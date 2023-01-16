Read full article on original website
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
The floral spectacle "Cathedral in Bloom" returns to Albany.Raj guleriaAlbany, NY
NO ONE Can Turn Off the Lights At This Massachusetts High School
A Massachusetts high school is making national news due to the fact that its lights stay on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week because no one knows how to turn off the lights. There are nearly 7,000 lights in this Massachusetts high school that have been turned on for about a year and a half. No one in the district has been able to shut the lights off this entire time.
First Student says erratic school bus arrivals in Springfield due to drivers calling out sick
SPRINGFIELD — Buses arriving too early, too late and sometimes not at all are just some of the issues parents have reported to Springfield School Committee members. School Committee Vice President LaTonia Monroe Naylor, along with committee members Denise Hurst and Joesiah I. Gonzalez, said they have received busing complaints from families in recent weeks frustrated by the lack of communication from the First Student busing company.
westernmassnews.com
Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School to close at end of school year
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Chicopee charter school will be closing its doors at the end of the school year. Officials with the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School said that their board of trustees voted this week to surrender their charter to the state’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education at the end of the current academic year and will permanently close.
franklincountynow.com
Greenfield Fire Responds To Strange Odor At Newton School
(Greenfield, MA) The Greenfield Fire Department, along with Avangrid Berkshire Gas employees, responded to reports of a strange odor in a classroom at Newton Elementary School in Greenfield Tuesday morning. According to the Greenfield Fire Department “At no time was there any hazard to staff or students, and no gas...
Pittsfield calls snow emergency for Jan. 19 storm
Pittsfield called a snow emergency on Wednesday, restricting on-street parking citywide from 7 a.m. Thursday, January 19, through 7 a.m. Saturday, January 21.
Paintings stolen from gallery at Pittsfield bar
Pittsfield police are investigating after two paintings were stolen from a gallery at a bar.
Bob’s Stores to open at the Holyoke Mall
Bob's Stores is coming to the Holyoke Mall as its first western Massachusetts location.
GoFundMe launched for quadriplegic Springfield driver after her van was totaled
"Goodbye good van. Your replacement will have big tires to fill. I will drive again." A quadriplegic Springfield woman connected with the world through her specially equipped van. Then an uninsured driver totaled it. Andrea Pianka, who has been quadriplegic for over 20 years as the result of another car...
Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Husky
Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Husky, who is not actually a husky! He's a...
Missing Pittsfield teenager found safely
The Pittsfield Police Department has announced that 14-year-old Sergio Ponce has been found safe. Ponce was originally reported missing on Monday after Pittsfield Police asked the public for help.
City of Pittsfield Declares Snow Emergency for Thursday Morning
With a forecast that looks to expect rain changing over for snow from tomorrow (Thursday, January 19th) into Friday (January 20th), the City of Pittsfield has declared a snow emergency that will begin Thursday morning at 7 a.m. As a result of the snow emergency declared, it is being asked...
You’ll NEVER Guess The Favorite Type Of Beer In Massachusetts!
Here's a question for you, Berkshire County residents. Do you have a favorite type of beer? It doesn't necessarily have to be the kind you usually drink, either. I'm talking about those times when you're really CRAVING a BEER. What type do you reach for? A Pilsner? Stout? Pale Ale?...
The Biggest Massachusetts Wedding Expo Here in The Berkshires (PHOTOS)
Let's face it, the COVID-19 Pandemic put a huge halt on a lot of things. All we could think about is how was it going to last? Will we ever get back to normal? We can finally say things are quite normal now here in Massachusetts especially here in the Berkshires despite some of the challenges we face since Covid is still a thing.
Pittsfield Covenience Store Sells $100,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Friday
The wish fulfillment of truly making 2023 a HAPPY NEW YEAR continues for some lucky individuals. In fact, this past Friday, an individual right here in Berkshire County became $100,000(minus what the state takes, of course) richer!. According to the Mass State Lottery, this past Friday, January 13th(That's right! Friday...
franklincountynow.com
South Street Bridge Public Design Hearing
(Montague, MA) A live virtual design public hearing for the South Street over Sawmill River Bridge replacement in Montague will be held next Tuesday, January 24th. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be sharing their design for the full replacement of the bridge and taking comments from the public. The project is planned to be funded through the 2024 Transportation Improvement Program for the Franklin Regional Council of Governments and is estimated to cost just over $4 million with construction beginning in the summer of 2024.
Palmer site, once eyed by Mohegan Sun for casino, is being considered for water park
PALMER – Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, a Wisconsin-based developer of African-themed indoor water parks, has a new plan for what was once the site proposed for a casino at the Palmer exit on the Massachusetts Turnpike. Kalahari has a purchase-and-sale agreement with owners Northeast Realty Associates, according to Northeast...
thereminder.com
John’s Corner reopens with a new owner after three-year hiatus
LUDLOW – On Jan. 9, John’s Corner Breakfast and Lunch opened its doors with a soft reopening for the community after the restaurant was closed for almost three years. “The first two days were absolutely insane,” new owner John Wrona said. “I had them waiting in a line at the door. Once a table finished eating, I replaced them right away with another group. I probably had at least 15 people waiting outside before I even opened.”
SP: Local HS teacher sends inappropriate images to child
A teacher from Averill Park High School has been arrested for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a child under 17 and sending them indecent images. Peter Bertram of Nassau, 43, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
One shot on Mattoon Street in Springfield
The Springfield Police Department was sent to Mattoon Street for a report of a gunshot victim.
$189 charged, $15 collected: The life and death of a local independent drugstore
“Insurance company reimbursements to us are so low, we can’t make any money,” said the owner of Brattleboro’s Hotel Pharmacy, whose closure this week drops the number of Vermont mom-and-pops from upward of 50 a decade ago to 16 today. Read the story on VTDigger here: $189 charged, $15 collected: The life and death of a local independent drugstore.
