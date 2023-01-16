With Gambit having been officially removed from the release schedule back in 2019, the long in development X-Men film is one of those projects that despite continuing to hold a lot of interest for fans and those involved, is simply a casualty of the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney a few years ago. And while most have moved on and accepted that the film isn't going to happen, even Channing Tatum, who was set to star as the titular Gambit, still reaches out to Marvel from time to time about the project. In an interview with Vanity Fair (via Screen Rant), Tatum reveals that while it's a project that he must let go of, calls still get made occasionally.

