AP basketball rankings: 8 Toledo-area teams ranked in season's 1st poll

The first Associated Press boys and girls high school basketball polls were released Monday, and eight area teams are included in the top 10 rankings in their respective divisions.

Both Central Catholic teams are ranked near the top in Division II, with coach Mike Floyd's Fighting Irish boys (10-2) at No. 3, and coach Ericka Haney's girls (12-1) a notch higher at No. 2.

The Central boys, who are a half game out of first place in the otherwise all-Division I Three Rivers Athletic Conference, have reached two straight D-II regionals in tournament play.

The Irish girls, who are in first place in the TRAC, advanced to the D-II regionals last year. Their only loss came against Start (12-2) of the City League. The Spartans, who reached the Division I regional finals last season, are not ranked in the first D-I poll.

The only area team ranked in D-I are the 14-1 Fremont Ross girls, whose lone loss came to Central in TRAC play.

Joining the Central boys in the Division II top 10 is Rossford (10-2). The Bulldogs of coach Brian Vorst, who are ranked No. 9, are in first place in the Northern Buckeye Conference.

In Division III boys, Emmanuel Christian (10-1) of the Toledo Area Athletic Conference is tied for the No. 2 ranking with Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (9-4), the only team to beat the Warriors this season.

Liberty-Benton (12-0) is ranked No. 8 in the D-III boys poll.

In Division IV boys, Northwest Ohio Athletic League co-leader Patrick Henry (12-1) is ranked No. 6.

The Toledo Christian girls (12-1), who have made three straight regional appearances, are ranked No. 4 in the first Division IV poll. The Eagles are seeking their fourth straight TAAC title.

The No. 1 rankings for boys are held by Lakewood St. Edward (9-0) in D-I, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne (14-1) in D-II, Casstwon Miami East (14-1) in D-III, and defending state champion Richmond Heights (13-0) in D-IV.

Holding the No. 1 spots for girls are 2022 state runner-up Mason (13-1) in D-I, defending state champion Kettering Alter (13-2) in D-II, 2022 state runner-up Worthington Christian (15-1) in D-III, and New Madison Tri-Village (15-0) in D-IV.

Here is a look at this week’s complete poll, as well as how the Blade voted.

DIVISION I BOYS

1. Lakewood St. Edward, 9-0 record, 119 points (9 first-place votes)

2. Centerville, 12-2, 115, (5)

3. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 11-3, 100 (1)

4. Brecksville-Broadview Heights, 11-1, 57

5. Fairfield, 12-2, 56

6. Cincinnati Elder, 12-1, 51

7. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange, 12-2, 47

8. Pickerington Central, 10-4, 41

9. Powell Olentangy Liberty, 12-2, 36

10. Garfield Heights, 12-1, 28

■ O thers receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 26. Akr. Hoban 23. Pickerington N. 21. Huber Hts. Wayne 20. Can. Glenoak 16. Green 14. Cin. Princeton 12

■ How The Blade voted: 1, Lakewood St. Edward; 2, Cincinnati Elder; 3, Powell Olentangy Liberty; 4, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange; 5, Akron Hoban; 6, Garfield Heights; 7, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary; 8, Centerville; 9, Pickerington North; 10, Gahanna Lincoln.

DIVISION II BOYS

1. Dayton Chaminade Julienne, 14-1 record, 142 points (10 first-place votes)

2. Columbus Bishop Ready, 13-0, 108

3. Central Catholic, 10-2, 85

4. Rocky River Lutheran West, 11-1, 73

5. Cincinnati Taft, 13-2, 63

6. Defiance, 12-1, 56

7. Sandusky, 11-1, 43

8. Parma Heights Holy Name, 12-0, 34

9. Rossford, 10-2, 32

10. Cincinnati Woodward, 10-2, 24

■ Others receiving 12 or more points: Tipp City Tippecanoe 22. Washington C.H. Miami Trace 20. Alliance 18. Youngs. Ursuline 17. Day. Dunbar 14. Shelby 13. Akr. Buchtel 12.

■ How The Blade voted: 1, Columbus Ready; 2, Rocky River Lutheran West; 3, Central Catholic; 4, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne; 5, Cincinnati Woodward; 6, Youngstown Ursuline; 7, Rossford; 8, Defiance; 9, Parma Heights Holy Name; 10, Sandusky.

DIVISION III BOYS

1. Casstown Miami East, 14-1 record, 118 points (6 first-place votes)

T2. Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 9-4, 68 (3)

T2. Emmanuel Christian, 10-1, 68

4. Ottawa-Glandorf, 10-3, 64

5. Camden Preble Shawnee, 13-2, 54 (1)

6. Minford, 11-1, 52

7. Martins Ferry, 12-0, 44

8. Liberty-Benton, 12-0, 43

9. Malvern, 12-1, 38 (1)

T10. Columbus Africentric, 11-3, 33 (1)

T10. Sugarcreek Garaway, 11-1, 33

■ Others receiving 12 or more points: Worthington Christian 28. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 26. Cin. Madeira 24. Cle. Cuyahoga Hts. (1) 23. Gahanna Cols. Academy (1) 17. Ashland Crestview 14. Youngs. Liberty 14.

■ How The Blade voted: 1, Gahanna Columbus Academy; 2, Emmanuel Christian; 3, Ottawa-Glandorf; 4, Cardinal Stritch; 5, Liberty-Benton; 6, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East; 7, Casstown Miami East; 8, Ashland Crestview; 9, Worthington Christian; 10, Columbus Africentric.

