‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Victoria Steals Nate From Elena
'The Young and the Restless' may have a new couple in Genoa City as Victoria Newman and Nate Hastings grow closer.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lily makes a painful decision but will it mean cutting Billy loose?
Spoilers from Soaps.com for The Young and the Restless tease that on Thursday Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) will make a painful decision but don't give any idea what it could be. The obvious answer would be that she finally kicked Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) to the curb but this may or may not be what happens.
Chicago Med Fans Are Livid With The Writers After Maggie And Ben's Separation
When you invest time in a TV series, especially one that has gone on for multiple seasons, it's very easy to get attached, in one way or another, to the show's characters. By taking the story arc journey with them, all the ups and downs that the character experiences can affect the viewer emotionally as well. Hearing news of a character's sudden medical diagnosis, their arrest for a crime they didn't commit, or even seeing them come into sudden fortune can directly affect a fan's mental state.
SheKnows
The Stunning Young & Restless Twist for Sally’s Baby That Could Turn the Show Upside-Down — Plus, Billy and Lily’s Split Irks Fans
Young & Restless has plenty going on — lots of characters in lots of scenes — and yet nothing really happens. Thoughts on the week:. Unsurprisingly, Devon and Abby hooked up again and it looks as though predictions that they’ll end up living together soonish are right on the nose. They will probably be as boring as all get out together, but maybe there will be a challenge from Elena at some point if Nate keeps bonding with Victoria. Chance, meanwhile, had dinner with Sharon, and I can’t wait to see what kind of heat these two can generate together. Will the writers go there? It’s a risk, as the pairing may find more popularity than the Billy/Chelsea match they’re so keen on.
‘Chicago P.D.’: 3 Characters Most Likely to Die in 2023
Will any main characters die when 'Chicago P.D.' Season 10 returns in January 2023? Here's what we suspect may happen.
Why Jason Beghe Was Never The Same After Chicago PD
The One Chicago universe on NBC remains a fan-favorite group of shows. The franchise, which includes "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med," also features "Chicago P.D.," which focuses on the day-to-day lives of a group of police officers in the 21st District in Chicago. One of the key characters of "Chicago...
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Michael and Lauren Are About to Get the Surprise of Their Lives During a Very Special Episode
Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. Michael and Lauren are about to get a big surprise at the end of the month on The Young and the Restless when their son Fenmore returns to Genoa City, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest. Yes, Zach Tinker will be making his way back to the CBS soap during a very special episode to honor Tracey E. Bregman’s 40 years on the show on Wednesday, January 25, when Lauren is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for fashion.
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Nick Asks Sally If The Baby Is His -- Newman Golden Boy Thinks Adam's The Daddy
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) will have a difficult question to ask Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) during the week of January 16. Soap Dirt reported that after Nick learns of Sally's pregnancy, he begins to suspect that his brother Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) could be the baby's dad.
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Diane Will Break Up Kyle and Summer
Y&R spoilers showed Summer Newman Abbott lamenting that Diane Jenkins was damaging her marriage to Kyle Abbott. Is this something the young couple can overcome, or will it be more than either is willing to work through?. Y&R Spoilers: Strong Enough. Nothing can break up “Skyle,” 7% of you feel...
SheKnows
‘Luke’ Who’s Back: General Hospital’s Jane Elliot Returning as Tracy — to Resurrect Anthony Geary’s Character?
Great news, General Hospital fans, because the show’s announced that Jane Elliot will be reprising her role as the legendary Tracy Quartermaine in April! Though we haven’t been given an exact date just yet, her return comes, perhaps unsurprisingly, just as ABC’s daytime juggernaut celebrates its 60th anniversary on April 1.
‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11: Some Fans Think Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide Will Face a Traumatic Pregnancy
Could Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide decide to have a baby by the end of 'Chicago Fire' Season 11? Here's what fans are talking about.
SheKnows
Hunter King Ponders Her Future — at Young & Restless and Beyond: ‘I Feel So Excited for What’s to Come’
The world is King’s oyster, and she’s ready to shuck it!. Even though Hunter King has moved on from playing Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless, and is happily indulging in her multi-picture deal with the Hallmark Channel, we just had to ask her the inevitable question: Would she ever return to the show? We know, we know… Summer is currently being played by the talented Allison Lanier, but we also know that stranger things have happened. Heck, should King decide to return, the writers could easily create a whole new character to play!
soaphub.com
End Of The DAYS Road: Is Nicole Walker Finally Done With Eric?
Nicole Walker didn’t want to break up with Eric Brady on Days of our Lives. He’s the one who dumped her, blaming Nicole for talking Jada Hunter into aborting Eric’s baby. Days of our Lives Polling. So Nicole (Arianne Zucker) begrudgingly moved on. She and her daughter...
When will Sean O’Neal return to Chicago PD season 11?
Sean O’Neal (Jefferson White) was never going away that easily. True, the character’s fate was one of the shocking things to occur in Chicago Fire season 10, but the fact that he survived being shot by his father confirms that he’s still got a pivotal role to play.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Nina Finds a Way to Screw Up Even a Good Deed — How, Girl? How?
It should have been so simple. By taking a moment to prioritize her actions, General Hospital‘s Nina could have not only done the right thing but proved once and for all that her heart is in the right place. Instead, she used the truth about her newly-discovered connection to Willow as a bludgeon with which to do more harm than good.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Gets Everybody Talking About a Possible ABC Offshoot
Extremely “Sonny” days may lie ahead. At this point, Maurice Benard’s name is all but synonymous with State of Mind, the YouTube series in which he and his guests discuss everything under the sun… but mainly mental-health issues. So it probably wasn’t a surprise to the General Hospital star that a fan suggested that he’d be “the next person that gets his own talk show on ABC… ”
‘The Young and the Restless’: Fans Hope Adam Is the Father of Sally’s Baby
'The Young and the Restless' character Adam Newman might find happiness when a baby reunites him with his ex Sally Spectra.
soaphub.com
No Backsies: Should Devon Hamilton Regain His Y&R Company?
Devon Hamilton never really wanted to merge his company with the one his sister is now running on The Young and the Restless. When the deal fell apart due to first Nate Hasting’s betrayal, then Audra Charles’s, Devon told Lily he wanted to pull out before it got any further.
Jennifer Lopez Dazzled in This Sheer Sequined Gown at the Shotgun Wedding Premiere
From Maid in Manhattan to Marry Me, Jennifer Lopez has become of the ultimate queen of romantic comedies. But, as we were reminded in her latest red carpet look, she’s also the queen of the red carpet. At the premiere of her upcoming Prime Video rom-com, Shotgun Wedding, Lopez...
Sheila's trial brings two soap vets to The Bold and the Beautiul
Rodney Van Johnson joins The Bold and the Beautiful. Former Passions cast member Rodney Van Johnson recently shared with Soap Opera Digest that he was asked by The Bold and the Beautiful to "Come play in their sandbox." Soap in Depth reports that he will first appear on January 8 as the lawyer representing Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Last week Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) decided to help Ms. Carter get out of jail and blackmailed Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jackie Wood) into not trying to have Shelia prosecuted or Bill will reveal that Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) shot him years ago so Bill more than likely hired this attorney.
