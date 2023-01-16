Read full article on original website
Related
Siblings from Georgia who claim to be members of British royal family lose fight for UK citizenship
Steven Lord Lloyd-Bagrationi and Kate Lloyd-Bagrationi say their grandmother was the illegitimate granddaughter of King Edward VII and Alexandra of Denmark.
Starmer says 16 too young as he speaks of ‘concern’ over new Scotland gender law
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he has “concerns” over Scotland’s gender recognition law because he considers 16 to be too young to decide to change gender.The SNP Government in Scotland passed legislation last month which will allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate without the need for a medical diagnosis – a process known as “self-identification”.The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill also lowers the minimum age for applicants to 16 and drops the time required for an applicant to live in their acquired gender from two years to three months – six for those aged 16 and...
Voices: I was the government’s LGBT+ adviser – interfering with Scotland’s gender bill could threaten devolution
As the UK government’s first and only ever LGBT+ business champion, I am proud that the UK has a long history of being a world leader in championing the human rights of lesbian, gay, bi and trans people. But there is some truth to the cliché that reputations – like mirrors – once shattered, cannot easily be put back together.In recent years the UK has fallen down the international rankings for LGBT+ rights respecting countries. Time after time, reports from respected global bodies –whether the United Nations, Council of Europe or ILGA – cite the recent political and media...
Blocking Scotland’s gender bill is no anti-woke crusade. But it’s not a democratic outrage either | Martin Kettle
Some may suspect Rishi Sunak of trying to start a culture war, but there is a real legislative problem here, says Guardian columnist Martin Kettle
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage
After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck. Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Couple lose their entire $100,000 life savings in text message scam
A young couple has spoken out after getting scammed of their entire life savings. Text message scams have been on the rise and it's easier said than done to argue you'll never fall victim to one. Scammers can go to great lengths to target their victims, such as when a...
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's resignation from politics prompted by 'brutal attacks'
Jacinda Ardern's shock resignation as New Zealand's Prime Minister was sparked by the relentless criticism she and her family faced, according to the leader of the country's Maori Party.
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
Law student would have lived if he had gone to hospital earlier – neurosurgeon
A neurosurgeon who investigated the death of a 26-year-old law student after a series of remote GP appointments, concluded he probably would have lived if he had been taken to hospital earlier, an inquest has heard.Simon Howarth conducted an inquiry following the death of musician David Nash, who was taken to hospital after four phone consultations with a Leeds GP practice over a 19-day period in October and November 2020 and then five calls to NHS 111.A coroner in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, had heard a GP expert conclude that the advanced nurse practitioner from the Burley Park Medical Practice, in...
Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis
Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
16-year-olds old enough to decide on gender ID change, education secretary suggests
Education secretary Gillian Keegan has suggested that she believes 16-year-olds are old enough to decide to change their gender identity – as a political row deepened about Westminster’s plans to block reforms passed in Scotland. Rishi Sunak’s government said it would block a gender self-identification law passed in Scotland, a move branded by Nicola Sturgeon as a “full-frontal attack” on the Scottish parliament.The bill passed at Holyrood would lower the age Scots can apply for a gender recognition certificate (GRC) from 18 to 16, as well as removing the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.Asked if she thought...
104.1 WIKY
Scotland’s Sturgeon: It would be ‘outrage’ for London to block gender reforms
LONDON (Reuters) – Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday any move by London to block Scotland’s gender reform bill would be an “outrage” as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak prepared to use his constitutional powers to block the legislation. This would be the first...
BBC
Women having home births in London warned about ambulance transport
Women giving birth at home might need to make their own way to hospital in case of emergency, NHS trusts in London have warned. There are delays due to about 20,000 ambulance workers and emergency call-handlers walking out across England. "There is no guarantee that an ambulance or paramedic will...
Police Scotland chief condemns ‘despicable conduct’ of rapist David Carrick
Scotland’s chief constable has condemned the actions of a Metropolitan Police officer who was revealed as one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders.Sir Iain Livingstone described the actions of Pc David Carrick as “absolutely outrageous and despicable conduct from an individual who should have never been in the police service”.Carrick, 48, attacked at least a dozen women over an 18-year period throughout his career with the Met, using his position to gain their trust and scare them into staying silent.Sir Iain, speaking after he was knighted at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Wednesday, said his officers and staff...
Campaigners lose High Court case over waiting times for trans healthcare
Campaigners have lost a High Court challenge against NHS England over waiting times for gender dysphoria treatment.Four people, along with charity Gendered Intelligence and legal campaign group The Good Law Project, brought legal action over the “extreme” wait for a first appointment with a specialist.They argued that the body is failing to meet a duty to ensure that 92% of patients referred for non-urgent care at services commissioned by NHS England – including gender dysphoria clinics – start appropriate treatment within 18 weeks.We’re very disappointed by the High Court’s decision today that the long waiting times experienced by trans people...
BBC
Two Essex schools ban pupils from hugging and holding hands
Pupils at two schools in Essex have been banned from having any physical contact while at school. Parents and carers at Hylands School in Chelmsford were told in a letter the ban included "any aggressive contact", "hugging" and "holding hands". Southchurch High School in Southend wrote "students are not allowed...
Anti-strike bill: Michael Gove says legislation is to ensure 'minimum service level'
Michael Gove says the “anti-strike bill” is intended to ensure a “minimum service level” within the NHS during industrial action.The Conservative MP said he does “not approve” of coordinated strikes by ambulance workers and nursing staff on 6 February.He did add that he is “conscious” that they take steps to facilitate the most urgent cases during strikes.However, he says legislation is needed to give people “peace of mind that there will always be an NHS there for them.”Gove then hit out at Labour and the Liberal Democrats for their opposition of the bill.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK Politics news: Follow for the latestSunak to be prime minister as Mordaunt withdraws
Comments / 0