Syracuse men’s basketball: can the Orange still build an NCAA Tournament resume?
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (12-7, 5-3) faces a weird crossroads with just 12 games left to go in its schedule. On the one hand, Syracuse does have both a winning overall record and conference record which is still impressive when you consider how much young talent is on the Orange. And although it can be frustrating sometimes, Syracuse is at least making these conference games interesting. The Orange lost its three conference games this season by a combined 13 points, two of which were on the road against ranked opposition (#10 Virginia and #17 Miami).
Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Georgia Tech
After falling by double-digits to #7 Notre Dame Sunday afternoon, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (13-5, 4-3) hopes to get back to its winning ways Thursday evening against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-9, 0-7). Syracuse should (*fingers crossed*) be able to secure a road win against Georgia...
TNIAAM Reacts: Share your predictions for Syracuse men’s basketball and lacrosse
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. This week we want to know your thoughts on Syracuse...
Syracuse men’s basketball: Looking at the critical final possession at Miami
With all the discussion about the late game possession for the Syracuse Orange in Miami, I felt it was worth a bit closer look. The ire of fans has been directed at freshman point guard Judah Mintz for his decision to drive into heavy traffic with the Orange trailing 78-76. Mintz was blocked by Miami Hurricanes center Norchad Omier who was then fouled and made the clinching free throws.
Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Hat suggestions for Kayla Treanor
Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse head coach Kayla Treanor met with the media the other day and among the topics of conversation was her sideline attire. Treanor’s response to the question about her hat game being as strong in season two, she responded “Hopefully, yeah, if you know where to get some hats let me know”.
Syracuse women's lacrosse: Takeaways from Kayla Treanor’s media day
We’re three and a half weeks away from the open of the 2023 season for the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team, and yesterday, head coach Kayla Treanor met the media for the first time after the team’s first practice of the new year. She covered a variety...
Syracuse men’s basketball: Orange need a different Hurricane evacuation route
The Syracuse Orange let a great opportunity slip away against Miami Hurricanes. After overcoming another slow start, Syracuse found their footing and played tough, poised basketball for the middle twenty minutes. We saw Jim Boeheim go 9 players deep in the first half as Syracuse rebounded Miami’s misses and didn’t...
TNIAAM Reacts: your Syracuse Basketball thoughts
Last week we asked Syracuse Orange fans to give us a vibe check about the basketball programs along with the 2023 football season. Syracuse was 10-6 when we asked you and many seemed to think the Orange would be finishing the year right in line with Bart Torvik’s prediction. This would put Syracuse in a precarious spot when it comes to ending 22-23 with a record above .500.
Syracuse football: the many looks of Dino Babers
Syracuse Orange fans tell us they want more #jokesandgarbage. Well, first of all be careful what you wish for when you do that. Second, we accept your challenge and promise that we’ll try jokes, we’ll try garbage and sometimes we’ll find that sweet spot where jokes and garbage converge.
