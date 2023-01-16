ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

WUPE

NO ONE Can Turn Off the Lights At This Massachusetts High School

A Massachusetts high school is making national news due to the fact that its lights stay on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week because no one knows how to turn off the lights. There are nearly 7,000 lights in this Massachusetts high school that have been turned on for about a year and a half. No one in the district has been able to shut the lights off this entire time.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

First Student says erratic school bus arrivals in Springfield due to drivers calling out sick

SPRINGFIELD — Buses arriving too early, too late and sometimes not at all are just some of the issues parents have reported to Springfield School Committee members. School Committee Vice President LaTonia Monroe Naylor, along with committee members Denise Hurst and Joesiah I. Gonzalez, said they have received busing complaints from families in recent weeks frustrated by the lack of communication from the First Student busing company.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School to close at end of school year

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Chicopee charter school will be closing its doors at the end of the school year. Officials with the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School said that their board of trustees voted this week to surrender their charter to the state’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education at the end of the current academic year and will permanently close.
CHICOPEE, MA
franklincountynow.com

Greenfield Fire Responds To Strange Odor At Newton School

(Greenfield, MA) The Greenfield Fire Department, along with Avangrid Berkshire Gas employees, responded to reports of a strange odor in a classroom at Newton Elementary School in Greenfield Tuesday morning. According to the Greenfield Fire Department “At no time was there any hazard to staff or students, and no gas...
GREENFIELD, MA
WSBS

Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Husky

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Husky, who is not actually a husky! He's a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
franklincountynow.com

South Street Bridge Public Design Hearing

(Montague, MA) A live virtual design public hearing for the South Street over Sawmill River Bridge replacement in Montague will be held next Tuesday, January 24th. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be sharing their design for the full replacement of the bridge and taking comments from the public. The project is planned to be funded through the 2024 Transportation Improvement Program for the Franklin Regional Council of Governments and is estimated to cost just over $4 million with construction beginning in the summer of 2024.
MONTAGUE, MA
thereminder.com

John’s Corner reopens with a new owner after three-year hiatus

LUDLOW – On Jan. 9, John’s Corner Breakfast and Lunch opened its doors with a soft reopening for the community after the restaurant was closed for almost three years. “The first two days were absolutely insane,” new owner John Wrona said. “I had them waiting in a line at the door. Once a table finished eating, I replaced them right away with another group. I probably had at least 15 people waiting outside before I even opened.”
LUDLOW, MA
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires.

