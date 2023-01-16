ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
A Surrealistic Plastic Bag Store Visits Ann Arbor

A traveling art exhibit has entered the city limits of Ann Arbor, offering a surrealistic walk through a fake grocery store where all of the items are created from discarded plastic trash. It’s the creation of theater/film director Robin Frohardt who got the idea for the exhibit after watching a store clerk bag, double bag, and triple bag her groceries. Frohardt says,
Detroit teenager wins $613,848 lottery jackpot

A Detroit teenager recently won a $613,848 Lucky 7's Fast Cash jackpot after a friend bought her the ticket as an early Christmas gift. The 19-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, was out with a friend when he purchased the ticket at a gas station and handed it her, saying he bought it for her as a gift, according to the Michigan Lottery.
Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years

Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
Detroit gang war rages during crime wave, kidnapping

Detroit — A 19-year-old carjacking victim survived a prolonged assault after being kidnapped by an armed mob of more than a dozen people who beat her with crutches, pummeled her with fists and ripped out her hair extensions during an attack amid a surge in street gang violence in Detroit.
Tommy's Express offering free car washes in Westland this weekend

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - To celebrate its new Westland location, Tommy's Express is offering free car washes all weekend. From Jan. 20 through Jan. 22, stop at 37401 Ford Rd. to get the best car wash Tommy's offers for free. Like other Tommy's, the Westland business will offer both...
