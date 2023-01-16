Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Vikings, Jefferson Discussing ExtensionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.Sherif SaadSaint Paul, MN
Related
swnewsmedia.com
Prior Lake skaters drop below even mark with three straight losses
Three straight losses have the Prior Lake boys hockey team on the wrong side of even. The Lakers, the defending Section 2AA champs, dropped a 3-2 home game to Lakeville South in South Suburban Conference play Jan. 17 to fall to 7-9 on the season (6-4 in the SSC).
swnewsmedia.com
Tough stretch for the Burnsville cagers on the hardwood
It’s been a tough start to the New Year for the Burnsville boys basketball team. The Blaze started 2023 with five straight defeats, including 83-58 at No. 10-ranked Shakopee Jan. 13 in South Suburban Conference play. Burnsville went into the contest off a 74-60 home loss to Prior Lake the day before in league action.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee cagers continue to roll along in conference action
The Shakopee boys basketball team keeps rolling along in South Suburban Conference play. The Sabers are 20-2 in league action since last season, winning their ninth straight contest Jan. 13 with an 83-58 home win over Burnsville. Junior Isaac Snell led the way with 21 points.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee continues to build waves in SSC pool as sections near
State qualifying times are starting to come more into focus for the Shakopee boys swimming team. The Sabers are 4-2 in South Suburban Conference duals and finished fifth out of eight teams in the Section 2AA True Team Jan. 14 at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska.
swnewsmedia.com
Postseason action is right around the corner for the Sabers
The postseason is right around the corner for the Shakopee girls hockey team. Where do the Sabers stack up against the Section 2AA competition? They should be right in the hunt and could get as high as the No. 3 seed with a strong finish.
swnewsmedia.com
What happened on this date in local history?
January 19, 1950: Local basketball enthusiasts will flock to Minneapolis on Wednesday night, January 25th, when the Minneapolis Laker Basketball Organization honors Chaska with a “Chaska Television Night.” Television nights have been instituted this year to pay tribute to the various communities around the Twin Cities that are followers of the Lakers and watch them perform on television. Tickets are on sale locally by all television dealers, at the price of $1.80 for good seats.
swnewsmedia.com
Where the heck it was
The answer to last week’s quiz was the Chaska water tower at Community Park on Hundertmark Road near Clover Ridge Elementary. Timothy Schoen, Connie Dummer and Mitchell Armstrong-Grundy guessed it correctly!
swnewsmedia.com
Chaska, Chan hosting One Act Play Showcase
Students of the theatre departments at Chaska and Chanhassen high schools will be performing their One Act Plays in a showcase Jan. 19. The 7 p.m. performances will take place at the Chanhassen High School Theater. Proceeds from the evening will go toward both high school theatre departments. Tickets can...
swnewsmedia.com
Chaska Electric workers aid during the Blue Blizzard
Two linemen with Chaska’s Electric Department gave the residents of northwestern Wisconsin a different kind of gift this past holiday season — the gift of electricity. After a mutual aid request was received by Electric Director Pete Wyffels on Dec. 15 from the Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association, for help in rural parts of Wisconsin, apprentice Lineman Brandon Heitz and journeyman lineman Mike Engelen stepped up.
swnewsmedia.com
Watershed district accepting entries for photo contest
The Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District is accepting submissions for its 2023 photo contest. The organization has been working to protect, manage and improve local water resources for over 50 years, according to its website, and now wants to see residents’ favorite photos of the watershed district. Photos...
swnewsmedia.com
Rep. Angie Craig secures $1.5 million for Shakopee Regional Innovation Hub project
Rep. Angie Craig secured $1.5 million to expand job training and educational opportunities within Shakopee, according to a Jan. 12 press release from her office. The city will use the funds to construct the Shakopee Regional Innovation Hub, a 30,000-square-foot facility providing postsecondary education opportunities, job training and entrepreneurial opportunities.
