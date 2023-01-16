ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, TX

KTBS

2 Shreveport men arrested after car chase turned manhunt in Lufkin, Tx

LUFKIN, Texas — Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two people Wednesday after a vehicle pursuit turned into a manhunt in Lufkin. Police identified the suspects as Dandre Theus, 25, and Demarcus Clements, 32, from Shreveport, Louisiana. The officers said the pursuit lead into the city limits of Lufkin...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 suffer burns in East Texas RV fire

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people suffered burns in an RV fire on Wednesday in East Texas. Firefighters in Rusk County were still trying to contain the fire on US 259 south near County Road 3152 south of Henderson around 7:08 p.m., said Patrick Dooley, a coordinator with the Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

18 wheeler hauling backhoe hit by train near Jefferson

At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man's location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said.
JEFFERSON, TX
KLTV

Train collides with 18-wheeler north of Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A train has collided with a tractor trailer in the town of Woodlawn. According to Union Pacific Railroad representatives, the train collided with the tractor trailer towing a backhoe around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on US Highway 59, about 8 miles north of Marshall. DPS says...
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX Man Missing for Over One Year, With No Answers

It has been over a year since Marcus Daniel Rodriguez went missing from the Palomar Apartment complex in Tyler, Texas. That means over a year that two kids have wondered when their dad was going to come home, with no answers. The Tyler Police Department is still working the case but unfortunately at this time there just aren’t any new leads to follow up on.
TYLER, TX
KSLA

Fatal crash in Harrison County leaves 1 dead

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a man is dead after a single-vehicle wreck that occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 14. The incident occurred on I-20 West, four miles east of Marshall. Officials say Stephen C. Stec, 21, was driving on the...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 killed in weekend crash near Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a Saturday morning single-car crash on I-20 near Marshall. According to DPS, a preliminary crash investigation found that Stephen Stec, of Longview, was driving his GMC Terrain west on I-20 when the car entered the center median. Officials said the car slid sideways after […]
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Woman suffers burns in Smith County explosion of modified bus

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was injured when a modified bus she was living in exploded Saturday night. The woman, whose name has not been released, sustained second-degree burns and was transported to Parkland hospital in Dallas for treatment. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Canyon Circle in northern Smith County.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Angelina County authorities arrest 2 after multi-agency pursuit

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - On Wednesday, deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office assisted in a multi-agency pursuit. Deputies pursued a fleeing suspect into the city limits of Lufkin, but all officers lost sight of the vehicle. A short while later the suspect vehicle was located at the Family Crisis Center.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Arkansas 911 Board visits Texarkana to address 911 consolidation plan

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Miller County and Texarkana, Ark., missed a deadline at the first of the year to consolidate their two 911 systems. The Arkansas 911 Board made a stop at both locations Thursday to address the issue. Lawmakers passed legislation in 2019 to streamline 911 centers across the state...
TEXARKANA, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
CBS19

3 people in custody after standoff situation in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Three people were arrested after a search warrant turned into a standoff situation in Cherokee County. Sheriff Brent Dickson with Cherokee County said a search warrant issued and executed by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Police Department on CR 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. The search warrant was issued for stolen property in the area.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

Coroner releases name of man shot at Shreveport hotel

Eighteen year old Gerald Jamar Abbott Jr. was wounded outside of the Sleep Inn Hotel just after 8:40 p.m. He died of his wounds at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 9:20 p.m. >> https://trib.al/WypDswf. Coroner releases name of man shot at Shreveport hotel. Eighteen year old Gerald Jamar Abbott Jr....
SHREVEPORT, LA

