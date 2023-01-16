Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
2 Shreveport men arrested after car chase turned manhunt in Lufkin, Tx
LUFKIN, Texas — Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two people Wednesday after a vehicle pursuit turned into a manhunt in Lufkin. Police identified the suspects as Dandre Theus, 25, and Demarcus Clements, 32, from Shreveport, Louisiana. The officers said the pursuit lead into the city limits of Lufkin...
2 suffer burns in East Texas RV fire
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people suffered burns in an RV fire on Wednesday in East Texas. Firefighters in Rusk County were still trying to contain the fire on US 259 south near County Road 3152 south of Henderson around 7:08 p.m., said Patrick Dooley, a coordinator with the Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
KLTV
18 wheeler hauling backhoe hit by train near Jefferson
At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said. |. “We decided to raise money...
KLTV
Train collides with 18-wheeler north of Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A train has collided with a tractor trailer in the town of Woodlawn. According to Union Pacific Railroad representatives, the train collided with the tractor trailer towing a backhoe around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on US Highway 59, about 8 miles north of Marshall. DPS says...
Train, 18-wheeler crash in Harrison County impacting traffic
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Off of US 59 North and FM 1997 near Marshall, there has been a “major accident” involving a train and an 18-wheeler. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers in a release to use an alternate route. Further details were not yet available. KETK will update this article as we learn more.
KLTV
Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
Tyler, TX Man Missing for Over One Year, With No Answers
It has been over a year since Marcus Daniel Rodriguez went missing from the Palomar Apartment complex in Tyler, Texas. That means over a year that two kids have wondered when their dad was going to come home, with no answers. The Tyler Police Department is still working the case but unfortunately at this time there just aren’t any new leads to follow up on.
KSLA
Fatal crash in Harrison County leaves 1 dead
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a man is dead after a single-vehicle wreck that occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 14. The incident occurred on I-20 West, four miles east of Marshall. Officials say Stephen C. Stec, 21, was driving on the...
KLTV
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 31 gallons of prescription Promethazine following a high-speed chase that began in their county, went through Rusk County, and ended in Panola County on Jan. 12. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22,...
1 killed in weekend crash near Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a Saturday morning single-car crash on I-20 near Marshall. According to DPS, a preliminary crash investigation found that Stephen Stec, of Longview, was driving his GMC Terrain west on I-20 when the car entered the center median. Officials said the car slid sideways after […]
KLTV
Woman suffers burns in Smith County explosion of modified bus
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was injured when a modified bus she was living in exploded Saturday night. The woman, whose name has not been released, sustained second-degree burns and was transported to Parkland hospital in Dallas for treatment. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Canyon Circle in northern Smith County.
KTRE
Angelina County authorities arrest 2 after multi-agency pursuit
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - On Wednesday, deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office assisted in a multi-agency pursuit. Deputies pursued a fleeing suspect into the city limits of Lufkin, but all officers lost sight of the vehicle. A short while later the suspect vehicle was located at the Family Crisis Center.
KLTV
Shelby County constable arrests man accused of stealing over $10K of fuel at Timpson Quick Stop
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man is in jail, arrested over what authorities say is a diesel fuel theft ring. Shelby County Constable for precinct five, Josh Tipton Says his office had been investigating the thefts for months. Tipton says these thefts at the Quick Stop in Timpson total for over $10,000.
KTBS
Arkansas 911 Board visits Texarkana to address 911 consolidation plan
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Miller County and Texarkana, Ark., missed a deadline at the first of the year to consolidate their two 911 systems. The Arkansas 911 Board made a stop at both locations Thursday to address the issue. Lawmakers passed legislation in 2019 to streamline 911 centers across the state...
1 injured, 1 arrested in Angelina County after shooting
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is being treated at a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound Tuesday night, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said there was a disturbance between the man and two women around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Spring Lake Drive, and as a result […]
KLTV
East Texan suffering cardiac arrest saved by wife, first responders quick responses
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texan is still alive today after suffering sudden cardiac arrest. This result was possible thanks to the quick actions from his wife, an EMS dispatcher, and first responders. It was just another evening for Curtis and Brynn Cason, who were winding down for the...
2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
3 people in custody after standoff situation in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Three people were arrested after a search warrant turned into a standoff situation in Cherokee County. Sheriff Brent Dickson with Cherokee County said a search warrant issued and executed by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Police Department on CR 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. The search warrant was issued for stolen property in the area.
TRAFFIC ALERT: One northbound lane of Loop 323 reopened after 18-wheeler crash
UPDATE: All lanes of Loop 323 at McDonald Road are open for traffic as of 7:10 p.m., according to the Tyler Police Department. UPDATE: One northbound lane of Loop 323 at McDonald Road is now open for traffic as of 2:20 p.m., according to Tyler Police. Officials said two lanes are still closed as Oncor […]
ktalnews.com
Coroner releases name of man shot at Shreveport hotel
Eighteen year old Gerald Jamar Abbott Jr. was wounded outside of the Sleep Inn Hotel just after 8:40 p.m. He died of his wounds at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 9:20 p.m. >> https://trib.al/WypDswf. Coroner releases name of man shot at Shreveport hotel. Eighteen year old Gerald Jamar Abbott Jr....
Comments / 0