Clinton, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ctexaminer.com

Halls Road Proposal Faces Headwinds Forced by Unanimous Negative Referral in Planning

OLD LYME — A week ago, the town’s Zoning Commission closed a public hearing for a proposal to encourage the redevelopment of Halls Road, but the plan still faces steep odds in its current form — and a required supermajority vote to pass — after a unanimous negative referral by members of Planning in November.
trumbulltimes.com

Milford changes rules on accessory dwellings

MILFORD — Milford residents who want to rent an accessory dwelling unit to someone other than family can now do so. "The reaction was jubilation when they approved the regulation change," Montalbano said. He added the change would help people who need a place to live but can't afford an apartment.
MILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Community Foundation of Middlesex County Names New Board Chair

The Community Foundation of Middlesex County's (CFMC) Board of Directors is celebrating the new year with a new Chair and three new members added to its 2023 leadership team. Deep River resident Clint Reid has been named Board Chair after serving as Treasurer in 2022 and as a member of several committees over the past three years. He.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Windsor mayor sells Bart's restaurant after 18 years

WINDSOR — Mayor Donald Trinks, known for hearing constituent concerns from behind the counter at Bart's Restaurant, sold the Windsor diner after 18 years at the helm. Bart's, a popular breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Windsor, has been in town for over 70 years. In 2005, Trinks and two business partners formed a partnership, bought the restaurant and made Trinks the face of the business. In 2008, he bought them out and became the sole proprietor. On Jan. 13, Trinks signed the paperwork to officially sell the spot to a local family in hopes of starting his retirement.
WINDSOR, CT
zip06.com

Food Scraps Program to Begin Feb. 1

Deep River residents utilizing the town's transfer station will soon be asked to sort their trash a bit differently. Starting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, residents will be asked to separate their food scraps from their household trash before bringing it to the transfer station. According to a press release from...
DEEP RIVER, CT
New Haven Independent

Coliseum Site Construction Now Underway

Dirt was on the move — and not just in a ceremonial fashion — at a now-bustling construction site that once housed the long-gone Coliseum. A bright yellow excavator was busy digging up that former parking lot as hard-hatted construction workers ambled atop tarp-covered piles of soil on Tuesday afternoon on the 3.5‑acre block bordered by Orange Street, George Street, State Street, and MLK Boulevard.
NORWALK, CT
Sports Radio 940

Connecticut Dedicated Over $1 Million to This Brookfield Property, Here’s Why

The Town of Brookfield has been awarded a grant from the the State of CT. According to a December 2022 article from I-95's Large Dave, the money would go into fixing the property at 20 Station Road in Brookfield. The site was once home to a dry cleaners in the 60's and 70's and was condemned in 2011. At that time, the CT DEEP (Department of Energy and Environmental Protection) concluded that the soil is contaminated.
BROOKFIELD, CT
zip06.com

More Solar Powered Trashcans Coming to the Green

More solar-powered trash cans are on the way for the Guilford Town Green, thanks, in part, to the continued efforts of several local realtors. The new cans are expected to be installed at every entrance/exit point on the Green, and they will join the seven solar cans already present. The...
GUILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Key measure could curb inflation, rein in grocery store prices

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After months of sticker shock at the grocery store, some much needed relief for shoppers may be on the way. A key measure aimed to curb inflation could finally rein in store prices. Thursday, Rep. Rosa DeLauro scheduled a news conference in West Haven to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
multifamilybiz.com

Harbor Group International Acquires 932-Unit The Pavilions Apartment Community Located in Popular Hartford Submarket of Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT - Affiliates of Harbor Group International, a privately owned international real estate investment and management firm, announced the acquisition of The Pavilions, a 932-unit, garden-style multifamily community in Manchester, Conn., a Hartford suburb. The property was acquired through a joint venture partnership between HGI and Cammeby's International Group. HGI and Cammeby's will assume all loan obligations from the seller.
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river

(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Real Estate Transactions for Jan. 19

Beach Street: Michael and Margaret Leibowitz to Sunset 356 LLC, $1,599,000 on Dec. 27. 18 Charter Oak Avenue: Pane FT and Louis Pane to Jose Galvez, $285,000 on Dec. 28. 356 Cosey Beach Avenue: Michael and Margaret Leibowitz to Sunset 356 LLC, $1,599,000 on Dec. 27. 102 Golf Drive Unit...
MADISON, CT
hamlethub.com

Roberto Alves Announces Campaign for Mayor of Danbury

Former Democratic City Councilman Roberto Alves today announced his candidacy for Mayor. “We gave this administration a year to change and make progress, but instead we got a series of mishaps, unfulfilled promises, and no transparency," said Roberto Alves. "As a community, we deserve better. We deserve leadership that is accountable, transparent, and truly committed to making a positive impact on our lives,” Alves continued, “I still see what I've always seen in our city: possibilities and potential. It’s time Danbury becomes a shining example of what a community that has been left behind for so long can do when we focus on creating opportunities for every resident and young person in our city.” concluded Alves.
DANBURY, CT
New York YIMBY

Stamford URBY Phase Two Nears Completion at 1 Greyrock Place in Stamford, Connecticut

Urby, a joint venture between Ironstate Development and Brookfield Properties, will soon debut phase two of a residential complex at 1 Greyrock Place in Stamford, Connecticut. Designed by international architecture firm Concrete Amsterdam, Stamford Urby phase two will add 176 rental apartments, following 464 rental units introduced in 2019 as part of phase one.
STAMFORD, CT

