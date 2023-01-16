ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1/18 – Jeff Vorick’s “Fog Dissipating” Wednesday Morning Forecast

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM due to reduced visibility across our area. Fog will dissipate later this morning and temperatures will warm profoundly yet again. Skies will be partly cloudy this afternoon as temperatures will climb well into the 70s. Winds will elevate as well and they will stay elevated into this evening as a cold front approaches our area.
1/18 – Jeff’s “Wind Advisory” Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

A Wind Advisory is in effect for our area. It will be very warm this afternoon along with gusty winds of 15-25 MPH carrying through the day. There is also a 20% chance of passing showers. A line of showers and thunderstorms will make its way into our area late tonight. Nighttime stabilization will help the intensity of the activity wane as it pushes to its east. There is a very low-end potential of damaging straight-line wind gusts in the thunderstorms for South Mississippi. The cold front will clear the area shortly after daybreak Thursday. There will be a brief lull in the pattern as the workweek ends.
1/17 – Jeff’s “Warm and Breezy” Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Temperatures are poised to climb well into the 70s across South Mississippi this afternoon. There will be peeks of sunshine along with breezy conditions. Winds will back off this evening and mild temperatures will remain. If winds can back down enough overnight, there is the potential for sea fog to develop and be a problem south of I-10.
Mississippi research showing promise for earlier, better tornado warnings

Tornado season in the South means increased anxiety, hours of televised storm coverage and watching the skies. Unfortunately, it can also lead to “warning fatigue.”. A team of researchers at the University of Mississippi‘s National Center for Physical Acoustics is working to combat this issue by developing an early warning system to detect and track tornadoes using infrasound, low-frequency sound waves that humans cannot hear.
Rose Pruning Time

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippi State Extension Service offers advise on how to prun roses. Pruning your rose bushes is a late winter (January-early March)...
Mississippi River dredging

The nation’s economy has taken a hit from historically low Mississippi River levels that are impacting the supply chain. Now, there are dredges working 24/7 to maintain water levels for supply transport.
Hiring events in Mississippi for NOAA research ship jobs

NOAA’s Office of Marine and Aviation Operations will hold two hiring events in Mississippi later this month to recruit professional mariners to work aboard NOAA’s ocean research ships. The first event will be held in Gulfport on Jan. 24 and the second in Pascagoula on Jan. 26. NOAA...
Mississippi sees nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases in two weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mississippi in the last two weeks. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 9,662 new coronavirus cases were reported between January 3, 2023, and January 16, 2023. These numbers are the combined totals for two weeks. Thirty-nine new deaths were also […]
More Than 200 New COVID Cases Locally

The State Health Department is reporting more than 9,600 new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi in the last two weeks. That includes more than 200 in Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties. Neshoba had 96, Leake 59 and Attala 50. But there were no additional COVID deaths reported in the three counties.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
2023 Miss Mississippi HBCU Teen Ja’Kaylee Minor in studio

Ja’Kaylee Minor is a senior at Pascagoula High School and a sophomore at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and she has been selected to represent Mississippi in the National Miss HBCU Teen Pageant. She is in studio to tell us more about her journey.
PASCAGOULA, MS

