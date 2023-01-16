Read full article on original website
Harlan rejoins IGHSAU basketball rankings
(KMAland) -- Harlan is back into the latest state rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The Cyclones come in at No. 15 in Class 3A. Woodbine, St. Albert, Stanton, Martensdale-St. Marys, Treynor, Underwood, Lewis Central and Sioux City East were also ranked. Check out the full...
Harlan's Gessert signs to run cross country, track at Simpson
(Harlan) -- Harlan’s Jenna Gessert learned cross country and long distance running could be part of her future early in her junior year. Recently, Gessert made it official in signing to run cross country and track at Simpson. “(Simpson head coach Heath Moenck) reached out to me after a...
Woodbine alum Dickinson excited to lead Buena Vista football program
(Storm Lake) -- Woodbine alum Austin Dickinson's well-traveled football coaching career is coming home. Buena Vista has tapped Dickinson to lead his alma mater. "I'm excited," Dickinson said about the new opportunity. "My wife and I are both BV grads. We met here. To come back and coach at your alma mater is special. I look forward to meeting with the team, staff and finding the best path forward for the program."
Iowa Boys HS Basketball top 10 for each class
BOONE, Iowa — Iowa High School Boy's Basketball Rankings. The third edition of the Iowa High School Athletic Association's basketball rankings have been released. The lists are created by a committee comprised of three IHSAA staff members, two former head coaches and one media member. Here are the rankings...
Luella JoAnne (Jo) Steele, 84, Atlantic
Location:St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic, IA. Visitation Location:St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic, IA. Memorials:The family request memorial contributions to be made out to the Anita United Methodist Church or the Iowa State Fair and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022.
Mary Lou Clark, 88, of Atlantic
Mary Lou Clark, 88, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Atlantic Specialty Care. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mary Lou’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa
Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
Winter Storm May Cause Problems for Residents
The National Weather Service is now confident the area will receive significant snowfall on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo Counties are expected to receive 5 to 9 inches of new snow and it’s anticipated that we will see snowfall rates at or over 1” to 2” per hour. Plows will likely not be able to keep up with keeping the roads completely clear, so residents need to use solid judgement if they venture out this evening.
Atlantic Schools Superintendent Weighs in on Proposed School Choice Bill
(Atlantic) The Atlantic School Board discussed the Governor’s push for the School Choice Bill. The Governor’s Bill would give parents around $7,500.00 annually per child if they enroll in private schools. The rub is the effect the bill would have on public schools and, in this case, rural schools, which takes away funds from the school district that needs it and places the money in private institutions.
Update: Five people suffer minor injuries in a rollover accident in Cass County
(Cass Co) Five people suffered minor injuries in a rollover accident at the intersection of Highland Road and Indian Creek Street Wednesday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred at 3:10 p.m. Upon investigation it was found that a 2018 GMC Yukon, being operated by Madison Darnell of Hancock, was traveling east on Highland Road. Darnell lost control of the vehicle due to slick roadway conditions and the vehicle entered the south ditch, tipping to its side.
One Of The Most Famous Real Life Exorcisms Happened In Iowa
Exorcisms have become infamous not only in real-life history but also in the movie world. In 1928 one of those notorious exorcisms took place in Earling, Iowa. This unusually long exorcism took place over the course of three weeks and has inspired many terrifying retellings. In fact, this Iowa exorcism partially inspired the novel “The Exorcist,” which later became one of the most notorious horror movies of all time.
Woman Accused Of Brandishing Handgun At Carroll Convenience Store Sentenced Last Week
A Carroll woman accused of brandishing a firearm at a Carroll convenience store in October was sentenced in Carroll County District Court last week. Court records show 28-year-old Jau Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle was charged with three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, for the Oct. 5 incident at the BP Country Store in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 30. A Carroll Police Department affidavit says Battle pulled a 9mm handgun during a dispute with an employee at the store and pointed it at three staff members, including two minors. Battle pled guilty to all three counts last week after reaching an agreement with prosecutors and was sentenced to up to two years in prison on each count. However, the sentence was suspended, and Battle was instead placed on probation for two years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services.
