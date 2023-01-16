Read full article on original website
ctexaminer.com
Halls Road Proposal Faces Headwinds Forced by Unanimous Negative Referral in Planning
OLD LYME — A week ago, the town’s Zoning Commission closed a public hearing for a proposal to encourage the redevelopment of Halls Road, but the plan still faces steep odds in its current form — and a required supermajority vote to pass — after a unanimous negative referral by members of Planning in November.
trumbulltimes.com
Milford changes rules on accessory dwellings
MILFORD — Milford residents who want to rent an accessory dwelling unit to someone other than family can now do so. "The reaction was jubilation when they approved the regulation change," Montalbano said. He added the change would help people who need a place to live but can't afford an apartment.
Plans announced to develop West Hartford blighted property into affordable housing
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plans are in the works to redevelop a blighted property in West Hartford and turn it into affordable housing. State officials announced on Wednesday that close to $1 million will go towards converting 900 Farmington Ave. into a 44-unit mixed-income multifamily residential complex. West Hartford Mayor Sherri Cantor says it […]
zip06.com
Community Foundation of Middlesex County Names New Board Chair
The Community Foundation of Middlesex County's (CFMC) Board of Directors is celebrating the new year with a new Chair and three new members added to its 2023 leadership team. Deep River resident Clint Reid has been named Board Chair after serving as Treasurer in 2022 and as a member of several committees over the past three years. He.
trumbulltimes.com
Windsor mayor sells Bart's restaurant after 18 years
WINDSOR — Mayor Donald Trinks, known for hearing constituent concerns from behind the counter at Bart's Restaurant, sold the Windsor diner after 18 years at the helm. Bart's, a popular breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Windsor, has been in town for over 70 years. In 2005, Trinks and two business partners formed a partnership, bought the restaurant and made Trinks the face of the business. In 2008, he bought them out and became the sole proprietor. On Jan. 13, Trinks signed the paperwork to officially sell the spot to a local family in hopes of starting his retirement.
ctexaminer.com
Lamont Proposes $60 Million Tax Cut for Businesses, Republicans Welcome Support
HARTFORD – Pledging to leverage Connecticut’s projected budget surplus into “sustainable” tax cuts in his upcoming budget proposal, Gov. Ned Lamont put forward a plan on Wednesday to restore a tax credit his administration said would save about 123,000 mostly small businesses about $60 million a year in state taxes.
zip06.com
Food Scraps Program to Begin Feb. 1
Deep River residents utilizing the town's transfer station will soon be asked to sort their trash a bit differently. Starting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, residents will be asked to separate their food scraps from their household trash before bringing it to the transfer station. According to a press release from...
Coliseum Site Construction Now Underway
Dirt was on the move — and not just in a ceremonial fashion — at a now-bustling construction site that once housed the long-gone Coliseum. A bright yellow excavator was busy digging up that former parking lot as hard-hatted construction workers ambled atop tarp-covered piles of soil on Tuesday afternoon on the 3.5‑acre block bordered by Orange Street, George Street, State Street, and MLK Boulevard.
East Hartford to take Silver Lane Plaza this week
EAST HARTFORD — The deadline to file an appeal to the town’s bid to acquire the derelict Silver Lane Plaza by eminent domain expired Friday, and town officials say they expect to take possession of the property this week. WHAT: East Hartford expects to acquire Silver Lane Plaza...
Connecticut Dedicated Over $1 Million to This Brookfield Property, Here’s Why
The Town of Brookfield has been awarded a grant from the the State of CT. According to a December 2022 article from I-95's Large Dave, the money would go into fixing the property at 20 Station Road in Brookfield. The site was once home to a dry cleaners in the 60's and 70's and was condemned in 2011. At that time, the CT DEEP (Department of Energy and Environmental Protection) concluded that the soil is contaminated.
zip06.com
More Solar Powered Trashcans Coming to the Green
More solar-powered trash cans are on the way for the Guilford Town Green, thanks, in part, to the continued efforts of several local realtors. The new cans are expected to be installed at every entrance/exit point on the Green, and they will join the seven solar cans already present. The...
Connecticut utility companies offer one-on-one help with heavy bills
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Because of medical hardship, Johnny Johnson has had his power and gas cut off in previous winters. “You know, that stress of the lights being cut off, or the gas cut off, it is very stressful, and I want to make sure that I don’t have that happen,” he said. Wednesday […]
Eyewitness News
Key measure could curb inflation, rein in grocery store prices
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After months of sticker shock at the grocery store, some much needed relief for shoppers may be on the way. A key measure aimed to curb inflation could finally rein in store prices. Thursday, Rep. Rosa DeLauro scheduled a news conference in West Haven to...
multifamilybiz.com
Harbor Group International Acquires 932-Unit The Pavilions Apartment Community Located in Popular Hartford Submarket of Manchester
MANCHESTER, CT - Affiliates of Harbor Group International, a privately owned international real estate investment and management firm, announced the acquisition of The Pavilions, a 932-unit, garden-style multifamily community in Manchester, Conn., a Hartford suburb. The property was acquired through a joint venture partnership between HGI and Cammeby's International Group. HGI and Cammeby's will assume all loan obligations from the seller.
Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river
(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
Pepperidge Farm moves HQ from CT to NJ
Pepperidge Farm’s headquarters will be moved from the current Connecticut location of Norwalk to New Jersey, in the city of Camden, joining corporate parent Campbell Soups
zip06.com
Real Estate Transactions for Jan. 19
Beach Street: Michael and Margaret Leibowitz to Sunset 356 LLC, $1,599,000 on Dec. 27. 18 Charter Oak Avenue: Pane FT and Louis Pane to Jose Galvez, $285,000 on Dec. 28. 356 Cosey Beach Avenue: Michael and Margaret Leibowitz to Sunset 356 LLC, $1,599,000 on Dec. 27. 102 Golf Drive Unit...
hamlethub.com
Roberto Alves Announces Campaign for Mayor of Danbury
Former Democratic City Councilman Roberto Alves today announced his candidacy for Mayor. “We gave this administration a year to change and make progress, but instead we got a series of mishaps, unfulfilled promises, and no transparency," said Roberto Alves. "As a community, we deserve better. We deserve leadership that is accountable, transparent, and truly committed to making a positive impact on our lives,” Alves continued, “I still see what I've always seen in our city: possibilities and potential. It’s time Danbury becomes a shining example of what a community that has been left behind for so long can do when we focus on creating opportunities for every resident and young person in our city.” concluded Alves.
New York YIMBY
Stamford URBY Phase Two Nears Completion at 1 Greyrock Place in Stamford, Connecticut
Urby, a joint venture between Ironstate Development and Brookfield Properties, will soon debut phase two of a residential complex at 1 Greyrock Place in Stamford, Connecticut. Designed by international architecture firm Concrete Amsterdam, Stamford Urby phase two will add 176 rental apartments, following 464 rental units introduced in 2019 as part of phase one.
Trumbull first selectman addresses public safety at Trumbull Mall as juvenile crimes spike following sale
First Selectman Vicki Tesoro addressed the town in a statement Wednesday saying public safety has always been a top priority of her administration.
