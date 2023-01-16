Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
4 Michigan cities make annual list for most bed bug infestations
While Michigan’s cold winters typically kill off most insect pests, bed bugs are a hearty breed.
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
The Only Floating US Post Office is Right Here in Good Old Michigan
Did you know Michigan has a floating post office? The J. W. Westcott II is a fully functional, floating post office with its very own zip code that operates on the Detroit River. Just as a point of clarification, we should acknowledge that there are other boats that are responsible...
Detroit Metro Airport sees spike in vehicle thefts in 2022
"You can't really trust your vehicle there," Brian Adams, previous owner of a 2021 Jeep Track Hawk said.
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locations
A famous regional restaurant chain recently closed its Michigan locations without warning this week, leaving employees and patrons baffled. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the popular Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Brothers closed both of its Michigan restaurant locations, according to local sources.
Ships, Autos, and More Lie at the Bottom of the St. Clair River: Detroit, Michigan
Holy cow…how did all this stuff get here? Where did it come from? The bottom of the St. Clair River is littered with hundreds of things…..literally hundreds if not thousands. The St. Clair River is no stranger to travelers. In the 1700s, the French canoed up and down...
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
A Surrealistic Plastic Bag Store Visits Ann Arbor
A traveling art exhibit has entered the city limits of Ann Arbor, offering a surrealistic walk through a fake grocery store where all of the items are created from discarded plastic trash. It’s the creation of theater/film director Robin Frohardt who got the idea for the exhibit after watching a store clerk bag, double bag, and triple bag her groceries. Frohardt says,
Detroit teenager wins $613,848 lottery jackpot
A Detroit teenager recently won a $613,848 Lucky 7's Fast Cash jackpot after a friend bought her the ticket as an early Christmas gift. The 19-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, was out with a friend when he purchased the ticket at a gas station and handed it her, saying he bought it for her as a gift, according to the Michigan Lottery.
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years
Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
After the latest attempt at commercial auto theft in Metro Detroit, why aren't automakers doing more to stop it?
Seven people were arrested in Macomb County Tuesday, accused of trying to steal Dodge Ram trucks off of the lot at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant. In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark wonders why automakers aren’t doing more to prevent this.
Detroit News
Detroit gang war rages during crime wave, kidnapping
Detroit — A 19-year-old carjacking victim survived a prolonged assault after being kidnapped by an armed mob of more than a dozen people who beat her with crutches, pummeled her with fists and ripped out her hair extensions during an attack amid a surge in street gang violence in Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Tommy's Express offering free car washes in Westland this weekend
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - To celebrate its new Westland location, Tommy's Express is offering free car washes all weekend. From Jan. 20 through Jan. 22, stop at 37401 Ford Rd. to get the best car wash Tommy's offers for free. Like other Tommy's, the Westland business will offer both...
'Give us what we need': Protesters in Detroit calling for city to extend moratorium on water shutoffs
Detroit’s moratorium on water shutoffs expired on Jan. 1, but protesters say there’s still a need for affordable water. That’s why dozens showed up outside City Hall on Tuesday, calling on officials to offer a better solution.
Downed power lines close both directions of I-696, causing major rush hour headaches for Metro Detroit drivers
Metro Detroit drivers are dealing with a traffic headache during the Wednesday evening commute as downed power lines have caused I-696 to close in both directions near the Detroit Zoo.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit apartment complex gate not working, crime spikes leaving residents livid
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents of a gated community say there is no gate - and they are fed up. "We are supposed to be a gated community, a gated complex in a gated community," said resident Nicole Moore. But there's no gate at the Prince Hall Place apartments near...
