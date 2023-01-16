River Ridge's Joeyns Dearsman is voted SBLive’s Florida High School Girls Basketball Coach of the Week

Congratulations to River Ridge's Joeyns Dearsman, the winner of SBLive Florida's High School Girls Basketball Coach of Week award as voted by Florida high school sports fans.

Dearsman, the head coach for River Ridge, earned 98.62% of the 434 votes in a state-wide poll. The Royal Knights’ bench boss is leading the top team on the North Suncoast and last week made that evident. Dearsman led River Ridge to an undefeated 3-0 mark, with wins over Weeki Wachee, Gulf and Mitchell.

Here are all the other coaches that were nominated for Jan. 2-Jan. 7:

Jeremy Martin, Venice: When it comes to Southwest Florida girls basketball teams, Venice is playing some solid basketball as of late. Martin has led the club to a record of 11-5, with wins over DeSoto County and Sarasota last week.

Kelton Givens, Baker County: After a disappointing 2-4 start, this Wildcats team has finally found their swagger under Givens. Baker County is riding a 7-game winning streak and are sitting at 9-4 on the season.

Briana Smith, Lake Weir: The first-year head basketball coach of the Hurricanes has her team playing stellar basketball entering the New Year. Smith has led Lake Weir to an overall record of 9-3 and they blew by Umatilla last week 65-45.

Joseph Supple, Ransom Everglades: Supple has been squeezing out the potential of his Raiders this season and it has Ransom Everglades playing solid ball. Back-to-back wins over Coral Reef and Hileah iMater Charter last week have improved the team to a record of 11-5.

