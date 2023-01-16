ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

rtands.com

WMATA, Regulator Clash Over Safety, Plan to Use Suspended Rail Cars

New conflicts between the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority and its regulator have called into question the effectiveness of an oversight arrangement established by Congress six years ago to make service safer, lawmakers say. According to a Jan. 17 Washington Post report, the dispute between WMATA and the Washington Metrorail...
fox5dc.com

Metro says service along Blue, Orange and Silver line will not be impacted following WMSC review

Metro says service along Blue, Orange and Silver line will not be impacted following WMSC review. Metro says train service will not be impacted along the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines as previously expected after officials say the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission expedited their review and stay of their directive related to rail operator training.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Update: Metro Will No Longer Reduce Blue, Orange, And Silver Line Service

Update: Metro trains on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines will no longer run every 25 minutes, as previously announced. Trains will continue to arrive every 15 minutes, WMATA said Monday afternoon. The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission granted Metro a temporary stay of a directive related to rail operator training after Metro filed a formal appeal. A safety commission spokesperson said the stay will remain in place through Tuesday, Jan. 24. The independent regulatory body is still considering its petition to return more 7000-series trains to service, according to WMATA.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C. Moves Forward With New Anti-Suicide Barriers On Taft Bridge

An eight-foot-tall barrier was placed on both sides of the Duke Ellington Bridge in 1986. The D.C. Department of Transportation is moving forward with a plan to place anti-suicide barriers on the William Howard Taft Bridge, the 115-year-old span that carries Connecticut Avenue across Rock Creek Park. The decision comes...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned”

“not sure what happened or how each car ended up where they did, but this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned. Very glad no pedestrians appear to have been hurt, as it is also one of the only spots to cross North Capitol Street. The city is aware of the issues with accidents here but favors commuters over the communities that surround it.”
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Car crash leaves driver dead in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two cars collided, killing one driver, in Prince George's County Wednesday evening. According to a series of tweets from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the crash happened in the area of Addison Road and Willburn Drive in Capitol Heights around 5:30 p.m.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

'Deeply affordable': Montgomery County leaders groundbreak on new homes

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday morning for new homes on Randolph Road in Silver Spring. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich joined County Council President Evan Glass, Councilmembers and leaders from AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland at 10 a.m. for a groundbreaking ceremony for an innovative partnership leveraging county land for affordable housing in Silver Spring.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Progress at 8787 Georgia Ave, Site of Upcoming MOM’s Organic Market

Back in September 2020, we reported on MOM’s Organic Market signing a lease with Bozzuto Development Co. and Stonebridge to take over the previous Montgomery Planning headquarters in Silver Spring. Since then construction has been ongoing at the new development, with plenty of progress as the new development moves closer towards its Fall 2023 expected delivery date (additional photos and video below).
SILVER SPRING, MD
Washington City Paper

Bowser Picks a DPW Director Who Lives in Maryland

After the residency controversy that helped prompt former deputy mayor Chris Geldart’s sudden resignation, Loose Lips might have thought that Mayor Muriel Bowser would be ultra cautious about ensuring her agency heads meet the legal requirements for living in the District. Nevertheless, one of her newest appointees lives in Maryland.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WTOP

Suspects arrested in connection to Langley Park taxi robberies

Prince George’s County police have arrested three suspects accused of robbing taxi drivers near Langley Park, Maryland, over the last two months. Law enforcement officials said Wednesday that 20-year-old Omar Hernandez and 20-year-old Jose Linares-Hernandez, both residents of the Adelphi area, allegedly took part in five armed robberies of independent taxi drivers from Dec. 12 to Jan. 2.
LANGLEY PARK, MD
uspis.gov

Washington, DC: POST OFFICE BURGLARY

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 3941263. All information will be kept strictly confidential.
WASHINGTON, DC

