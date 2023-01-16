'Progress through communication': WVU holds first in-person MLK event since before pandemic

Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Daily Athenaeum
‘Clothing equals confidence’: New WVU club advocates for accessible fashion
Runway of Dreams, a national organization dedicated to empowering people with disabilities through fashion, is now open for students to join the West Virginia University division. In October 2022, club president Cassie Stewart, a WVU graduate student, saw a post from the organization explaining how they would like to expand...
Daily Athenaeum
Sodexo invests $7 million in dining club for donors, student-athletes
As part of Sodexo’s mission to expand dining options for students on campus, company officials and WVU Athletics have developed plans for a new dining club in the Coliseum. The new project, deemed the Coliseum Apron Club, was approved by the WVU Board of Governor’s in a meeting last month, establishing another dining option for student-athletes and donors.
Daily Athenaeum
LGBTQ+ Center welcomes students with events this spring
The WVU LGBTQ+ Center kicked off the spring semester with a student mixer last week, welcoming new and existing students to the campus organization. The mixer, held at the Maple House on College Avenue, gave students the opportunity to meet new people and learn about the LGBTQ+ Center’s resources. Many students that attended the mixer are regular visitors of the Center and members of WVU’s LGBTQ+ Club.
Daily Athenaeum
Graduate workers still dissatisfied with student fees, lack of transparency at WVU
More than 70% of graduate and professional students, who responded to a survey last semester, reported they feel unfairly compensated to meet the cost of living in Morgantown. The survey, which received over 400 responses and included 37 pages of testimonies, was conducted by the Graduate and Professional Student Senate. Results of the survey were sent to President E. Gordon Gee, Provost Maryanne Reed, the Board of Governors and other university leaders almost two months ago in the form of a letter.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU SGA opposes campus carry bill as it advances to state Senate
The WVU Student Government Association passed a proclamation Wednesday night opposing the “campus carry” bill moving through the state Legislature. Senate Bill 10, or the Campus Self-Defence Act, would allow people with concealed firearm permits to carry on college and university campuses. The Senate Judiciary Committee authorized the bill Wednesday, which will now advance to the Senate.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU hockey looking for ‘more ice’ after BOPARC agreement
Last week, the Morgantown Board of Park and Recreation Commission (BOPARC) revised renovation plans for the city’s ice arena after hearing concerns from community members. Local teams can now have a shortened 2023-24 hockey season, with the first of two phases of renovations beginning in March. At West Virginia...
Daily Athenaeum
Women’s hoops falls hard against Kansas
The WVU women’s basketball team dropped its Big 12 conference matchup against Kansas, 77-58, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Wednesday night. The Mountaineers (12-5, 3-3 Big 12) led by a staggering 14 points going into halftime, but an abysmal second half and fourth quarter collapse caused them to be blown out by their Big 12 adversaries.
Daily Athenaeum
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend
Morgantown has a lot of art-inspired events taking place downtown that offer a great break from studying. This weekend, The Daily Athenaeum recommends a WVU Ceramic's event, a mac & cheese cook off and a wood burning workshop to explore your creative side!. 1. WVU Ceramics Empty Bowls Throw-a-Thon. WVU...
Daily Athenaeum
The return of Country Roads: WVU gets first conference win over No. 14 TCU
The West Virginia men’s basketball team picked up a badly-needed win Wednesday night, defeating the No. 14 TCU Horned Frogs 74-65 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The victory marked the Mountaineer’s first conference win of the season. The Mountaineers are now 11-0 against the Horned Frogs in...
Daily Athenaeum
Men’s basketball to welcome No. 14 TCU, still in search of first Big 12 win
The West Virginia men’s basketball team is set to welcome the No. 14 TCU Horned Frogs to the Coliseum on Wednesday as the Mountaineers still search for their first win against a conference opponent. The previously No. 24 WVU has fallen out of the rankings as the new year...
Daily Athenaeum
Women’s hoops looks for fourth-straight Big 12 win against Kansas on the road
The West Virginia women’s basketball team heads to Lawrence, Kansas, on Wednesday looking to pick up its fourth conference win under head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. The Mountaineers enter the game 11-4 and 3-2 in conference play, while the Jayhawks enter their home court with a 12-4 overall record and 3-2 in conference play.
