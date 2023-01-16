ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Receives $3.2 Million for Freeway Cap Plan

Thanks to funding from the federal omnibus bill signed at the end of 2022, Atlanta can move forward with a design and engineering plan for capping the Midtown Connector, a project years in the works that would help repair the damage caused by the freeway and reconnect surrounding neighborhoods. Josh Green explains the proposal in Urbanize Atlanta.
PLANetizen

Decatur Moves Closer to Legalizing Duplexes, ‘Missing Middle Housing’

The City Commission of Decatur, Georgia voted this week to once again permit duplexes, triplexes, and quadplexes in the city’s single-family zoned districts, reports Zoe Seller in Decaturish. The ordinance requires a second vote to pass. In addition to the upzoning plan, the commission will also vote on a...
