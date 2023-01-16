Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
1/18 – Jeff Vorick’s “Fog Dissipating” Wednesday Morning Forecast
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM due to reduced visibility across our area. Fog will dissipate later this morning and temperatures will warm profoundly yet again. Skies will be partly cloudy this afternoon as temperatures will climb well into the 70s. Winds will elevate as well and they will stay elevated into this evening as a cold front approaches our area.
wxxv25.com
1/18 – Jeff’s “Wind Advisory” Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
A Wind Advisory is in effect for our area. It will be very warm this afternoon along with gusty winds of 15-25 MPH carrying through the day. There is also a 20% chance of passing showers. A line of showers and thunderstorms will make its way into our area late tonight. Nighttime stabilization will help the intensity of the activity wane as it pushes to its east. There is a very low-end potential of damaging straight-line wind gusts in the thunderstorms for South Mississippi. The cold front will clear the area shortly after daybreak Thursday. There will be a brief lull in the pattern as the workweek ends.
WEATHER 1-18,2023 Strong Storms Possible This Evening
We are going to see lots of wind, and possibly some strong storms this evening. The winds will continue through tomorrow, and we will see a major drop in temps to a more seasonal level. Hazardous Weather Outlook. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 228 AM CST Wed...
wxxv25.com
1/17 – Jeff’s “Warm and Breezy” Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Temperatures are poised to climb well into the 70s across South Mississippi this afternoon. There will be peeks of sunshine along with breezy conditions. Winds will back off this evening and mild temperatures will remain. If winds can back down enough overnight, there is the potential for sea fog to develop and be a problem south of I-10.
Mississippi Skies: Soggy weather begins, but when will the storms arrive?
There’s going to be a wide range of weather conditions across the Magnolia State today as a soggy weather pattern begins. Upstate communities will begin the first of several chances of rain this week while southern areas may squeak out one last sunny to partly cloudy day before rain arrives.
impact601.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Mississippi history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Mississippi using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Mississippi research showing promise for earlier, better tornado warnings
Tornado season in the South means increased anxiety, hours of televised storm coverage and watching the skies. Unfortunately, it can also lead to “warning fatigue.”. A team of researchers at the University of Mississippi‘s National Center for Physical Acoustics is working to combat this issue by developing an early warning system to detect and track tornadoes using infrasound, low-frequency sound waves that humans cannot hear.
Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday
More severe storms are possible Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning.
Rainy Monday in Twin Cities; where will Thursday winter storm track?
How does a mid-January rainstorm sound for the Twin Cities and the southern half of Minnesota? It's going to happen on Monday, and it looks to be a good amount of rain as the National Weather Service is forecasting upwards of a half inch of rain. Typically, a storm like...
mageenews.com
Rose Pruning Time
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippi State Extension Service offers advise on how to prun roses. Pruning your rose bushes is a late winter (January-early March)...
wxxv25.com
Preparations underway for 35th annual North Bay Mardi Gras season
When North Bay Mardi Gras Association hits the streets of D’Iberville on February 19th, it will mark the 35th anniversary of the carnival krewe. Members of North Bay were hard at work at the float barn on Thursday for a work day to make final preparations for their parade.
fox5atlanta.com
Mississippi River dredging
The nation’s economy has taken a hit from historically low Mississippi River levels that are impacting the supply chain. Now, there are dredges working 24/7 to maintain water levels for supply transport.
workboat.com
Hiring events in Mississippi for NOAA research ship jobs
NOAA’s Office of Marine and Aviation Operations will hold two hiring events in Mississippi later this month to recruit professional mariners to work aboard NOAA’s ocean research ships. The first event will be held in Gulfport on Jan. 24 and the second in Pascagoula on Jan. 26. NOAA...
breezynews.com
MS Main Street announces community branding project to grow awareness of Kosciusko and other Mississippi Hills communities
The Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area (MHNHA) and the Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) have partnered on a “Grow, Revise & Share” community branding grant project to benefit the Main Street communities in the Hills region of Mississippi. The grant project is supported by the MHNHA and will...
Mississippi sees nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases in two weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mississippi in the last two weeks. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 9,662 new coronavirus cases were reported between January 3, 2023, and January 16, 2023. These numbers are the combined totals for two weeks. Thirty-nine new deaths were also […]
focushillsboro.com
Authorities Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County Battles Severe Drought Conditions
Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County: Despite widespread recent rainfall, some areas of Oregon continue to experience severe drought. On Thursday, the Crook County Court declared a drought emergency and asked Governor Tina Kotek to do the same so that disaster relief monies could be allocated. It’s the...
breezynews.com
More Than 200 New COVID Cases Locally
The State Health Department is reporting more than 9,600 new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi in the last two weeks. That includes more than 200 in Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties. Neshoba had 96, Leake 59 and Attala 50. But there were no additional COVID deaths reported in the three counties.
wxxv25.com
2023 Miss Mississippi HBCU Teen Ja’Kaylee Minor in studio
Ja’Kaylee Minor is a senior at Pascagoula High School and a sophomore at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and she has been selected to represent Mississippi in the National Miss HBCU Teen Pageant. She is in studio to tell us more about her journey.
Mississippi high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/17/22
Get the latest Mississippi boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
