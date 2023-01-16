ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birch Run, MI

abc12.com

Flint Township man dies at scene of crash on Flushing Road

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township man died at the scene of a crash on Flushing Road late Wednesday. The single vehicle crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Flushing Road near Howald Avenue. Police say a pickup truck was driving west on Flushing Road when the driver went off the north side and crash into a utility pole.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Rain south, snow north tomorrow morning.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - ACTIVE ALERTS as of 4pm:. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY... For... Isabella County, Clare County, Roscommon County, Ogemaw County, Iosco County, Gladwin County, Arenac County, and Alcona County. In effect from... early tomorrow morning through tomorrow afternoon. Why... accumulating snow may lead to travel concerns during the morning...
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Troopers Catch “Super Speeders” In Saginaw, Genesee Counties

While there was no arrest, a driver in Saginaw County is looking at a hefty fine after state police troopers caught him speeding at more than 100 miles an hour. On Monday morning, the driver passed troopers on I-75 in the north bound lanes near Birch Run. Police clocked the driver doing 113 miles per hour in the 70 mile an hour speed limit zone. The driver was ticketed.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Michigan State Police clock driver at 113 mph on I-75 near Birch Run

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police pulled over a very fast driver along I-75 Monday morning. A trooper clocked someone at 113 mph along the northbound lanes near Birch Run. That's a 70 mph zone, putting this driver more than 40 mph over the limit. Troopers clocked another...
BIRCH RUN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mother, 2 sons found dead in overgrown park in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother and her two sons died over the weekend after taking refuge in an overgrown park in Pontiac. Multiple sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack the Oakland County Sheriff's office is investigating the deaths, saying the mother was in the midst of a mental health crisis and was wandering from home to home and knocking on doors over the weekend looking for food.
PONTIAC, MI
MLive

Person of interest identified in fatal Davison Township hit-and-run, police say

DAVISON TWP., MI – Davison Township police have identified a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash that is believed to have taken place Friday. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive-The Flint Journal Tuesday, Jan. 17, that authorities have identified a person of interest and have been in contact with him, but the crash remains under investigation.
DAVISON, MI
abc12.com

New buyers give Grand Blanc 'Tech Village' another shot.

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Township Downtown Development Authority is meeting with the new owners of a large tract of land along I-75. It's the beginning of a professional relationship that could bring new jobsto the area. The new Tech Village would fill the space between...
GRAND BLANC, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Mother and 2 children found frozen to death in Pontiac

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A mother and two of her children were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before...
PONTIAC, MI
MLive

Power outage reported in Bay City’s West side

BAY CITY, MI — A power outage snarled the morning commute in Bay City on Thursday, Jan. 19. A BAY Alert was issued shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday stating that there is a power outage on Bay City’s West side. The power outage is affecting several intersections...
BAY CITY, MI
californiaexaminer.net

Driver Surrenders To Davison Township Police After Allegedly Hitting A Person

According to Davison Township police, a driver in a fatal hit-and-run accident over the weekend has come forward. Jose Salcedo’s body was discovered on Saturday morning by a USPS mail carrier in a ditch near the 1000 block of Gale Road in Davison Township. Investigators discovered that he was murdered when he was struck by a passing car.
WNEM

Father drove drunk with 1-year-old in front seat, police say

GRAND BLANC. TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A father was arrested after allegedly driving drunk with his 1-year-old son in the front seat. It happened in Grand Blanc Township over the weekend. The man had a blood alcohol content above .17 percent, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department. The...
GRAND BLANC, MI

