CNBC
Qatar does not advocate 'forgive and forget' for Russia, foreign minister says after colleague's controversial remarks
"Qatar has a very clear political stance on this: we don't accept the invasion of another country," Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told CNBC. He maintained that it was up to Europe to decide its energy future. Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Tuesday appeared...
Poland reviews security after divers found near key port
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister said Thursday that the country was reviewing the supervision of its gas and oil installations and other strategic locations after a weekend incident in which three foreign divers had to be rescued from near a key oil port where they had no authorization to be. Premier Mateusz Morawiecki also said he had requested the secret security services to produce a detailed report on the incident. Police in northern Poland are facing questions over why they released the three divers rescued from near the Gdansk oil port without conducting a detailed interrogation of them. Security experts say the presence of the divers in the sensitive area of the Gulf of Gdansk last weekend raised concerns, given the high tensions with Russia over its energy deliveries. The divers had Spanish identity documents.
Russia presses Azerbaijan to unblock road into enclave, Baku unmoved
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russia told Azerbaijan on Tuesday that a key road leading into the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh must be quickly cleared of protesters but Baku remained unmoved, according to differing accounts from the two sides.
Germany's defense minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism
Germany’s much-criticized defense minister announced her resignation Monday, as her department steers the massive project of modernizing the country’s military and oversees expanding weapons deliveries to Ukraine.Christine Lambrecht said in a statement that she had submitted her resignation request to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, adding that “months of media focus on my person” had stood in the way of a factual debate about the military and Germany’s security policy.“The valuable work of the soldiers and many people in my department must stand in the foreground,” she said.There was no immediate word on a possible replacement.The 57-year-old has been defense minister...
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Around 150,000 soldiers of the Nazi army were Jewish
American historian Bryan Mark Rigg, who works as a history professor at the American Military University in Virginia, says that as many as 150,000 soldiers served in the Nazi army under Adolf Hitler. These soldiers were eligible to join the German army due to a loophole in the Nuremberg Laws of 1935. The law defined a Jew as someone with 3 or 4 Jewish grandparents.
msn.com
There’s One Main Reason Ukraine Might Prefer German Tanks Over U.S. Tanks—The American Vehicles Guzzle Fuel
Pressure is mounting on the German government to sign off on various European countries’ proposals to donate German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. But German officials, clearly desperate to avoid the appearance of arming Ukraine for offensive action, told The Wall Street Journal they wouldn’t approve the Leopard 2s unless U.S. officials agreed to give Ukraine some of America’s own M-1 tanks.
Rogue Wagner Commander Throws Prigozhin Under the Bus
A former commander of Russia’s notorious Wagner Group has fled to Norway and begun spilling the group’s most closely guarded secrets—a move that could ultimately be the downfall of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.Three days after Andrei Medvedev fled across the frozen Pasvik River into Norway—under gunfire from Russia’s FSB border guards, according to him—Prigozhin confirmed the former commander was one of his men.But his response was both laughable and telling.“Be careful, he’s very dangerous,” Prigozhin said through his press service.He said Medvedev was wanted by Wagner’s in-house security service for “mistreatment of prisoners,” with the mercenary boss counting on assistance...
msn.com
NATO allies 'shattered' Germany's 'excuse' not to send tanks to Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces growing pressure at home and abroad to grant Ukraine access to German-made main battle tanks following the United Kingdom’s decision to provide a squadron of Challenger IIs. “I think it becomes more and more untenable to say we will block this,” Germany’s Reinhard Butikofer,...
maritime-executive.com
Italian Police Find One Tonne of Cocaine Aboard Chinese Freighter
Italy's customs police have seized a major cocaine shipment from a Chinese multipurpose cargo ship at the port of Savona, the Guardia di Finanza announced Tuesday. The 60,000 dwt freighter Cosco Shipping Honor was searched in Savona when she arrived on a voyage from South America. Before calling in Italy, she had stopped in Santos and Paranagua, Brazil; Conchillas, Uruguay; and Santos once again. Authorities discovered one tonne of cocaine in bales aboard the ship and confiscated the drugs.
