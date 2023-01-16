ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Recreational vs. medical: Big marijuana questions ahead for Ohio lawmakers

By Jim Provance / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lsM2F_0kGZdPHI00

COLUMBUS — Expect questions about marijuana to arise seemingly everywhere as legislative activity gears up this session.

The State Medical Board has been asked to expand the list of ailments qualifying for treatment under the state's 4-year-old medical marijuana program.

Meanwhile, a four-month clock has begun ticking for legislative action on a proposed citizen-initiated statute that would legalize, regulate, and tax recreational marijuana, possibly leading to a November general election ballot fight.

And the state Senate will again try, in an alternative to recreational pot, to expand the state's existing medical program and infrastructure after an effort last session cleared that chamber but died in the House of Representatives.

Expanding qualifying conditions

There are currently about two dozen illnesses that qualify for treatment through medical marijuana, either as a result of the original law creating the program or more recent additions by the medical board. The list includes such things as HIV, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, post-traumatic stress disorder, and glaucoma.

The Ohio Medical Cannabis Industry Association petitioned the board to consider three more — autism spectrum disorder, irritable bowel syndrome, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

“Adding additional conditions to our Medical Marijuana Control Program, such as autism, ultimately gives the choice to the doctor and patient,” Rep. Juanita Brent (D., Cleveland) said. “The goal is to make the list of qualifying conditions as robust as possible so that Ohioans suffering from varying disorders have the ability to choose alternative methods of treatment.”

Other proposals recently submitted by the public include chronic migraines, uterine cancer, depression, anxiety, and neuropathy. Cancer, in general, is already included under state law, and the proposed legislative reforms of the existing program would add autism and migraines. The medical board previously considered but rejected autism for inclusion because of a lack of supporting evidence.

“In February, the board’s Medical Marijuana Committee is expected to decide which petitions will move forward for expert review and recommend to the full board which petitions should be rejected,” board spokesman Jerica Stewart said. Final decisions are expected this summer.

Another try at recreational marijuana

With the start of the 135th General Assembly, state lawmakers already have before them a proposed bill submitted via citizen petition for a new statute that would legalize recreational marijuana. It would build on the existing medical infrastructure of cultivators, retailers, and processors to feed the new market.

It would also allow Ohioans over the age of 21 to smoke pot and grow and share a limited number of their own plants, both of which are illegal under the medical program.

The Republican-controlled legislature has made it clear it is not interested in going down this road, so it is expected that organizers of the measure, the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol, will wait out the four-month clock. They would then gather about 124,000 more valid signatures of registered voters, or 3 percent of the total votes cast in last year's governor's race, to put the proposal on the Nov. 7 ballot.

The deadline to submit the new petitions to the secretary of state’s office would be in early August.

Growing the existing medical program

State Sens. Steve Huffman (R., Tipp City), an emergency room physician, and Kirk Schuring (R., Canton) have introduced Senate Bill 9 among the chamber's priority bill roll-outs last week.

Both lawmakers were major players in enacting Ohio's original medical marijuana law in 2016 that allowed for doctors to “recommend” marijuana obtained only from state-licensed and regulated facilities in vapor, oil, tincture, patch, edible, and plant matter forms for qualifying patients.

While a prior version of the bill faltered last session, supporters hope passage of such a measure this year would undercut campaign supporting recreational pot this fall.

The bill would expand the forms in which pot may be sold and overhaul the program's oversight structure within the Department of Commerce.

“The biggest thing we hear from the industry is, when growers want to expand because of the need for more product, the Department of Commerce sits on their requests for 18 months to two years,” Dr. Huffman said. “It's very tough to run a business when you want to expand and the regulators won't even take your call.”

The bill would expand who can own licensed facilities, the number of retail dispensaries, and the potential size of cultivators.

It would also sidestep the state medical board by directly adding arthritis, migraines, autism, chronic muscle spasms, and opioid addiction to the list of qualifying conditions, as well as people in hospice care or suffering from terminal illness.

And it would leave the door open for other conditions if the patient's qualified physician believes cannabis might work.

Smoking and home-growing of marijuana would remain off limits.

“Some people from the last General Assembly wanted to reconsider whether to have a medical marijuana program,” Dr. Huffman said. “That is no longer the question. The question is how to make the program better for the patients, the growers, physicians, and all involved.”

Comments / 49

Adam R
3d ago

free it legally at least for ppl w/ocd & with bad nerves who cant stop twitching.ive seen how it helps.in the name of mental health do it.

Reply
8
phred of the void
3d ago

...Genesis 1:12...."...I have given you all the seed bearing plants and herbs to use....."

Reply(4)
30
james falzone
3d ago

i don't understand why it's not already legal it's safer than cigarettes and alcohol 🤣

Reply(1)
27
