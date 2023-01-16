A Wind Advisory is in effect for our area. It will be very warm this afternoon along with gusty winds of 15-25 MPH carrying through the day. There is also a 20% chance of passing showers. A line of showers and thunderstorms will make its way into our area late tonight. Nighttime stabilization will help the intensity of the activity wane as it pushes to its east. There is a very low-end potential of damaging straight-line wind gusts in the thunderstorms for South Mississippi. The cold front will clear the area shortly after daybreak Thursday. There will be a brief lull in the pattern as the workweek ends.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO