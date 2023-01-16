Read full article on original website
woodworkingnetwork.com
Greetings from ACSP’s new president
A new year is upon us, bringing with it new challenges, opportunities, and—I can confidently predict—accomplishments! I am honored and humbled to have been chosen as ACSP President for the next two years. The value this not-for-profit industry group brings to its members is immeasurable. If you are reading this issue of Closets & Organized Storage, you also know how this publication and the ACSP, though separate entities, go hand-in-hand, bringing info, support, products, and in-person events to our industry. The tag line: “Inspiration for Designers and Fabricators” only scratches the surface.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Fabuwood launches frameless cabinet line
NEWARK, N.J.-- Fabuwood Cabinetry, a cabinet manufacturer established in 2009, has launched the Illume cabinetry line that the company says is an innovative and modern take on frameless cabinetry, and together with their ultramodern new slab door style, Catalina, it "is a complete game changer for the industry." According to...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Clients, outsourcing, and machinery
There’s more to running a shop than just woodworking. Sales, website, social media, and sourcing are also important work. You need to outsource some of it or get comfortable taking an entire day a week to do that aspect of your work. It will matter in the long run. It is the work you must do to keep the privilege of doing the work you love. Being talented and skilled is useless if people don’t know you exist.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Artisan Custom Closets sold to Georgia investment firm
ATLANTA, Ga. - Georgia Oak Partners, an investment firm partnering with founder and family-owned businesses, announced its acquisition of Marietta, Georgia-based Artisan Custom Closets, co-founded by Lisa Carlquist. “We are so incredibly proud to share the news of our new work family over at Artisan Custom Closets. Lisa Carlquist is...
