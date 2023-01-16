Read full article on original website
Two Mississippi Museums host MLK Night of Culture event
The Two Mississippi Museums had a packed house Monday night. The museums hosted a Martin Luther King Jr. night of culture event. This year's theme was inspired by the Black Empowerment Gallery in the Civil Rights Museum. The event featured performances and live artists that explored how African Americans persevered...
City of Canton honors Martin Luther King Jr. with parade, ceremony
The city of Canton honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a celebration and parade. People lined the streets of the Canton square to see the festivities. High school bands from Velma Jackson and Lanier High School participated in the parade. Several organizations also partook in the event, from 100 Black Men of Canton to black fraternities and sororities.
City of Brandon hosts ‘I Remember Martin’ parade
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Celebrations for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took place Monday across the country -including festivities in Brandon where the second annual “I Remember Martin” parade and festival was held. Families from across the Jackson metro gathered to see Brandon High School’s band begin the...
Two Mississippi Museums offer free admission for MLK Day
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People are taking advantage of the free admission at the Two Mississippi Museums for the Martin Luther King holiday weekend. Thanks to a generous donation sponsored by FedEx, people don’t have to worry about paying an admission fee, giving visitors the opportunity to learn about civil rights history. Though some of […]
Jackson woman honored on 100th birthday by state, local, and national officials
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Reaching a hundred years of life is a milestone that deserves some special attention, and Catherlene Williams got that special attention in a birthday ceremony at Lefleur Haven Apartments. There was a Centenarian Proclamation and Special Presentation by Rev. Kenneth Daniels, President and CEO of United...
Mike Epps and Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority distribute water to Jackson residents
Krewe of Harambee to award scholarship to 5 students. Louisiana Senator Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address, and five students will be awarded the scholarships. The parade has been rolling since 2000 and will begin on the corner of Common and Milam Street. Mayor Arceneaux speaks on city's MLK...
Dozens gather for crime and safety meeting in the Fondren community
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Tuesday, residents in the Fondren community discussed ways to “reduce crime” and keep the area safe. Nearly three dozen people gathered for the community meeting, which was held at St. James Episcopal Church. Residents had the chance to hear directly from the Jackson...
Greater Jackson Chamber's annual meeting focuses on the water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — The Greater Jackson Chamber held its annual meeting Wednesday and its main concern was how much the water crisis affects not only people, but businesses in the town too. There were many important people in that meeting today. One of them is president and CEO of...
Dixie National kicks off with mule competition
JACKSON, Miss. — TheDixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo is underway at the Mississippi Fairgrounds. Over the next six weeks, there will be several livestock and equine shows. The Mule Color Bonanza Show began Thursday, kicking off the first day of the annual event, which is in its 58th...
Help for homeless inspired by late Civil Rights figure
JACKSON, Miss. — The family of the late activist Ineva May-Pittman held an event to feed the homeless. It was Sunday at Pittman Park, named after the Civil Rights figure. Family members and volunteers gave out food and clothes to those in need. Organizers said they helped about 75...
Clinton Public School District approves modified calendar, next school year begins in July
CLINTON, Miss. — The Clinton Public School District’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a proposed modified calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. The modified calendar will still adhere to the 180-day attendance law for students. CPSD 2023-2024 calendar here. CPSD faculty and staff were polled on their interest...
Free family law clinic open to Madison, Holmes, Leake and Yazoo residents Friday
A free civil legal clinic will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in Canton for residents of Madison, Holmes, Leake and Yazoo counties. The clinic will be at the Madison County Chancery Court at 146 West Center Street in Canton. The clinic aims to assist self-represented litigants with...
2nd Protest and March To Be Held In Small Southern Town
When Tiffany Carter of Fayette, Mississippi, talked to her son, Rasheem Ryelle Carter, on October 2, 2022, she didn't realize that it would be the last time she would hear his voice.
UMMC to operate Mississippi Burn Center on Jackson campus
JACKSON, Miss. — The University of Mississippi Medical Center has established the Mississippi Burn Center on its main Jackson campus. The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning's Board of Trustees on Thursday approved the hospital's request to establish and operate the burn center, which UMMC officials said elevates UMMC's commitment to serve Mississippians in need of burn care.
Free civil legal clinic to be held in Canton
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free civil legal clinic will be held in Canton for residents of Madison, Holmes, Leake and Yazoo counties. The clinic will be at the Madison County Chancery Court, located at 146 West Center Street, on Friday January 20 at 10:00 a.m. The clinic aims to assist self-represented litigants with matters such as […]
Annual gun show returns to Mississippi Trade Mart
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 43rd annual gun show is back in town at the Trade Mart. People were able to explore and shop for various types of guns and accessories. With more than just firearms and ammunition, the show also included vendors who sold novelties like handcrafted wood frames and jewelry. For the gun […]
Dave’s Triple B becomes Flora Supper Club
FLORA, Miss. (WJTV) – Dave’s Triple B Barbecue Restaurant will become an exclusive supper club in Flora. The Flora Supper Club kicked off in the latter part of 2022 with six course international wine dinners. Chef David Raines said membership is open to the general public, and each event is by reservations only. Dave’s Triple […]
Council OKs $300K for company to pick up litter along Jackson roads
JACKSON, Miss. — Betweenillegal dumping and litter on the streets, the Jackson City Council decided it was time to do something. In a meeting on Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to pay New Way Mississippi $300,000 to pick up litter along and around major streets in the city. The deal does not include trash along the interstates.
Freda Bush, well-known Jackson OB/GYN, dies
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Well-known Jackson doctor and pro-life leader, Dr. Freda Bush, died on Sunday, January 15. Bush was a health care provider at East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates, P.A. in Jackson and served the community as an OBGYN for 30 years. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) released the following statement on the passing of Bush. […]
Velma Jackson senior killed in Madison County crash
Editor’s Note: The Madison County School District released the correct spelling of the student’s name. The following post has been updated with the correct information. MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old died in a single-car crash in Madison County on Sunday, January 15. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland said the accident happened on Loring […]
