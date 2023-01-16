Read full article on original website
YouTube Testing FAST Channels
Google-owned video giant is providing free linear channels from A+E Networks, Cinedigm Corp, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., FilmRise and other suppliers to select customers on its Movies & TV storefront. With free ad-supported streaming predicted by one research company to account for nearly 70% of TV advertising by 2027, YouTube...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers
GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
Sony Bringing 'Channel Surf with Craig Ferguson' to Syndication
New half-hour late-night strip Channel Surf with Craig Ferguson will mark the return of both Sony Pictures Television and Craig Ferguson to first-run syndication. The show, which is entering the market now, is intended to debut this fall. Channel Surf with Craig Ferguson will see Ferguson and friends reviewing TV’s...
Can ‘Newboot’ of ‘Night Court’ Pick Up Where Original Left Off?
Night Court debuts on NBC Tuesday, January 17. There are two episodes of the legal comedy that night. John Larroquette plays Dan Fielding and Melissa Rauch portrays Judge Abby Stone. Night Court was on NBC from 1984 to 1992, with Harry Anderson playing Judge Harry T. Stone and Larroquette portraying...
Tony McEwing, KTTV Los Angeles Anchor, Announces Retirement
Tony McEwing, anchor at KTTV Los Angeles, announced his retirement on Good Day LA January 18. He described the decision as “bittersweet.”. “I can’t begin to tell you how honored and blessed I feel to have the career I’ve had,” he said. McEwing has spent 43...
Debra Alfarone To Anchor Gray’s Local News Live
Gray Television said Debra Alfarone will join the company as an anchor for Local News Live, the company’s streaming news network, and as a national correspondent for Gray’s TV stations, effective January 23. Alfarone has been with CBS anchoring the CBS News Streaming Network and reporting from the...
'Drew Barrymore' Renewed Through Next Season on CBS Stations
The Drew Barrymore Show has been renewed through the 2023-2024 season on the CBS-owned stations, Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures, said Tuesday. CBS stations anchor the show in major markets, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. This season, Drew Barrymore went to a half-hour format, which stations...
Nexstar’s CW Network Agrees To Carry Controversial LIV Golf
Confirming persistent reports, Nexstar Media Group’s The CW Network said it reached a deal to televise tournaments staged by Saudi-backed LIV Golf. LIV Golf has been controversial because of its financing from the Saudi Public Investment Fund–seen by some as spending millions to “sports-wash” the kingdom’s record of human rights violations.
Al Roker Series Moves Ahead at PBS Kids: TCA
Al Roker is behind the PBS Kids show Weather Hunters. The animated show, targeting children ages 5-8, helps them understand weather through adventure and comedy. The main character is 8-year-old Lily Hunter, a weather detective who shares her investigations with her family, including father Al, voiced by Roker. “The series...
Freevee Goes Straight-to-Series on 'The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh'
Amazon Freevee has greenlit original comedy The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh. The show is inspired by the life of Vijal Patel, and is about an Indian family in their first few months after moving to America. There are eight episodes, and Freevee is going straight-to-series on the show. “As told through...
Starz Greenlights 'BMF' Third Season
Starz has greenlit a third season of its family drama BMF on the heels of huge premiere numbers for the show’s second season debut. The series, which follows the exploits of two brothers leading a legendary Detroit-based crime family, drew 4.1 million multiplatform viewers across its January 6 second season premiere, according to the premium service.
NBC Gives ‘Night Court’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push
B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv (opens in new tab) to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Data covers the seven-day period through January 15. NBC’s Night Court — a...
Syndication Ratings: Holidays Over, ‘Jeopardy!’ Jumps Back to the Top
Jeopardy! returned to the top of syndication in the week ended January 8, climbing 12% to a 5.8 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. CBS Media Ventures’ top-rated game show had declined in the two previous preemption-heavy holiday weeks. Jeopardy! was followed by...
Tennis Legends To Play in Pickleball Tourney on ESPN
Tennis legends Andre Agassi, Michael Chang, John McEnroe and Andy Roddick will play pickleball for a $1 million purse in a tournament to be televised by ESPN in April. The Inaugural Pickleball Slam was put together by Horizon Sports & Experiences, the new agency formed by former Turner president David Levy, working with InsideOut Sports & Entertainment.
'SEAL Team' Renewed at Paramount Plus
Paramount Plus has renewed military drama SEAL Team for season seven. The show follows the lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs, as they train, plan and execute dangerous, high-stakes missions. David Boreanaz stars as team leader Jason Hayes. Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi...
