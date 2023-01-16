ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
A Surrealistic Plastic Bag Store Visits Ann Arbor

A traveling art exhibit has entered the city limits of Ann Arbor, offering a surrealistic walk through a fake grocery store where all of the items are created from discarded plastic trash. It’s the creation of theater/film director Robin Frohardt who got the idea for the exhibit after watching a store clerk bag, double bag, and triple bag her groceries. Frohardt says,
