lowndessignal.com
Harley Hooper competes for Distinguished Young Women of Alabama
Harley Hooper, Lowndes County’s Distinguished Young Woman for 2023, will participate in the Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama Program on Friday and Saturday at Frazer Church in Montgomery. “It is an honor to represent Lowndes County in the Alabama Distinguished Young Women program,” Hooper said. “It means a lot...
wtvy.com
Gov. Ivey signs 4 executive orders on education reform push
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has started off her second full term by signing four executive orders on education. The executive orders are a part of Ivey’s promised education reform push. The signing of these executive orders marks the first of many steps that Ivey is said to be taking to achieve her goal of having Alabama ranked in the top thirty states for numeracy and literacy by the end of her term.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. native storm chases, responds to disaster in Alabama
SELMA, Ala. (WYMT) - Video from 606 Storm Chaser and Perry County native Chris Hall showed his team loading up generators onto a U-Haul truck for Selma, Alabama tornado survivors. “At the time of the Selma tornado, I was in Kentucky I was near the Harrodsburg area, when the EF1...
alabamanews.net
Why Were Alabama Inauguration Celebrations Held on MLK Day?
Alabama’s Inauguration left many in Montgomery questioning why the ceremony was held on the same day as the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. WAKA investigated and found that according to the Alabama Constitution, the term for the governor and other constitutional officers begins on the first Monday after the second Tuesday in January. This year, that date, January 16, happened to fall on the federal holiday honoring Dr. King.
Gun owners weigh in on Alabama’s new concealed carry law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some gun owners voice their concerns following Alabama’s new concealed carry law. Thursday night, people in Baldwin County will have an opportunity to learn more about the law and ask questions. The law took affect at the first of the year and allows gun owners to carry a weapon without a […]
Tornado damage will not stop upcoming Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee
SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — The work of recovery and rebuilding are taking place all over the city of Selma and while the effects of a tornado last week may have left the city battered and bruised, it is certainly not beaten. Gregory Woodson and his brother Bertran epitomize the spirit of this city. They spent […]
WSFA
January 2023 tornado activity way ahead of normal
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a very active month for severe weather in Alabama so far. Our state has been ravaged by two distinct tornado outbreaks, each producing many tornadoes across Central Alabama. The most recent one on January 12th produced 13 tornadoes, many of which were “strong.”...
wvtm13.com
Alabama withdraws from voter registration group
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama has withdrawn from a 32-state voter registration partnership. New Secretary of State Wes Allen sent a letter Tuesday withdrawing from the Electronic Registration Information Center, a non-profit grouping of 32 states and the District of Columbia. Allen cited concerns over privacy, saying he was troubled...
WAFF
Alabama Capitol set for Ivey’s second inauguration Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The ceremonies marking Gov. Kay Ivey’s second inauguration as the state’s 54th governor are just hours away. Five large, red and white banners that, when seen together form the Alabama state flag, are now draped between the columns in front of the Capitol’s steps looking out toward historic Dexter Avenue.
alreporter.com
Governor Ivey issues executive order triad
Governor Kay Ivey gave remarks at the Economic Development Conference, Governor’s Luncheon at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel, Tuesday February 1, 2022 in Montgomery, Ala. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday signed Executive Orders 726, 727 and 728 to establish and promote more efficiency, accountability and transparency...
opelikaobserver.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
HARDWOOD, LLC, Plaintiff v. Case No.: CV-2022-900402.00. A tract or parcel of land designated as: Lot 9, Lower Acres Estates Subdivision, being. More particularly described as follows, to wit: Commence at the Southwest corner of Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 27 East, in Lee County, Alabama; thence run North 88 degrees 50 minutes 49 seconds East, 485.92 feet; thence.
wtvy.com
Alabama’s state employees pass 2022′s charitable campaign goal
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state employees have exceeded their combined charitable campaign goal for 2022, according to the Alabama Department of Senior Services. The campaign allows state employees to give to their favorite charity or charities through payroll deductions. The department said the State Combined Charitable Campaign (SCC) exceeded its 2022 goal by 102.5%.
alreporter.com
Opinion | If a racially just Alabama is what you want, prove it
There were lots of speeches in Montgomery on Monday. Speeches about freedom and life and liberty. Speeches about the future. Speeches about justice and a brighter future. And seemingly every speaker who delivered those speeches – from Gov. Kay Ivey on down the list of warmup acts at Monday’s inauguration events – wanted to make sure that everyone knew they were speaking about ALL Alabamians. All.
WBUR
How Selma, Alabama, is recovering after deadly tornados
Alabama is still reeling after deadly tornados hit the state last week and killed at least seven people. In Selma, the tornados tore through homes and businesses. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes talks with Kyle Gassiott, host and producer at Troy Public Radio in Alabama.
Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best
Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
Lee County Commissioner John Andrew Harris passes away at 71
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The man who made history by becoming the first Black member of the Opelika City Council passed away on Sunday at a Columbus Hospital. John Andrew Harris was 71. He died from complications of a heart attack according to his family. Harris was elected in November 2022 to serve the people […]
Alabama’s new execution rule gives state ‘unprecedented power,’ Equal Justice Initiative says
The Equal Justice Initiative is speaking out after last week’s decision by the Alabama Supreme Court that changed the way the state sets execution dates and allows for death warrants to be valid for more than a single day, calling the rule change unprecedented. The decision was approved Thursday...
wtvy.com
Alabama Secretary of State officially withdraws from ERIC organization
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Newly sworn-in Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen has officially withdrawn from the Electronic Registration Information Center. In a release from his office, Allen promoted the move as his first official act in office, a move he had promised to make as such during his campaign for Secretary of State.
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
Satellite images reveal extent of tornado devastation in Selma, Alabama
The deadly severe weather drastically altered the city of Selma’s landscape after it took a direct hit last week, tearing roofs off buildings and sending dozens of daycare children and teachers scurrying for cover. The deadly tornado outbreak across the southern United States last week resulted in dozens of...
