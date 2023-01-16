ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Planes Nearly Crash At JFK Airport; Investigation Launched

Photo: Bloomberg
An investigation has been launched after two planes nearly crashed at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York Friday (January 13) night, the Federal Aviation Administration announced via NBC News .

A Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 plane was set to depart at around 8:45 p.m. when air controllers noticed an American Airlines Boeing 777 plane crossing in front of it and frantically ordered to cancel take off clearance.

″Delta 1943, cancel takeoff clearance!" an air controller is heard saying in an audio recording of Air Traffic Control communications made by LiveATC , which monitors and shares flight communications.

The Delta plane came to an abrupt stop and successfully avoided a collision with the American plane, which was about 1,000 feet away as it crossed an adjacent taxiway, according to the FAA.

"It was like a split second of panic that resulted in this audible reaction on the plane," said Brian Healy, a passenger on the Delta flight, via NBC News . "I felt the adrenaline and there was total quiet on the plane and then there was relief when the plane came to a stop."

The Delta flight had 145 passengers and six crew members on board. The plane returned to the gate and customers had to deplane.

The flight was delayed overnight due to crew resources and departed the following day just prior to 10:20 a.m.

“The safety of our customers and crew is always Delta’s No. 1 priority," Delta said in response to the situation, adding it would "work with and assist aviation authorities on a full review."

The Independent

Two planes collide at JFK days after near-miss

A JetBlue flight at JFK Airport in New York City bumped into another plane just days after a near-collision at the airport sparked an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The most recent incident took place on Wednesday morning, WABC reported. Officials said that Flight 1603 to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was set to take off at 6am, but the aircraft was taken back to the gate and out of service after it struck the tail of another plane operated by the same airline. The aircraft that was struck had no one inside it. The flight took...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

Wrong turn by pilot led to near-collision at JFK runway

With urgency in their voices, air traffic controllers can be heard ordering a Delta Airlines and an American Airlines plane to stop with just seconds to spare before a near-collision on a runway. The incident is now under two federal investigations. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Jan. 17, 2023.
TODAY.com

New details on Nepal plane crash released

The black boxes, which are crucial to understanding what went wrong in the Yeti Airlines flight that crashed in Nepal, are reportedly intact and now headed to France for investigation. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY.Jan. 17, 2023.
New York Post

Delta passenger recalls panic after ‘split second’ near-miss at JFK Airport

Panic-stricken passengers on a flight involved in a near-miss collision at JFK Airport over the weekend have described how they screamed and gasped as they came “split seconds” away from crashing into another aircraft. Delta Air Lines passenger Brian Healy told NBC News that some travelers were overcome by “panic” as their plane nearly collided with an American Airlines aircraft crossing the runway on Friday. “We’re talking split seconds here, but the initial cognition was this is not going to end well,” Delta customer Brian Healy told NBC News, adding that some travelers were overcome by “panic.” The near-miss is now the subject...
msn.com

The terrible explosion of the tanker in Thailand, the roar is devastating (video)

Three people have been confirmed to have died following the horrific explosion that occurred around 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday on the oil tanker Smooth Sea 22 while it was moored for annual maintenance at the Ruammitr Dockyard in Tambon Laem Yai, Muang district in Thailand. The tanker had not yet loaded crude oil but had 25,000 liters of fuel oil and 20,000 liters of diesel while it was moored for maintenance. The explosion occurred during the shunting work, so it was probably caused by gas in the tank or tanks, which were not properly degassed. Following the explosion, the ship was engulfed in flames. Then came the images of the cameras in the area that documented what happened. Emergency crews managed to tame the fire caused by the explosion in an hour. According to the authorities, the explosion occurred during a welding operation, "while a dozen workers were on board the ship and about thirty on the ground.
Tyla

Plane passenger's laptop destroyed after person in front reclines their seat

A man travelling by plane had his laptop completely destroyed after the passenger in front of him reclined their seat. Personally, I think I'd cry if this happened to me. Film producer and podcaster Pat Cassidy was flying from Austin to Los Angeles back in 2020 when his poor laptop ended up in a very sorry state due to the person in front fully reclining their seat mid-flight.
Aviation International News

No Witnesses, Video for Fatal Bell 407 Gulf Crash

The NTSB has released its preliminary report on the December 29 crash of a Rotorcraft Leasing Bell 407 at the West Delta 106 energy platform helipad in the Gulf of Mexico, off the Louisiana coast. It crashed on takeoff, killing the pilot and three passengers. The report catalogs physical evidence...
LOUISIANA STATE
Outsider.com

Powerful Avalanche Derails Railroad Freight Train in Alaska

A railroad freight train in Alaska was thrown off its tracks early Tuesday morning after an avalanche field barreled into the train. Alaska Railroad External Affairs Director Christy Terry said no one was severely hurt in the incident. She added that the collision occurred around rail mile 71.5, located about three miles southeast of Girdwood.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Nepal plane crash: Yeti Airlines passenger films final moments before crash

A passenger on board the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal, killing at least 68 people, live-streamed his final moments on Facebook. Sonu Jaiswal shared this footage showing himself and his group appearing to be in a happy mood as they anticipated landing in Pokhara.According to the Times of India, Mr Jaiswal, 29, and his friends were travelling for a paragliding trip. Other videos circulating social media purport to show the moments the aircraft got into trouble and plummeted toward the ground. Officials have recovered both of the aircraft’s black boxes. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nepal: Smoke billows after aircraft crashes near Pokhara airportTwo planes almost crashing at JFK airport sparks FAA investigationEuston funeral shooting: Video captures panic inside church after gunshots
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
