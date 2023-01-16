ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Looper

Chicago Med Fans Are Livid With The Writers After Maggie And Ben's Separation

When you invest time in a TV series, especially one that has gone on for multiple seasons, it's very easy to get attached, in one way or another, to the show's characters. By taking the story arc journey with them, all the ups and downs that the character experiences can affect the viewer emotionally as well. Hearing news of a character's sudden medical diagnosis, their arrest for a crime they didn't commit, or even seeing them come into sudden fortune can directly affect a fan's mental state.
SheKnows

The Stunning Young & Restless Twist for Sally’s Baby That Could Turn the Show Upside-Down — Plus, Billy and Lily’s Split Irks Fans

Young & Restless has plenty going on — lots of characters in lots of scenes — and yet nothing really happens. Thoughts on the week:. Unsurprisingly, Devon and Abby hooked up again and it looks as though predictions that they’ll end up living together soonish are right on the nose. They will probably be as boring as all get out together, but maybe there will be a challenge from Elena at some point if Nate keeps bonding with Victoria. Chance, meanwhile, had dinner with Sharon, and I can’t wait to see what kind of heat these two can generate together. Will the writers go there? It’s a risk, as the pairing may find more popularity than the Billy/Chelsea match they’re so keen on.
Looper

Why Jason Beghe Was Never The Same After Chicago PD

The One Chicago universe on NBC remains a fan-favorite group of shows. The franchise, which includes "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med," also features "Chicago P.D.," which focuses on the day-to-day lives of a group of police officers in the 21st District in Chicago. One of the key characters of "Chicago...
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Michael and Lauren Are About to Get the Surprise of Their Lives During a Very Special Episode

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. Michael and Lauren are about to get a big surprise at the end of the month on The Young and the Restless when their son Fenmore returns to Genoa City, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest. Yes, Zach Tinker will be making his way back to the CBS soap during a very special episode to honor Tracey E. Bregman’s 40 years on the show on Wednesday, January 25, when Lauren is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for fashion.
soaphub.com

Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Diane Will Break Up Kyle and Summer

Y&R spoilers showed Summer Newman Abbott lamenting that Diane Jenkins was damaging her marriage to Kyle Abbott. Is this something the young couple can overcome, or will it be more than either is willing to work through?. Y&R Spoilers: Strong Enough. Nothing can break up “Skyle,” 7% of you feel...
SheKnows

Hunter King Ponders Her Future — at Young & Restless and Beyond: ‘I Feel So Excited for What’s to Come’

The world is King’s oyster, and she’s ready to shuck it!. Even though Hunter King has moved on from playing Summer Newman on The Young and the Restless, and is happily indulging in her multi-picture deal with the Hallmark Channel, we just had to ask her the inevitable question: Would she ever return to the show? We know, we know… Summer is currently being played by the talented Allison Lanier, but we also know that stranger things have happened. Heck, should King decide to return, the writers could easily create a whole new character to play!
soaphub.com

End Of The DAYS Road: Is Nicole Walker Finally Done With Eric?

Nicole Walker didn’t want to break up with Eric Brady on Days of our Lives. He’s the one who dumped her, blaming Nicole for talking Jada Hunter into aborting Eric’s baby. Days of our Lives Polling. So Nicole (Arianne Zucker) begrudgingly moved on. She and her daughter...
FanSided

When will Sean O’Neal return to Chicago PD season 11?

Sean O’Neal (Jefferson White) was never going away that easily. True, the character’s fate was one of the shocking things to occur in Chicago Fire season 10, but the fact that he survived being shot by his father confirms that he’s still got a pivotal role to play.
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Nina Finds a Way to Screw Up Even a Good Deed — How, Girl? How?

It should have been so simple. By taking a moment to prioritize her actions, General Hospital‘s Nina could have not only done the right thing but proved once and for all that her heart is in the right place. Instead, she used the truth about her newly-discovered connection to Willow as a bludgeon with which to do more harm than good.
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Gets Everybody Talking About a Possible ABC Offshoot

Extremely “Sonny” days may lie ahead. At this point, Maurice Benard’s name is all but synonymous with State of Mind, the YouTube series in which he and his guests discuss everything under the sun… but mainly mental-health issues. So it probably wasn’t a surprise to the General Hospital star that a fan suggested that he’d be “the next person that gets his own talk show on ABC… ”
soaphub.com

No Backsies: Should Devon Hamilton Regain His Y&R Company?

Devon Hamilton never really wanted to merge his company with the one his sister is now running on The Young and the Restless. When the deal fell apart due to first Nate Hasting’s betrayal, then Audra Charles’s, Devon told Lily he wanted to pull out before it got any further.
Cheryl E Preston

Sheila's trial brings two soap vets to The Bold and the Beautiul

Rodney Van Johnson joins The Bold and the Beautiful. Former Passions cast member Rodney Van Johnson recently shared with Soap Opera Digest that he was asked by The Bold and the Beautiful to "Come play in their sandbox." Soap in Depth reports that he will first appear on January 8 as the lawyer representing Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Last week Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) decided to help Ms. Carter get out of jail and blackmailed Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jackie Wood) into not trying to have Shelia prosecuted or Bill will reveal that Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) shot him years ago so Bill more than likely hired this attorney.

