A bill to require “In God We Trust” in every Louisiana classroom among legislation filed for upcoming session

I am good with it as long as they give the other 4200 spiritual entities the same advertising space. Would be nice to educate the children on the fact there is more then one belief And more then one higher power. Especially since the Founders of our great nation moved here to have freedom of religion.
What part of the first amendment don’t y’all understand? Freedom of religion means any religion, even none at all. Keep y’all’s Bible thumping out of our schools and teach what is needed! Religious beliefs should come from home, not someone indoctrinating our children against our families.
I don’t think they are ready for Gen Z and the generation behind them when they try to make them be Christian. Man I wish I was there for this conversation 🤣🤣🤣
