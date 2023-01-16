ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wappingers Falls, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown facing ‘alarming’ shootings

MIDDLETOWN – The City of Middletown is now facing what other cities in the area have experienced in recent times – shootings. Police Chief John Ewanciw said they are being given top priority by detectives and patrol officers alike in an effort to crack down on this latest rash of violence, but he acknowledges it is a challenge.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Mother sneaks into Arlington High School to watch daughter fight; faces possible criminal charges

LAGRANGE – A mother of a freshman student sneaked into Arlington High School on Tuesday to watch her daughter fight with another freshman girl before the first period. The mother, according to Arlington Central School District Superintendent Dr. Dave Moyer, was not authorized to be in the building. The mother can be heard on a video of the fight using vulgar language to encourage her daughter to beat the other girl. The district did not mention the incident to the school community until an email was sent late Tuesday evening. The communication told of the fight and indicated that school officials and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the matter.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Valley View nursing home still faces staff shortage

GOSHEN – The Orange County-owned Valley View nursing home in Goshen remains in need of professional staff and because of the shortage, it has one unit closed. The director of finance, Donna Strecker, told the oversight committee of the county legislature on Tuesday that the issue is not getting any better.
GOSHEN, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Ulster County Man Allegedly Followed & Harassed State Worker

The man allegedly engaged in road rage-type behavior according to police. A New York State Department of Motor Vehicle investigator has filed a complaint that alleges he was being harassed by another man who the investigator was investigating. According to Crime Watch, the alleged harassment was not an isolated incident as the investigator claims that the harassment took place on two separate occasions.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh mayor tries another approach to quell gun violence

NEWBURGH – Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey is creating a Mayor’s Anti-Gun Violence Task Force. The mayor has already brought together religious leaders to discuss the issue. “We are in an exploratory stage in creating a mayor’s anti-gun violence task force. We are starting out with faith-based leaders –...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State Police investigation at Waryas Park continues; public concerned

POUGHKEEPSIE – The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) divers are still working at the foot of Main Street in Poughkeepsie at Waryas Park. The divers, primarily from Troop F in Orange County, have been searching the Poughkeepsie waterfront in Poughkeepsie since Friday. Mid-Hudson News inquiries regarding...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations

Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
CBS New York

Metro-North train clips vehicle in Westchester County

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- An investigation is underway after a Metro-North train clipped a vehicle in Westchester County.It happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Harlem line between North White Plains and Southeast.There were no reported injuries, but there were delays up to 80 minutes.Metro-North now says Harlem line service is operating close to on time.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
