2 Planes Nearly Crash At JFK Airport; Investigation Launched

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago
Photo: Bloomberg
An investigation has been launched after two planes nearly crashed at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York Friday (January 13) night, the Federal Aviation Administration announced via NBC News .

A Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 plane was set to depart at around 8:45 p.m. when air controllers noticed an American Airlines Boeing 777 plane crossing in front of it and frantically ordered to cancel take off clearance.

″Delta 1943, cancel takeoff clearance!" an air controller is heard saying in an audio recording of Air Traffic Control communications made by LiveATC , which monitors and shares flight communications.

The Delta plane came to an abrupt stop and successfully avoided a collision with the American plane, which was about 1,000 feet away as it crossed an adjacent taxiway, according to the FAA.

"It was like a split second of panic that resulted in this audible reaction on the plane," said Brian Healy, a passenger on the Delta flight, via NBC News . "I felt the adrenaline and there was total quiet on the plane and then there was relief when the plane came to a stop."

The Delta flight had 145 passengers and six crew members on board. The plane returned to the gate and customers had to deplane.

The flight was delayed overnight due to crew resources and departed the following day just prior to 10:20 a.m.

“The safety of our customers and crew is always Delta’s No. 1 priority," Delta said in response to the situation, adding it would "work with and assist aviation authorities on a full review."

Seattle's Feel Good Variety of the 80's and More

