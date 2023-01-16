Read full article on original website
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
First Human Killed By a Robot in the World Happened in Michigan
Did you know the first human death caused by a robot on record happened in 1979 in Flat Rock, Michigan?. A small portion of our population has passionately argued that robots are a danger to the human race. Some have even said that robots will take over the planet. What happened on January 25th, 1979, to a 25-year-old assembly line worker at a Ford Motor plant probably fueled those beliefs. Robert Williams was the first human killed by a robot according to wired.com,
Ships, Autos, and More Lie at the Bottom of the St. Clair River: Detroit, Michigan
Holy cow…how did all this stuff get here? Where did it come from? The bottom of the St. Clair River is littered with hundreds of things…..literally hundreds if not thousands. The St. Clair River is no stranger to travelers. In the 1700s, the French canoed up and down...
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
A Surrealistic Plastic Bag Store Visits Ann Arbor
A traveling art exhibit has entered the city limits of Ann Arbor, offering a surrealistic walk through a fake grocery store where all of the items are created from discarded plastic trash. It’s the creation of theater/film director Robin Frohardt who got the idea for the exhibit after watching a store clerk bag, double bag, and triple bag her groceries. Frohardt says,
‘Movie Mania,’ and Other 1921 Warnings for Incoming Michigan Freshmen
Of all the things I was warned about headed into college, "Movies" weren't even CLOSE to the top of the list. But in 1921, "Movie Mania" was apparently running so rampant at the University of Michigan, that current students were warning incoming freshmen about it. It's all documented in an...
Jim Harbaugh To Remain As Head Coach Of The Michigan Wolverines
Jim Harbaugh told University of Michigan President he will continue as the head coach of the Wolverines. The Harbaugh Name Is Synonymous With Coaching Football. The Harbaugh name is synonymous with coaching football. The picture above shows brothers John and Jim Harbaugh with their father Jack Harbaugh and all three have been head football coaches.
