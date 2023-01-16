Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Related
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star QB Julian Sayin updates commitment to Alabama
Julian Sayin remains locked in with Alabama with Ohio State entering his recruitment with an offer earlier this week. Sayin attends Carlsbad High School in California, and he is rated as a five-star recruit. He is one of the Crimson Tide’s five 2024 commits. The Alabama commit currently holds more than 20 Division 1 offers.
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star OL Casey Poe in constant contact with Alabama, eyeing return visit
Nick Saban and multiple members of Alabama football’s coaching staff stopped by Lindale High School in Texas to check in on Casey Poe earlier this week. Poe is a 2024 offensive lineman prospect, who the Crimson Tide offered in November. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites, and he holds more than 15 D1 offers at the moment.
tdalabamamag.com
Texas commit earns Alabama offer, schedules visit to Tuscaloosa
Jaden Allen announced Wednesday he was visiting Alabama for a Junior Day event on Jan. 28 after recently earning an offer from the Crimson Tide. Allen attends Amedeo High School in Texas, and he is rated as a four-star recruit. He holds nine D1 offers at the moment after earning an offer from the Tide earlier this week. He is currently verbally committed to Texas.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama coaches continue busy week on the recruiting trail
Alabama football’s coaches were spotted in multiple states Wednesday. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP HERE TO UNLOCK OUR SUBSCRIBER ONLY CONTENT!*. Justin Smith is a Scouting/Recruiting analyst for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter, via...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama looking at elite Big 12 coach as offensive coordinator target
Is Alabama going after its 1B option to replace Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator?. Close sources confirmed to Touchdown Alabama Magazine last week that Jeff Lebby is alongside Joe Brady as a top option for offensive play-caller. ESPN’s Pete Thamel is thinking along the same line. He shared with Paul Finebaum Wednesday that the Crimson Tide could trend toward Lebby, especially after Josh Heupel’s offense torched Alabama’s defense last season.
tdalabamamag.com
Ohio State offers Alabama 5-Star QB commit
The Ohio State Buckeyes has its eyes on Alabama football’s five-star quarterback commit, Julian Sayin. Sayin is a product of Carlsbad High School in California. He garners a five-star rating, and the California product is considered one of the nation’s top 2024 quarterback prospects. Alabama pulled in a...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to Crimson Tide LB in the NCAA transfer portal
Alabama saw its first inside linebacker enter the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Demouy Kennedy came in the 2020 recruiting class as a four-star from Theodore (Ala.) High School. A serious knee injury limited him to five games last season, but Kennedy helped the Crimson Tide to a College Football...
rolltide.com
Alabama Returns Home to Face Texas A&M Thursday
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – After back-to-back games on the road, the Alabama women's basketball team will return home to host Texas A&M on Thursday at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide will tip off against the Aggies at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+. Thursday's game will mark the Tide's annual...
Where Alabama’s NCAA tournament projections, computer rankings stand
Alabama continues to make its case for its best NCAA tournament seed in program history as the current winning streak hit seven games Tuesday night. Two years after securing a No. 2 seed, the Crimson Tide is in a position to qualify as a No. 1 after 18 games of the 2022-23 season.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama LB announces he is in NCAA transfer portal
An Alabama linebacker has confirmed reports of him getting into the NCAA transfer portal. Demouy Kennedy, a former four-star in the 2020 class, made it official on Twitter that he’s in the portal. He entered his name in Tuesday. Kennedy suffered a season-ending knee injury during the 2022 campaign...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban, Alabama coaches back on the recruiting trail
Nick Saban and Alabama football’s coaching staff is back on the recruiting trail in full force. Saban was spotted in Alabama earlier this week after spending some time in Georgia last week. He has quickly made his way to Texas. Alabama’s assistant coaches are also out working the trail....
tdalabamamag.com
Who is Austin Armstrong? Alabama’s new defensive coach
A public announcement should come soon on Alabama football’s latest defensive coaching hire, but social media makes it appear that we have a done deal. Sources confirmed to Touchdown Alabama Magazine that Austin Armstrong would be a defensive position coach on Nick Saban’s staff. Several reports came afterward on him being expected to join the Crimson Tide. He is now on campus helping in recruiting, and his Twitter profile photo has the scripted “A” logo on it. Armstrong comes over as a young, innovative defensive coordinator from the University of Southern Mississippi.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama LB Demouy Kennedy enters the NCAA transfer portal
Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy has entered the NCAA transfer portal according to a report by Matt Zenitz of On3 on Tuesday. The Theodore, Ala., native spent three seasons with the program where he recorded eight total tackles while appearing in 24 games. Kennedy’s 2022 season was cut short for he...
wbrc.com
Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Crimson Tide Basketball player Darius Miles remains behind bars in Tuscaloosa for his role in the death of Birmingham mother Jamea Harris, but court records indicate that Miles didn’t pull the trigger, just provided the gun. Criminal Defense Lawyer Tommy Spina says that is...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama OL shares impressive highlight video to recap freshman season
Alabama football has its next elite offensive guard for the next two to three years. Tyler Booker, a Connecticut native, was the best offensive line prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle. He proved it during his freshman season with the Crimson Tide. Booker, a former five-star, impressed Nick Saban in...
Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die
There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
Desserts-Only Peach Cobbler Factory Nears Opening on Tuscaloosa Strip
A University of Alabama alumnus is stepping into the restaurant business as he prepares to open the desserts-only Peach Cobbler Factory on the Tuscaloosa Strip next month. Wade Johnson, a 1988 UA graduate, joined the Steve and DC Show on 95.3 the Bear Tuesday morning to talk about the new-to-market concept and what patrons can expect when they try it out.
Miles’ claims, Ivey’s second term, Propst’s new job: Down in Alabama
Lawyers for the former University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder in the shooting of a woman on the Tuscaloosa Strip said that Darius Miles is claiming he’s innocent. Kay Ivey took her second oath of office as Alabama’s governor. Rush Propst is coaching again in...
5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner
Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
Birmingham, January 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Fairfield High Preparatory High School basketball team will have a game with John Carroll Catholic High School on January 18, 2023, 22:00:01.
Comments / 0