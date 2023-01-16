ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: can the Orange still build an NCAA Tournament resume?

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (12-7, 5-3) faces a weird crossroads with just 12 games left to go in its schedule. On the one hand, Syracuse does have both a winning overall record and conference record which is still impressive when you consider how much young talent is on the Orange. And although it can be frustrating sometimes, Syracuse is at least making these conference games interesting. The Orange lost its three conference games this season by a combined 13 points, two of which were on the road against ranked opposition (#10 Virginia and #17 Miami).
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Georgia Tech

After falling by double-digits to #7 Notre Dame Sunday afternoon, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (13-5, 4-3) hopes to get back to its winning ways Thursday evening against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-9, 0-7). Syracuse should (*fingers crossed*) be able to secure a road win against Georgia...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: Looking at the critical final possession at Miami

With all the discussion about the late game possession for the Syracuse Orange in Miami, I felt it was worth a bit closer look. The ire of fans has been directed at freshman point guard Judah Mintz for his decision to drive into heavy traffic with the Orange trailing 78-76. Mintz was blocked by Miami Hurricanes center Norchad Omier who was then fouled and made the clinching free throws.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Hat suggestions for Kayla Treanor

Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse head coach Kayla Treanor met with the media the other day and among the topics of conversation was her sideline attire. Treanor’s response to the question about her hat game being as strong in season two, she responded “Hopefully, yeah, if you know where to get some hats let me know”.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: Orange need a different Hurricane evacuation route

The Syracuse Orange let a great opportunity slip away against Miami Hurricanes. After overcoming another slow start, Syracuse found their footing and played tough, poised basketball for the middle twenty minutes. We saw Jim Boeheim go 9 players deep in the first half as Syracuse rebounded Miami’s misses and didn’t...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

TNIAAM Reacts: your Syracuse Basketball thoughts

Last week we asked Syracuse Orange fans to give us a vibe check about the basketball programs along with the 2023 football season. Syracuse was 10-6 when we asked you and many seemed to think the Orange would be finishing the year right in line with Bart Torvik’s prediction. This would put Syracuse in a precarious spot when it comes to ending 22-23 with a record above .500.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: the many looks of Dino Babers

Syracuse Orange fans tell us they want more #jokesandgarbage. Well, first of all be careful what you wish for when you do that. Second, we accept your challenge and promise that we’ll try jokes, we’ll try garbage and sometimes we’ll find that sweet spot where jokes and garbage converge.
SYRACUSE, NY

