Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

Preview, live thread and updates: Michigan basketball vs. Maryland

The Michigan men’s basketball team plays its first return game of the Big Ten season when it faces Maryland on the road Thursday night (7 p.m., ESPN). The Wolverines thumped the Terps, 81-46, in the first matchup of the season at the Crisler Center on Jan. 1. U-M has won five straight — and nine of its last 10 — against the Big Ten foe.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Rutgers vs Michigan State: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread

Rutgers basketball returns to the court tonight with a road contest against Michigan State. The Scarlet Knights are sitting at 13-5, coming off a 68-64 overtime win at home against Ohio State. Rutgers has also won seven of its last eight games and holds a No.23 national ranking. That has put Rutgers in sole possession of second place in the Big Ten with a conference record of 5-2.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
fox2detroit.com

Mother, 2 sons found dead in overgrown park in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother and her two sons died over the weekend after taking refuge in an overgrown park in Pontiac. Multiple sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack the Oakland County Sheriff's office is investigating the deaths, saying the mother was in the midst of a mental health crisis and was wandering from home to home and knocking on doors over the weekend looking for food.
PONTIAC, MI
247Sports

247Sports

