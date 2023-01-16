Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown facing ‘alarming’ shootings
MIDDLETOWN – The City of Middletown is now facing what other cities in the area have experienced in recent times – shootings. Police Chief John Ewanciw said they are being given top priority by detectives and patrol officers alike in an effort to crack down on this latest rash of violence, but he acknowledges it is a challenge.
Principal: 4 knives confiscated from students at Port Jervis Middle School
Principal Andrew Marotta says there were no threats of violence and that the knives were taken away during routine checks.
Mother sneaks into Arlington High School to watch daughter fight; faces possible criminal charges
LAGRANGE – A mother of a freshman student sneaked into Arlington High School on Tuesday to watch her daughter fight with another freshman girl before the first period. The mother, according to Arlington Central School District Superintendent Dr. Dave Moyer, was not authorized to be in the building. The mother can be heard on a video of the fight using vulgar language to encourage her daughter to beat the other girl. The district did not mention the incident to the school community until an email was sent late Tuesday evening. The communication told of the fight and indicated that school officials and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the matter.
Ulster County Man Allegedly Followed & Harassed State Worker
The man allegedly engaged in road rage-type behavior according to police. A New York State Department of Motor Vehicle investigator has filed a complaint that alleges he was being harassed by another man who the investigator was investigating. According to Crime Watch, the alleged harassment was not an isolated incident as the investigator claims that the harassment took place on two separate occasions.
Hudson Valley Grandad Mistaken For Cop Shot At NY Restaurant
A Hudson Valley grandfather was shot by a total stranger while eating out with his children and grandchildren. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced a Wallkill man was sentenced for nearly killing a grandfather in front of a Town of Wallkill Restaurant in 2021. Orange County,...
Shooting Outside Restaurant: 28-Year-Old Sentenced For Town Of Wallkill Incident
A Hudson Valley man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to shooting another man outside a popular restaurant. Hector Luna, Jr., age 28, of Wallkill, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in state prison on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in connection with his guilty plea to assault for having shot a man in front of a town of Wallkill restaurant in 2021, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.
Newburgh mayor tries another approach to quell gun violence
NEWBURGH – Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey is creating a Mayor’s Anti-Gun Violence Task Force. The mayor has already brought together religious leaders to discuss the issue. “We are in an exploratory stage in creating a mayor’s anti-gun violence task force. We are starting out with faith-based leaders –...
Saugerties couple allegedly fight in front of kid
A Kingston man is doing time in county lockup after police say he threw a cell phone at a woman, while their four-month-old child looked on.
Spring Valley Man Driving At 3 Times Legal Limit Crashes Into Building In Rockland, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man was arrested after he was stopped for alleged drunk driving at three times the legal limit after he crashed into a building. The incident took place in Rockland County around 4:20 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Ramapo at 63 E. Eckerson Road. A Ramapo police...
State Police investigation at Waryas Park continues; public concerned
POUGHKEEPSIE – The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) divers are still working at the foot of Main Street in Poughkeepsie at Waryas Park. The divers, primarily from Troop F in Orange County, have been searching the Poughkeepsie waterfront in Poughkeepsie since Friday. Mid-Hudson News inquiries regarding...
Headlines: Putnam County deadly stabbing, Newburgh weapons case, teens charged with attempted murder
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
See What’s Taking Over Tony Boffa’s Restaurant In Middletown, NY
Hudson Valley residents' hearts broke when they heard the news about their favorite Italian restaurant. This beloved business was more than just a restaurant. It served as a place where families could enjoy meals together, familiar faces could catch up and somewhere that felt like a second home. Tony Boffa's...
Hudson Valley Woman Killed By New York Man She Tagged In Father’s Day Post
A Hudson Valley woman was murdered by a man she tagged on a Father's Day Facebook post. A jury in Dutchess County found a Dutchess County man Guilty Of Murder. Rhinebeck, New York Man Found Guilty Of Killing Dutchess County Woman. This week, a jury found William H. Dicke of...
Westchester County Student Nearly Died In School In New York State
Quick-acting school nurses are being credited with saving the life of a Hudson Valley student who appeared to be overdosing at school. School nurses from Lower Hudson Valley appear to have saved the life of a student who was overdosing on fentanyl. Westchester County, New York Student Saved By School...
New York State’s Luckiest Lotto Store Found In Hudson Valley
Lady luck continues to strike at one Hudson Valley store. Recently one store has sold many million-dollar winning tickets. The New York State Lottery's slogan was "Hey, you never know." That's true, but we do know where you should be buying your lotto tickets in the Hudson Valley. Orange County,...
Anti-Gay Vandalism Prompts Pro LGBTQ+ Rally in Rockland County
On Sunday, January 15th, hundreds gathered outside of Phyllis B. Frank Rockland County Pride Center for "Stand With Pride: 'We're Here' Rally." The purpose of the rally was to celebrate the community and condemn hateful and anti-gay graffiti that had been scrawled on the building earlier last week. Rockland County...
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations
Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
Car found in Dutchess County sparks investigation
A car found by Forest Rangers in the Village of Red Hook has sparked an investigation. Forest Rangers Russo and Sweeney found the car stuck in Tivoli Bays Wildlife Management Area.
Can You Help Identify What Was Creeping Around a Marlboro, NY Backyard?
Earlier this week, a friend of mine sent me a video from his backyard security camera and asked if I could help him identify what he caught on camera. At first I thought, "come on, this has to be a bear" but the more I looked at the video and thought about it the more I questioned what I was looking at.
2 Hudson Valley hospitals named among America's Top 250 hospitals
Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh and Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie have been recognized for superior performance in providing care for dozens of conditions.