swnewsmedia.com
Burnsville High School presents an 'Enemy of the People'
Burnsville High School Theatre Guild will be presenting An Enemy of the People, adapted by Tom Isbell, this month at an Evening of One Acts, Jan. 27 and 28. An Enemy of the People follows Tom Stockmann (played by senior Eliza Lorensen). Stockmann is a geologist who discovers dangerous water pollution in the Springs, a resort that recently opened in his Norwegian town. In Tom’s mind, the solution is clear: inform the public and close the resort to prevent a crisis. But gradually, he comes under fire — from his brother, Peter (the town’s mayor, played by freshman Chelsea Sally), the press, his neighbors and his own family — for wanting to publicize a problem that threatens to destroy the town’s economy and reputation.
swnewsmedia.com
Commentary: Counting chickens, counting eggs
Jordan is a place of abounding optimism. There are, it would seem, 6,801 optimists. It’s genetic. I got it from Mom. We’d be watching WBAY-TV, the Green Bay station run by the Norbertine fathers, so their weather forecasts had an inside source, right? Bobby Nelson would say it was going to be 75 degrees tomorrow. I’d ask Mom if I could play outdoors without a jacket. She’d say, “We’ll see.”
swnewsmedia.com
Chanhassen to celebrate 30th February Festival
Chanhassen will celebrate its 30th February Fest when the annual winter event takes place Saturday, Feb. 4.“We are so excited for another great February Festival this year,” city Recreation Manager Priya Tandon said. “We’re looking forward to celebrating with some great fishing prizes and new activities.”The celebration at Lake Ann Park is set to start at noon with the ice fishing contest starting at 1 p.m. Competitors who manage to catch one of the day’s top 50 heaviest fish will receive a prize. From fishing equipment to dinner for two at the Chanhassen Dinner Theater, over $6,000 in prizes are up for grabs.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for John Lorenz
John Lorenz, age 52, of Jordan, passed away on January 2, 2023. A Visitation will be held on January 23 at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home in Jordan (104 1st St. West) from 3 to 7 p.m. On January 24, 2023 there will be a Celebration of Life at the same location, starting at 7 p.m. There will be a time of visitation prior to the service from 5 to 7 p.m.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for JoAnne Ray Wahl
JoAnne Ray Wahl was born August 18, 1935, in Minneapolis. She was married to Roger Wahl for 58 years. JoAnne passed away January 14, 2023, in the comfort of her lake home. A time of gathering will be on Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Prior Lake and on Friday, January 20 from 10 to 10:45 a.m., with a celebration of life service, at 11 a.m., at Holy Trinity United Methodist Church, Prior Lake. Pastor Chad Gilbertson will preside.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Robert E. Woytcke
Robert E. Woytcke, age 87, of Chaska, passed away on January 7, 2023. Survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Madonna (Pinky); children, Kurt (Suka), Lynn, and Todd; stepson Paul Chubb; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Gordon, Donald, Merlin, and their wives, many nieces & nephews. Bob grew up...
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Carol (McCollum) Deutsch
Carol (McCollum) Deutsch, age 71, of Belle Plaine, passed away on December 16, 2022. A Christian Funeral will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Jordan at 11 a.m. on January 21 with Pastor Jeremy Glowicki presiding. Visitation prior to services from 10 to 11 a.m. Following the Christian Funeral, Carol will be laid to rest at Spirit Hill Cemetery, Jordan.
swnewsmedia.com
Hundreds gather at Prior Lake High School for second annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast
Hundreds of community members of several different backgrounds and faiths gathered together at the second annual Martin Luther King Day Jr. Breakfast hosted by Prior Lake High School and the Prior Lake Rotary Club on Monday at the high school to show unity, promote equity, and celebrate the community while embracing differences.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee Friends of the Library holds upcoming book sale
Shakopee Friends of the Library is holding a winter book sale to raise money for sponsoring library programs and events not funded by the city or county. Sale dates and times are set for early February at the Shakopee Library:. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday,...
Comments / 0