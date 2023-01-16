Read full article on original website
Michigan man who kidnaps and traffics women, accused of doing the same to children in the 2000sWestland DailyGenesee County, MI
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back upRoger MarshFlint, MI
Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in MichiganKristen WaltersEssexville, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
abc12.com
Flint Township man dies at scene of crash on Flushing Road
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township man died at the scene of a crash on Flushing Road late Wednesday. The single vehicle crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Flushing Road near Howald Avenue. Police say a pickup truck was driving west on Flushing Road when the driver went off the north side and crash into a utility pole.
WLUC
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old girl from Trowbridge Park area of Marquette Township found safe
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: After nearly eight hours of search efforts, a missing 11-year-old Marquette County Girl was found safe Wednesday afternoon. Detective Lowell Larson with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with a TV6 reporter on scene that Davida Patrice Fortin was being taken to her family as of 4:25 p.m. Wednesday.
Driver fleeing from traffic stop dies in Tuscola County two-vehicle crash
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI -- A 42-year-old Caro man died after police said he fled a traffic stop, drove through a stop sign and collided with another vehicle. Tuscola County sheriff’s deputies said the incident began when a Caro police officer tried to make a traffic stop on a 2013 Dodge Caravan on State Street about 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
abc12.com
Reward increases for tips in murder of Saginaw County restaurant manager
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers Saginaw County is increasing the reward for tips in the murder of a restaurant manager. Cash rewards for information leading to an arrest in the death of Donald Patrick, Jr. are now up to $7,500. Patrick was shot to death on Jan. 19,...
WNEM
Rain south, snow north tomorrow morning.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - ACTIVE ALERTS as of 4pm:. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY... For... Isabella County, Clare County, Roscommon County, Ogemaw County, Iosco County, Gladwin County, Arenac County, and Alcona County. In effect from... early tomorrow morning through tomorrow afternoon. Why... accumulating snow may lead to travel concerns during the morning...
Michigan State Police disband motorcycle unit for operational & safety reasons
It is a historic change for the Michigan State Police. For generations, police have used motorcycles to patrol and respond to crimes. Now the MSP motorcycle unit is being disbanded.
wsgw.com
Troopers Catch “Super Speeders” In Saginaw, Genesee Counties
While there was no arrest, a driver in Saginaw County is looking at a hefty fine after state police troopers caught him speeding at more than 100 miles an hour. On Monday morning, the driver passed troopers on I-75 in the north bound lanes near Birch Run. Police clocked the driver doing 113 miles per hour in the 70 mile an hour speed limit zone. The driver was ticketed.
WLUC
Suspect arrested for fatal pedestrian hit and run in Ishpeming arraigned in court
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday morning, the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run incident the night before Thanksgiving, was arraigned in Marquette County District Court. 55-year-old Steven Laitinen was arraigned on one charge of Failure to Stop at the Scene of a Serious Personal Injury Accident. According to court records, Laitinen...
4 men arrested in Delta Twp. following G.H.O.S.T. operation
Four men have been arrested in Delta Township after separately attempting to meet up with an underage minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Can you help Lansing police identify a car thief?
Crime Stoppers are investigating an automobile theft that occurred in Nov. 2022.
WNEM
Man dies after fleeing police, getting hit by another vehicle, sheriff says
CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A 42-year-old Caro man is dead after the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said he fled from police and crashed into another vehicle. It happened about 1 p.m. on Jan. 14 when a Caro police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2013 Dodge Caravan on State Street in Caro.
abc12.com
Michigan State Police clock driver at 113 mph on I-75 near Birch Run
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police pulled over a very fast driver along I-75 Monday morning. A trooper clocked someone at 113 mph along the northbound lanes near Birch Run. That's a 70 mph zone, putting this driver more than 40 mph over the limit. Troopers clocked another...
fox2detroit.com
Mother, 2 sons found dead in overgrown park in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother and her two sons died over the weekend after taking refuge in an overgrown park in Pontiac. Multiple sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack the Oakland County Sheriff's office is investigating the deaths, saying the mother was in the midst of a mental health crisis and was wandering from home to home and knocking on doors over the weekend looking for food.
Person of interest identified in fatal Davison Township hit-and-run, police say
DAVISON TWP., MI – Davison Township police have identified a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash that is believed to have taken place Friday. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive-The Flint Journal Tuesday, Jan. 17, that authorities have identified a person of interest and have been in contact with him, but the crash remains under investigation.
abc12.com
New buyers give Grand Blanc 'Tech Village' another shot.
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Township Downtown Development Authority is meeting with the new owners of a large tract of land along I-75. It's the beginning of a professional relationship that could bring new jobsto the area. The new Tech Village would fill the space between...
UpNorthLive.com
Mother and 2 children found frozen to death in Pontiac
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A mother and two of her children were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before...
abc12.com
Arrest warrant issued in 2020 Bay County homicide of Heidi Dowd
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mid-Michigan family is taking comfort in hearing that an arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect accused of killing a Bay County mother two and a half years ago. Heidi Dowd's body was found behind a building in a rural part of Bay...
Power outage reported in Bay City’s West side
BAY CITY, MI — A power outage snarled the morning commute in Bay City on Thursday, Jan. 19. A BAY Alert was issued shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday stating that there is a power outage on Bay City’s West side. The power outage is affecting several intersections...
californiaexaminer.net
Driver Surrenders To Davison Township Police After Allegedly Hitting A Person
According to Davison Township police, a driver in a fatal hit-and-run accident over the weekend has come forward. Jose Salcedo’s body was discovered on Saturday morning by a USPS mail carrier in a ditch near the 1000 block of Gale Road in Davison Township. Investigators discovered that he was murdered when he was struck by a passing car.
WNEM
Father drove drunk with 1-year-old in front seat, police say
GRAND BLANC. TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A father was arrested after allegedly driving drunk with his 1-year-old son in the front seat. It happened in Grand Blanc Township over the weekend. The man had a blood alcohol content above .17 percent, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department. The...