DIVISION IV BOYS

1. Richmond Heights, 13-0 record, 125 points (12 first-place votes)

2. Leesburg Fairfield, 11-0, 91

3. Jackson Center, 12-1, 89 (2)

4. Russia, 13-1, 85

5. Convoy Crestview, 11-1, 75

6. Patrick Henry, 12-1, 64

7. Cornerstone Christian, 12-1, 48

8. Maria Stein Marion Local, 9-2, 41

9. Caldwell, 10-2, 30

10. Mogadore, 11-2, 24

■ Others receiving 12 or more points: Lowellville 22. Cincinnati Christian (1) 20. Warren JFK 15. Stewart Federal Hocking 15. Ft. Loramie 12. Troy Christian 12.

■ How The Blade voted : 1, Richmond Heights; 2, Convoy Crestview; 3, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian; 4, Jackson Center; 5, Leesburg Fairfield; 6, Maria Stein Marion Local; 7, Mogadore; 8, Patrick Henry; 9, Lowellville; 10, Stewart Federal Hocking.

DIVISION I GIRLS

1. Mason, 13-1 record, 112 points (1 first-place vote)

2. Liberty Township Lakota East, 14-1, 102 (2)

3. West Clermont, 16-0, 95 (7)

4. Cincinnat Princeton, 12-2, 68

5. Olmsted Falls, 13-3, 65 (1)

6. Dublin Coffman, 12-3, 58 (2)

7. Marysville, 14-1, 53 (1)

8. Pickerington Central, 12-3, 38

9. Grafton Midview, 13-1, 36

10. Fremont Ross, 14-1, 32

■ Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 24. Start 22 . Rocky River Magnificat 21. Powell Olentangy Liberty 14. Oxford Talawanda 13. Westerville S. 13.

■ How The Blade voted: 1, Mason; 2, Liberty Township Lakota East; 3, Cincinnati Princeton; 4, Dublin Coffman; 5, Start; 6, Olmsted Falls; 7, Westerville South; 8, West Clermont; 9, Powell Olentangy Liberty; 10, Fremont Ross.

DIVISION II GIRLS

1. Kettering Alter, 13-2 record, 115 points (2 first-place votes)

2. Central Catholic, 12-1, 93 (5)

3. Proctorville Fairland, 15-0, 77

4. Alliance Marlington, 13-1, 75 (2)

5. Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 13-2, 65 (3)

6. Chillicothe Unioto, 15-0, 57

7. Copley, 14-1, 53

8. Waynesville, 13-2, 50 (1)

9. Canfield, 13-1, 39

T10. Hamilton Badin, 12-2, 26 (1)

T10. Thornville Sheridan, 12-2, 26

■ Others receiving 12 or more points: Liberty-Benton 23 . Bryan 19 . Gates Mills Gilmour 19. Canal Fulton NW 19. Granville 14.

■ How The Blade voted: 1, Kettering Alter; 2, Thornville Sheridan; 3, Hamilton Badin; 4, Copley; 5, Central Catholic; 6, Liberty-Benton; 7, Bryan; 8, Proctorville Fairland; 9, Chillicothe Unioto; 10, Granville.

DIVISION III GIRLS

1. Worthington Christian, 15-1 record, 103 points (4 first-place votes)

2. Shaker Heights Laurel, 10-4, 88 (6)

3. Ottawa-Glandorf, 13-2, 69

4. Seaman North Adams, 15-0, 65 (1)

5. Smithville, 15-0, 61

6. Columbus Africentric, 12-3, 45

7. Wheelersburg, 13-1, 41

8. Belmont Union Local, 15-0, 39 (1)

9. Cincinnati Country Day, 7-0, 27 (1)

10. Apple Creek Waynesville, 12-2, 26

■ Others receiving 12 or more points: Portsmouth W. 19. Liberty Center 19 . Doylestown Chippewa 16. Milford Center Fairbanks 13. Tipp City Bethel 13.

■ How The Blade voted: 1, Belmont Union Local; 2, Worthington Christian; 3, Columbus Africentric; 4, Apple Creek Waynedale; 5, Liberty Center; 6, Rockford Parkway; 7, Wheelersburg; 8, Garrettsville Garfield; 9, Milford Center Fairbanks; 10, Shaker Heights Laurel.

DIVISION IV GIRLS

1. New Madison Tri-Village, 15-0 record, 127 points (11 first-place votes)

2. Fort Loramie, 14-1, 105

3. Sugar Grove Berne Union, 16-0, 91

4. Toledo Christian, 12-1, 86 (1)

5. Portsmouth Notre Dame, 15-0, 63 (1)

6. Richmond Heights, 12-1, 52

7. Hannibal River, 14-1, 34

8. Maria Stein Marion Local, 13-2, 29

9. New Washington Buckeye Central, 13-2, 24

10. Crown City South Gallia, 13-2, 21

■ Others receiving 12 or more points: Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 20. New Middletown Spring. 14. Convoy Crestview 13.

■ How The Blade voted: 1, Toledo Christian; 2, Sugar Grove Berne Union; 3, New Madison Tri-Village; 4, Ft. Loramie; 5, Portsmouth Notre Dame; 6, Richmond Heights; 7, Maria Stein Marion Local; 8, New Washington Buckeye Central; 9, New Middletown Springfield; 10, Newark Catholic.