ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 246

Clem
3d ago

I disagree. I think Harry and Meghan’s attendance at the coronation will be the biggest distraction of all. They make everything a circus.

Reply(2)
218
Linda Mayberry
3d ago

If Harry and Megan have done all this, they could do it again if they don't get what they want. It would be dangerous to be involved with them.

Reply(4)
165
Mom TORDOFF
3d ago

whinge! now known as harry the hated...all he does is lie Nutty whinge...just so jealous of his brother all he can do now is whine and make up slights

Reply(41)
110
Related
The List

King Charles Risks Angering Prince Harry As He Will Reportedly Pay For Prince Andrew's Private Security

Tensions between King Charles III and his second son, Prince Harry, might be about to get worse. In the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the Duke of Sussex said that it was alarming to "have [his] father say things that just simply weren't true" about him while discussing his future away from the royal family. Prince Harry also accused the monarch's office of leaking — and therefore stopping — his plans to move to another Commonwealth country to avoid the harassment he and his wife were facing from the British media.
epicstream.com

King Charles Shock: Prince Harry Removed From Coronation After Spare Leaks; Meghan Markle’s Husband’s Part Reportedly Scrapped, Prince William Only Royal Left With a Role

King Charles is not letting his controversial son Prince Harry bring his drama to his coronation, a report says. Prince William's father reportedly made changes scrapping the Duke of Sussex's role in his special day after excerpts from his book Spare leaked. King Charles Reportedly Removed Prince Harry's Role In...
Inside Nova

Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney brands Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ‘manipulative and controlling’

Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney has branded his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, “manipulative” and “controlling”. The ‘Real Housewives of DC’ star, 51, also said on an interview with GB News on Wednesday (11.01.23) night she “would have loved” the royal to have married “someone like Kate Middleton”.
The Independent

Tiktoker known for accurate predictions says Harry and Meghan will have another baby in 2023

A TikToker who accurately predicted 12 events in 2022 reckons Prince Harry and Meghan will have another baby this year. Last year, Hannah Carroll said Rhianna and Nick Jonas would welcome new babies into their lives. She also predicted that Harry Styles and Beyonce would drop new albums, which they both did. The 20-year-old is also forecasting that "Kayne will risk jail time," and Arianna Grande and Jennifer Lawrence will also have baby news. This video details everything she thinks is in store for 2023. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
netflixjunkie.com

“Pa Likes It When Women Wear..” – Prince Harry Reveals What King Charles Despised Before Meeting Meghan Markle

Prince Harry did not hold back anything when he wrote his memoir Spare. There was an outright war waged between the royal families over the same. Despite the chaos, the memoir has finally reached its audience with some fascinating revelations about the family members. Nonetheless, he stressed his father and brother the most. In such an instance, he the incident of his father King Charles meeting Meghan Markle for the first time and how he played his cards right to get the approval of his dad.
People

Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Told Meghan Markle the 'Best Way to Induce Labor'

The Duke of Sussex shared a sweet story from his wife's first solo outing with the Queen in his memoir Spare, out Tuesday Meghan Markle connected with Queen Elizabeth over her dream of becoming a mother. Prince Harry, 38, shares the sweet story in his long-awaited memoir, Spare, out Tuesday. During Meghan and the Queen's first joint engagement in June 2018, weeks after the Sussexes' royal wedding in Windsor, Prince Harry writes that his wife came home "glowing" from her visit to Cheshire, some 200 miles away from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Indy100

Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction

A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
The Independent

Harry and Meghan ‘will be invited to Charles’s coronation – but are not expected to attend’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited to the coronation of King Charles but senior royals believe the pair would “find a reason not to go”, The Independent understands.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to be offered the chance to attend when guest lists are finalised, although it is understood they have already been written out of any formal role in the event at Westminster Abbey on 6 May. Full coverage as Prince Harry releases memoir“The King does not expect them to be at the coronation,” said a source close to the royal family.“The family will extend...
Scary Mommy

Prince Louis Strikes Again With His Shenanigans During Christmas Day Walk

The Royal family is partaking in their holiday traditions for the first time since the passing of the late Queen Elizabeth. King Charles and Queen Camilla lead the family for the first time on their Sunday Christmas Day walk to Saint Magdalene’s Church. Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children were present, and Prince Louis, in particular, stole the show with his colorful four-year-old personality.
In Style

Prince Harry Implied That He and Meghan Markle Will Never Give Up Their Royal Titles

It’s been a busy couple of months (more like years) for Prince Harry and the royal family as they’ve publicly disputed personal family matters for all to see — and on Sunday night, the drama continued. In promotion of his upcoming memoir, Spare, Harry sat down with Anderson Cooper to discuss whether he and Meghan Markle will ever give up their royal titles among many other shocking revelations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

“on her knees… her eyes closed”: Prince Harry Reveals How Meghan Markle Asked Princess Diana for Guidance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have brought the Royal Family down to the dust, but their unquestioned respect for the Duke’s mother, Princess Diana is unconditional. Following the death of his mother, the sidelined Prince devoted his entire life to seeking justice for his mother who had to meet such a tragic death. Ever since Meghan Markle stepped into the Royal Family, she could share the same amount of respect for her mother-in-law as Harry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy