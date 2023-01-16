Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
The richest person in McLean is giving millions awayAsh JurbergMclean, VA
Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Related
rtands.com
WMATA, Regulator Clash Over Safety, Plan to Use Suspended Rail Cars
New conflicts between the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority and its regulator have called into question the effectiveness of an oversight arrangement established by Congress six years ago to make service safer, lawmakers say. According to a Jan. 17 Washington Post report, the dispute between WMATA and the Washington Metrorail...
WJLA
Survey breaks down who is using the new Dulles Metro station, and how often
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Just over two months after a brand new Metro station opened at Dulles Airport, it appears more people from D.C. are using it than Virginia residents, and more people are using it after landing than to try to catch a flight at Dulles. The Metropolitan...
fox5dc.com
Metro says service along Blue, Orange and Silver line will not be impacted following WMSC review
Metro says service along Blue, Orange and Silver line will not be impacted following WMSC review. Metro says train service will not be impacted along the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines as previously expected after officials say the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission expedited their review and stay of their directive related to rail operator training.
Update: Metro Will No Longer Reduce Blue, Orange, And Silver Line Service
Update: Metro trains on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines will no longer run every 25 minutes, as previously announced. Trains will continue to arrive every 15 minutes, WMATA said Monday afternoon. The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission granted Metro a temporary stay of a directive related to rail operator training after Metro filed a formal appeal. A safety commission spokesperson said the stay will remain in place through Tuesday, Jan. 24. The independent regulatory body is still considering its petition to return more 7000-series trains to service, according to WMATA.
popville.com
“Metro customers will not experience rail service impacts that were previously announced and scheduled for Tuesday”
“Metro customers will not experience rail service impacts that were previously announced and scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17 on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines. Instead of 25-minute rail service on those three lines, trains will continue to arrive every 15 minutes. We appreciate the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission for...
D.C. Moves Forward With New Anti-Suicide Barriers On Taft Bridge
An eight-foot-tall barrier was placed on both sides of the Duke Ellington Bridge in 1986. The D.C. Department of Transportation is moving forward with a plan to place anti-suicide barriers on the William Howard Taft Bridge, the 115-year-old span that carries Connecticut Avenue across Rock Creek Park. The decision comes...
popville.com
“this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned”
“not sure what happened or how each car ended up where they did, but this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned. Very glad no pedestrians appear to have been hurt, as it is also one of the only spots to cross North Capitol Street. The city is aware of the issues with accidents here but favors commuters over the communities that surround it.”
'We're not going to back down' | Teens create petition calling for change to Lee Chapel Road after deadly crash
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two teenagers have set out on a mission to bring change to Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax County. The road, which they and others have called dangerous, was the site of a deadly crash earlier this month. "Imagine coming to school and finding out your...
Car crash leaves driver dead in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two cars collided, killing one driver, in Prince George's County Wednesday evening. According to a series of tweets from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the crash happened in the area of Addison Road and Willburn Drive in Capitol Heights around 5:30 p.m.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. considers resident exemptions from ‘cut-through’ traffic mitigation
Fairfax County, Virginia, is considering updating its cut-through traffic mitigation program so residents can drive into their own neighborhoods during rush hour. The county program was originally created to try to stop drivers from clogging up residential streets during morning and evening commute times. There are three neighborhoods where the...
WTOP
Anti-business or anti-sprawl? Prince George’s Co. council cancels long list of zoning laws
In recent years, residents in Prince George’s County have grown frustrated over the approval of certain development projects despite opposition from those who were most likely to be impacted. At a Prince George’s County council meeting Tuesday, however, it was developers and commercial property owners who complained to no...
Police: 2 teens arrested in armed Prince George's County carjacking
SUITLAND, Md. — Two teens have been arrested in connection to an armed carjacking Tuesday in Prince George's County, Maryland, police say. Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland for the report of a carjacking, across from Suitland Tire shop.
WJLA
'Deeply affordable': Montgomery County leaders groundbreak on new homes
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday morning for new homes on Randolph Road in Silver Spring. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich joined County Council President Evan Glass, Councilmembers and leaders from AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland at 10 a.m. for a groundbreaking ceremony for an innovative partnership leveraging county land for affordable housing in Silver Spring.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Stolen Vehicle in Bethesda; Victim Left Engine Running While Inside Store
Police are investigating an automobile theft that occurred Monday afternoon in Bethesda. According to MCPD, “On Monday, January 16, 2023, at approximately 2:03 p.m., MCP officers responded to the CVS Pharmacy in the 6900 block of Arlington Rd. in Bethesda for the report of a stolen vehicle. The preliminary...
mocoshow.com
Progress at 8787 Georgia Ave, Site of Upcoming MOM’s Organic Market
Back in September 2020, we reported on MOM’s Organic Market signing a lease with Bozzuto Development Co. and Stonebridge to take over the previous Montgomery Planning headquarters in Silver Spring. Since then construction has been ongoing at the new development, with plenty of progress as the new development moves closer towards its Fall 2023 expected delivery date (additional photos and video below).
Washington City Paper
Bowser Picks a DPW Director Who Lives in Maryland
After the residency controversy that helped prompt former deputy mayor Chris Geldart’s sudden resignation, Loose Lips might have thought that Mayor Muriel Bowser would be ultra cautious about ensuring her agency heads meet the legal requirements for living in the District. Nevertheless, one of her newest appointees lives in Maryland.
WTOP
Suspects arrested in connection to Langley Park taxi robberies
Prince George’s County police have arrested three suspects accused of robbing taxi drivers near Langley Park, Maryland, over the last two months. Law enforcement officials said Wednesday that 20-year-old Omar Hernandez and 20-year-old Jose Linares-Hernandez, both residents of the Adelphi area, allegedly took part in five armed robberies of independent taxi drivers from Dec. 12 to Jan. 2.
dcnewsnow.com
Family of Woman Killed in Crossfire Outside DC Restaurant Talks About Loss
The family of Dale Henson, 54, said she went to pick up food from a restaurant D.C. when she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting. Henson died, and a 15-year-old was charged in the shooting. Family of Woman Killed in Crossfire Outside DC Restaurant …. The family of...
DC police chief calls inaccurate information swirling over shooting of 13-year-old ‘reckless’
Hours before a scheduled community meeting, the head of D.C. police gave an impassioned statement to address what he called the “spreading of inaccurate information” surrounding the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy accused of breaking into a car.
uspis.gov
Washington, DC: POST OFFICE BURGLARY
If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 3941263. All information will be kept strictly confidential.
Comments / 0