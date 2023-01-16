Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Michigan football: Recapping NFL Draft decisions, Transfer Portal additions and departures
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When the 2022 Michigan football season ended in the College Football Playoff, attention soon turned to 2023 and beyond. Many of the Wolverines’ top underclassmen considered declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. The deadline for players to declare for the draft was Monday, Jan. 16.
Preview, live thread and updates: Michigan basketball vs. Maryland
The Michigan men’s basketball team plays its first return game of the Big Ten season when it faces Maryland on the road Thursday night (7 p.m., ESPN). The Wolverines thumped the Terps, 81-46, in the first matchup of the season at the Crisler Center on Jan. 1. U-M has won five straight — and nine of its last 10 — against the Big Ten foe.
Rutgers vs Michigan State: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread
Rutgers basketball returns to the court tonight with a road contest against Michigan State. The Scarlet Knights are sitting at 13-5, coming off a 68-64 overtime win at home against Ohio State. Rutgers has also won seven of its last eight games and holds a No.23 national ranking. That has put Rutgers in sole possession of second place in the Big Ten with a conference record of 5-2.
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
fox2detroit.com
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
Car thieves attempt to drive off with 10 trucks from the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant
An early-morning robbery at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant was foiled by multiple police departments, who arrested six suspects and recovered 10 pickup trucks.
fox2detroit.com
Mother, 2 sons found dead in overgrown park in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother and her two sons died over the weekend after taking refuge in an overgrown park in Pontiac. Multiple sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack the Oakland County Sheriff's office is investigating the deaths, saying the mother was in the midst of a mental health crisis and was wandering from home to home and knocking on doors over the weekend looking for food.
DPD: Man dies in shooting on city's west side
A man has died after being shot on Detroit's west side Sunday evening, according to a spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department.
fox2detroit.com
Woman, sons freeze to death after mother flees with children during mental health crisis
A mother and her two sons died in a field in Pontiac after the woman fled with her three children because she was suffering a mental health crisis and thought people were out to get them. In the days before they died, people called the sheriff's office about an underdressed family, but deputies could never find them until it was too late.