International group says vehicles with its insignia in Ukraine are fake
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said it does not have a presence in the contested Ukrainian region known as the Donbas following reports of vehicles with their insignia in the area.
The 'carrier killer' missile Russia fired into a Ukrainian apartment building, killing dozens, is 'notoriously inaccurate' and unpredictable, intelligence and experts say
The missile can't distinguish targets easily over land, making it a bad idea to fire it into a civilian area, unless you just don't care, experts say.
Russia’s Shadow Army Exposed and Humiliated by Bogus ‘Recruit’
A Russian journalist went undercover as a wannabe recruit for the notorious Wagner Group and was seemingly accepted by the private army after little to no questioning about his background.The independent outlet The Insider reports that journalists got the idea to call Wagner’s hotline after the group started hanging up recruiting posters at bus stops and security companies.One such poster, purportedly hung up in Krasnoyarsk, urged wannabe Wagner recruits to “test their spirit” by signing a contract. Bizarrely, the poster claimed all recruits would be required to “answer three questions” upon joining: “Would you rather get stabbed in the eye...
msn.com
UK Defense Ministry: Russia's potential deployment of new T-14 Armata tanks to Ukraine 'high-risk decision'
Russia may be planning to deploy a few of its latest T-14 Armata battle tanks to Ukraine, but it would be "a high-risk decision," the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Jan. 19 in its daily intelligence update. Due to production problems, logistical challenges, and lack of trust, these tanks' deployment "will likely primarily be for propaganda purposes," reads the report.
msn.com
Russian deserter left to rot in the snow after being shot dead
Slide 1 of 7: The body of a Russian deserter was left to rot in the middle of a snowy field after the soldier was shot dead by one of Vladimir Putin's men. Dmitry Perov (pictured top right), 31, was 'liquidated' by a Russian marksman today after he fled the front line in Ukraine in what is feared to be a warning to other mutineers not to desert ahead of another mass mobilization of Russian troops. Perov, who fought in Putin's barbaric war in Ukraine before deciding to flee, left his military unit armed with an automatic weapon and ammunition and travelled 350 miles to Russia, Russian authorities claim.
Putin: I Could Never Have Foreseen 2022’s ‘Unexpected’ Crises That I Created
Russia’s Vladimir Putin appears to be playing dumb to avoid taking the blame for mounting fallout over his war against Ukraine. At a meeting with officials on economic issues Tuesday, the Russian leader stated the obvious and admitted that 2022 had been a “difficult” year for the country. But in the same breath he suggested the country’s woes had somehow been impossible to foresee. “2022 was a very challenging year for us and we managed to get through some of the risks that arose largely unexpectedly,” he said, according to RIA Novosti. He went on to say the Russian government “didn’t know and didn’t understand” logistical, financial, and budgetary risks in 2022, but that they now “see 2023 better in terms of these risks.” Weeks before his full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Putin was repeatedly warned by those within his inner circle that the move would be suicide for the Russian economy, according to the Financial Times.Read more at The Daily Beast.
americanmilitarynews.com
US bans some Israel Air Force pilots from flying F-35s: Report
In the latest of a series of adjustments undertaken by the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence to combat information leaks, Israeli Air Force (IAF) pilots who hold foreign passports will not be permitted to fly F-35 combat aircraft, according to Jewish Press. IAF has reportedly complied with the request and issued restrictions to pilots with dual nationality, other than American, from training on the warplanes.
maritime-executive.com
Video: Product Tanker Explodes at Shipyard in Thailand
A product tanker undergoing maintenance in Thailand exploded at a local shipyard along the Mae Klong River south of Bangkok. Initial reports are that one or two people were killed, at least four were hospitalized, and as many as seven or eight still missing. Thai officials ordered the shipyards closed saying that they were launching a full investigation into the operations as well as today’s tragedy.
