'Progress through communication': WVU holds first in-person MLK event since before pandemic

More than 70% of graduate and professional students, who responded to a survey last semester, reported they feel unfairly compensated to meet the cost of living in Morgantown. The survey, which received over 400 responses and included 37 pages of testimonies, was conducted by the Graduate and Professional Student Senate. Results of the survey were sent to President E. Gordon Gee, Provost Maryanne Reed, the Board of Governors and other university leaders almost two months ago in the form of a letter.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO