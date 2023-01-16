ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter Springs, KS

kggfradio.com

A Coffeyville Woman Arrested For DUI & Drugs

According to the Coffeyville Police Department a Coffeyville woman is arrested as a result of a traffic offense. Earlier this week officers with the CPD pulled over 39-year-old Heather Giovianzzo and cited her for driving while suspended. After an investigation, Giovinazzo was also charged with driving while under the influence and possession of opiates.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
North Platte Post

NE man found deceased after officer shooting had history of crime

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in rural Cherokee County. Just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, a woman called 911 from a residence at 9550 SE Bobcat in Galena, Kansas, to report a disturbance where a man was being held at gunpoint by another male subject, according to a media release from the KBI. The armed man then left the residence in a Ford F-250 flatbed truck.
GALENA, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Day in the Life of: Police Officer

PITTSBURG, Kans.- Every time an officer clocks in for duty, there’s no telling what's in store. The City of Pittsburg and the Pittsburg Police Department allowed KOAM to tag along during a patrol officer’s shift. Corporal Hunter Peterson showcased what a typical patrol shift is. During my time...
PITTSBURG, KS
kggfradio.com

Officer Involved Shooting Ends With Apparent Suicide

A report of a disturbance and an ensuing chase by officers with the Cherokee County Sheriff's office leads to an apparent suicide. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, a woman called 911 late Monday from a residence in Galena to report a disturbance where a man was being held at gunpoint by another male subject. The armed man left the residence in an F-250 flatbed truck, however, Cherokee County deputies spotted the truck. The driver, 28-year-old Phillip A. Doerr of Falls City, Nebraska did not stop and a short pursuit ensued. According to the deputies, Doerr exited the truck while firing a handgun and multiple rounds hit the patrol vehicle. Both deputies returned fire, and Doerr fled into a tree line. Approximately 4 minutes later a single gunshot was heard by the deputies coming from the treed area.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Falls City man deceased after officer-involved shooting

CHEROKEE COUNTY – A Falls City, Neb., man was found dead after an officer-involved shooting incident Monday night in rural Cherokee County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating the incident — contacted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 p.m. Monday for assistance in the investigation of the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.
FALLS CITY, NE
FOX4 News Kansas City

Seneca man arrested for Jan. 6 Riot felony charges

WASHINGTON — A Seneca, Missouri man was arrested on felony charges including assaulting a law enforcement officer, and other actions during the U.S. Capitol Riot on January 6th, 2021, according to the Department of Justice. Kyler Joseph Bard, 26, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or […]
SENECA, MO
koamnewsnow.com

KBI: suspect kills himself after shootout with deputies

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - Authorities say a man, suspected of pointing firearms at residents, is dead after a shootout with police. The KBI released an update this afternoon about the shooting, saying the deceased driver was identified as Phillip A. Doerr, 28, of Falls City, Nebraska. The KBI says Doerr died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
FALLS CITY, NE
fourstateshomepage.com

Ottawa County man pleads guilty in Quapaw shooting

TULSA, Okla. – An Ottawa County man pleaded guilty to using a firearm to shoot a man leaving a bullet lodged in the victim’s chest. Mark Stuart Daugherty, 49, entered the guilty plea on Thursday in U.S. Federal Court to assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Pittsburg woman arrested after high-speed chase

KSNF/KODE — A Pittsburg woman is in jail after leading police on a high-speed chase through Cherokee County just before 9 p.m. last night. Galena police attempted to pull over 45-year-old Shanda Clough for multiple traffic violations. Clough fled the scene and led police on a high-speed chase reaching...
PITTSBURG, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Groundbreaking for new Lawrence County Law Enforcement Center set

Lawrence County - Mo. - The groundbreaking for the new Lawrence County Law Enforcement Center is set for Thursday, Feb. 9. the $22 million facility comes after voters approved a 3/8-cents sales tax last year to finance the project. The center will bring the sheriff's office and jail into the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Wichita woman dies in crash near Fredonia, Parsons woman injured

WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Wichita woman is killed and a Parsons resident is seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 400. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Taylor Chrisman of Wichita. The driver of the other vehicle, 44-year-old Shelli Nyambane of Parsons, was taken to the hospital.
WICHITA, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Joplin Police Ofc Jake Reed and Cpl Ben Cooper Memorial Bench

JOPLIN, Mo. — March 8, 2022 two Joplin officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire with a man. He would die minutes later in a second exchange of gunfire with Joplin Police at 9th and Connecticut. Ofc Jake Reed and Cpl Ben Cooper suffered injuries in the parking...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Seneca man accused of breaching U.S Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

SENECA, Mo. - The United States Department of Justice says A Missouri man has been arrested on felony charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Kyler Joseph Bard, 26, of Seneca, Missouri, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District...
SENECA, MO

