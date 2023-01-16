Read full article on original website
Why does Shiba Inu [SHIB] continue to stagger despite the Shibarium update?
SHIB flipped stETH for the biggest holding by dollars among the top 500 ETH whales. Metrics and market indicators were bearish. The Shiba Inu [SHIB] community’s expectations for SHIB did not go as planned, as the memecoin’s price declined by more than 2% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. At press time, it was trading at $0.00001053, with a market capitalization of over $5.7 billion.
Will Stellar Lumens [XLM] have a decent pullback before pumping toward the $0.1 mark? Decoding…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure was strongly bullish on the higher timeframes. A fair value gap lay below and above the price. Bitcoin [BTC] trended upward throughout the past week...
Litecoin [LTC]: A decline in Open Interest does not mean that buyers are done
LTC’s Open Interest fell by 9% in the last week. Regardless, investors remained bullish. Despite the rally in the count of Litecoin [LTC] transactions above $100,000 since the year began, the steady fall in the alt’s Open Interest in the last week indicated that bearish sentiment was returning to the market.
Optimism transaction volume hits new highs: Can OP remain positive?
Optimism saw a massive increase in transaction volume as it trended above its seven-day Moving Average. Optimism [OP] has also been attracting a high number of daily active addresses. According to a 16 January tweet by crypto analytics firm Delphi Digital, Optimism [OP] has seen high transaction volumes. As far...
ENS attempts to revitalize dwindling interest through Coinbase
ENS partnered with Coinbase, adding human readable cb.id domains. ENS token volume and velocity increase, despite declining interest in ENS domain. In a recent update, ENS (Ethereum Name Service) partnered with Coinbase to add human-readable cb.id domains to its platform. This partnership would allow anyone with an Ethereum wallet to mint a group of letters as an NFT to be used in place of their alphanumeric blockchain address.
Japan wants crypto ‘regulated’ and ‘supervised’ like “traditional institutions”
The Financial Services Agency of Japan wants crypto to be regulated like banks. The country’s crypto policy has helped local FTX investors to access their funds. Japan’s top regulator is looking to impose stricter rules on the volatile crypto industry. The idea is to subject the crypto industry to regulations similar to those used for banking and traditional finance (TradFi).
Ethereum sees an increase in these metrics as Shanghai Upgrade nears
Ethereum validators hit over 500,000 as the network moved close to an upgrade. The total value of ETH staked also increased to over 16 million. As per a report published on 17 January by web3 platform Alchemy, the number of smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum [ETH] mainnet had increased by 293% in comparison to 2021, hitting numbers comparable to the year’s peaks.
Bitcoin’s Open Interest and demand level is key to short-term posture: Here’s why
Long and short Bitcoin positions have not been exceptionally significant, although funding rate remained positive. While the Bitcoin fear and greed index hit highs in months, the king coin will need increased demand to sustain the rally. The performance of Bitcoin [BTC] since the start of 2023 has brought confidence...
What’s next for Cronos [CRO] after ETH whales consider it worthy of…
The top 100 Ethereum whales chose CRO as one of the top tokens to trade. CRO’s momentum stayed bullish but the volatility showed that the price might correct its trend. CRO, the native cryptocurrency of the Cronos [CRO] chain, found its way into the top 10 tokens traded by Ethereum [ETH] whales, Whale Stats revealed on 17 January. The token, which has been clouded with a drop in market cap in the last 24 hours, has benefited from a 39.82% value increase in the last 30 days.
ETH whales start favoring Shiba Inu, but can it sustain the rally?
ETH traders maintained a healthy appetite for SHIB at a critical time. SHIB experienced a strong surge, but the bears might be right around the corner. Shiba Inu [SHIB] is having one of its most important weeks in the recent past, mostly courtesy of Shibarium. This may have renewed investor interest, triggering more demand, which is now evident in its performance.
Ethereum [ETH]: Bears gear up to draw curtains on recent price rally
ETH saw its highest profit transaction ratio since October 2021. On-chain data suggested that a local top has been reached. Currently trading at its pre-FTX level, leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] logged its highest profit transaction ratio since October 2021 on 16 January, data from Santiment revealed. Is your portfolio green?...
Binance Coin sustains momentum as controversy rocks exchange’s recent listing
Some comments from the crypto community suggest that there could be a trading abettor after Binance listed RPL. The BNB momentum remained bullish although the volume flow was reduced. Binance, the exchange backing Binance Coin [BNB] is notorious for listing a lot of emerging cryptocurrencies, and its 18 January addition...
AAVE whales or V3 launch: What will be the token’s masterstroke in 2023?
AAVE whales have kept the momentum of accumulating the token since the new year started. The token might no longer be undervalued as the protocol’s third version could be launched this week. Over the last few days, the crypto market has slowed down its tremendous two-week 2023 performance, but...
Could Avalanche [AVAX] witness a drop this week? These metrics suggest…
Investors had a good time last week as Avalanche rallied by over 35%. AVAX received interest from the derivatives market but the rest of the metrics were negative. Avalanche [AVAX] recently uploaded its weekly report highlighting the most notable stats for the last seven days. AVAX’s TVL went up by over 4% during the last week and reached $842.7 million.
ApeCoin [APE] $4.849 support holds as bears struggle: Is a price reversal imminent?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. APE could find stable support and bounce back into recovery. APE’s increasing open interest rate could signal a pending trend reversal. ApeCoin [APE] has been in a...
Is MANA outcompeting SAND in terms of popularity? Data suggests…
MANA has seen increased whales transaction recently. The alt has rallied by over 130% within the last 30 days to put investors in profit. Investor enthusiasm for the potential of the Metaverse in 2022 helped Decentraland (MANA) gain much traction. However, since there had been little progress in the field, interest had dwindled, and the bear market may have worsened matters.
A resurgence in profile picture NFTs cause “Punks” to take the lead… Details inside
Ethereum-based NFTs have seen the most activity since 2023 started. CryptoPunks held an 8.10% share of the total NFT market capitalization at press time. The overall stability in the general cryptocurrency market since the start of the 2023 trading year has led to renewed interest in profile picture NFTs (PFPs), with Ethereum-based NFT collections seeing the most traction.
Curve Finance earns approval of ETH whales: Is a rally incoming?
Curve Finance’s native token generated interest among whales. The total value locked in the Curve protocol was more than Uniswap. Curve Finance [CRV] became a hot commodity among large addresses as the market focus shifted to decentralized exchanges (DEXes) after the FTX debacle. According to a WhaleStats tweet on 17 January, CRV became the most traded token among top Ethereum [ETH] whales at press time, replacing the popular meme coin Shiba Inu [SHIB].
