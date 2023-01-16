Scotland’s chief constable has condemned the actions of a Metropolitan Police officer who was revealed as one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders.Sir Iain Livingstone described the actions of Pc David Carrick as “absolutely outrageous and despicable conduct from an individual who should have never been in the police service”.Carrick, 48, attacked at least a dozen women over an 18-year period throughout his career with the Met, using his position to gain their trust and scare them into staying silent.Sir Iain, speaking after he was knighted at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Wednesday, said his officers and staff...

