Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Coolest in the CountryTravel MavenCarthage, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
Related
kggfradio.com
A Coffeyville Woman Arrested For DUI & Drugs
According to the Coffeyville Police Department a Coffeyville woman is arrested as a result of a traffic offense. Earlier this week officers with the CPD pulled over 39-year-old Heather Giovianzzo and cited her for driving while suspended. After an investigation, Giovinazzo was also charged with driving while under the influence and possession of opiates.
NE man found deceased after officer shooting had history of crime
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in rural Cherokee County. Just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, a woman called 911 from a residence at 9550 SE Bobcat in Galena, Kansas, to report a disturbance where a man was being held at gunpoint by another male subject, according to a media release from the KBI. The armed man then left the residence in a Ford F-250 flatbed truck.
koamnewsnow.com
Day in the Life of: Police Officer
PITTSBURG, Kans.- Every time an officer clocks in for duty, there’s no telling what's in store. The City of Pittsburg and the Pittsburg Police Department allowed KOAM to tag along during a patrol officer’s shift. Corporal Hunter Peterson showcased what a typical patrol shift is. During my time...
kggfradio.com
Officer Involved Shooting Ends With Apparent Suicide
A report of a disturbance and an ensuing chase by officers with the Cherokee County Sheriff's office leads to an apparent suicide. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, a woman called 911 late Monday from a residence in Galena to report a disturbance where a man was being held at gunpoint by another male subject. The armed man left the residence in an F-250 flatbed truck, however, Cherokee County deputies spotted the truck. The driver, 28-year-old Phillip A. Doerr of Falls City, Nebraska did not stop and a short pursuit ensued. According to the deputies, Doerr exited the truck while firing a handgun and multiple rounds hit the patrol vehicle. Both deputies returned fire, and Doerr fled into a tree line. Approximately 4 minutes later a single gunshot was heard by the deputies coming from the treed area.
Two Nevada men arrested in Vernon County for property damage and killing a horse
UPDATE (1/18/23): Joshua Leer changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation. Chase Leer has a jury trial scheduled in Barton County on Jan. 24, 2023. VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for several charges, including property damage. According to Sheriff Jason Mosher, […]
hiawathaworldonline.com
Falls City man deceased after officer-involved shooting
CHEROKEE COUNTY – A Falls City, Neb., man was found dead after an officer-involved shooting incident Monday night in rural Cherokee County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating the incident — contacted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 p.m. Monday for assistance in the investigation of the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.
Seneca man arrested for Jan. 6 Riot felony charges
WASHINGTON — A Seneca, Missouri man was arrested on felony charges including assaulting a law enforcement officer, and other actions during the U.S. Capitol Riot on January 6th, 2021, according to the Department of Justice. Kyler Joseph Bard, 26, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or […]
KYTV
Feds arrest southwest Missouri man accused of assaulting officer during breach of U.S. Capitol
SENECA, Mo. (KY3) - Federal authorities arrested a southwest Missouri man on felony charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Kyler Joseph Bard, 26, of Seneca, Mo., is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the...
koamnewsnow.com
KBI: suspect kills himself after shootout with deputies
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - Authorities say a man, suspected of pointing firearms at residents, is dead after a shootout with police. The KBI released an update this afternoon about the shooting, saying the deceased driver was identified as Phillip A. Doerr, 28, of Falls City, Nebraska. The KBI says Doerr died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
fourstateshomepage.com
Ottawa County man pleads guilty in Quapaw shooting
TULSA, Okla. – An Ottawa County man pleaded guilty to using a firearm to shoot a man leaving a bullet lodged in the victim’s chest. Mark Stuart Daugherty, 49, entered the guilty plea on Thursday in U.S. Federal Court to assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country.
WIBW
Nebraska man dies following self-inflicted gunshot during SE Kan. police chase
GALENA, Kan. (WIBW) - After he ran and hid in the treeline following a police chase where he fired shots at officials in Southeast Kansas, a Nebraska man allegedly turned the gun on himself and was pronounced dead. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has opened an investigation into...
fourstateshomepage.com
Pittsburg woman arrested after high-speed chase
KSNF/KODE — A Pittsburg woman is in jail after leading police on a high-speed chase through Cherokee County just before 9 p.m. last night. Galena police attempted to pull over 45-year-old Shanda Clough for multiple traffic violations. Clough fled the scene and led police on a high-speed chase reaching...
koamnewsnow.com
Groundbreaking for new Lawrence County Law Enforcement Center set
Lawrence County - Mo. - The groundbreaking for the new Lawrence County Law Enforcement Center is set for Thursday, Feb. 9. the $22 million facility comes after voters approved a 3/8-cents sales tax last year to finance the project. The center will bring the sheriff's office and jail into the...
koamnewsnow.com
Wichita woman dies in crash near Fredonia, Parsons woman injured
WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Wichita woman is killed and a Parsons resident is seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 400. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Taylor Chrisman of Wichita. The driver of the other vehicle, 44-year-old Shelli Nyambane of Parsons, was taken to the hospital.
Joplin man accused of shoving officer during Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol
Federal prosecutors allege a Joplin, Missouri, man shoved an officer during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, among other things.
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin Police investigate fake/prank call regarding a shooting at residence
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 6:20 p.m. Saturday evening, January 14, 2023, Joplin Police Cpl Travis Hayes tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker they were alerted to a caller who said they had shot two people at a residence in the 2000 block of S Alabama. Police arrived and surrounded the...
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin Police Ofc Jake Reed and Cpl Ben Cooper Memorial Bench
JOPLIN, Mo. — March 8, 2022 two Joplin officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire with a man. He would die minutes later in a second exchange of gunfire with Joplin Police at 9th and Connecticut. Ofc Jake Reed and Cpl Ben Cooper suffered injuries in the parking...
933kwto.com
Man from Aurora Could Face Assault, Kidnapping Charges in Alleged Abduction
A man from Aurora is in police custody after turning himself in for an alleged kidnapping in Lawrence County. Police say they were searching for Nick Morris early Sunday morning after he was accused of kidnapping Andrea Wilson. Morris elected to turn himself in, and told officers at the precinct,...
Wichita teen dies in two-vehicle collision in southeast Kansas, trooper says
The accident happened just south of Fredonia.
koamnewsnow.com
Seneca man accused of breaching U.S Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021
SENECA, Mo. - The United States Department of Justice says A Missouri man has been arrested on felony charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Kyler Joseph Bard, 26, of Seneca, Missouri, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District...
Comments / 4