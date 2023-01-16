Burnsville High School Theatre Guild will be presenting An Enemy of the People, adapted by Tom Isbell, this month at an Evening of One Acts, Jan. 27 and 28. An Enemy of the People follows Tom Stockmann (played by senior Eliza Lorensen). Stockmann is a geologist who discovers dangerous water pollution in the Springs, a resort that recently opened in his Norwegian town. In Tom’s mind, the solution is clear: inform the public and close the resort to prevent a crisis. But gradually, he comes under fire — from his brother, Peter (the town’s mayor, played by freshman Chelsea Sally), the press, his neighbors and his own family — for wanting to publicize a problem that threatens to destroy the town’s economy and reputation.

