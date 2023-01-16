PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother and her two sons died over the weekend after taking refuge in an overgrown park in Pontiac. Multiple sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack the Oakland County Sheriff's office is investigating the deaths, saying the mother was in the midst of a mental health crisis and was wandering from home to home and knocking on doors over the weekend looking for food.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO