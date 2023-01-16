A South Bend Man has been charged in connection with an attack and robbery outside University Park Mall. It happened on Sunday when the victim says she was getting her daughter out of her car. That’s when 66 year old McClaude Bridges allegedly approached her with a large kitchen knife and forced her back into the car. Bridges demanded money from the victim, assaulted her and told her to get into the backseat. That’s when the woman grabbed her daughter and ran. The court documents say Bridges also ran from the scene when he couldn’t find his own car keys. He turned himself in to the South Bend Police Department later that afternoon. Bridges is charged with armed robbery and sexual battery.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO