ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caney, KS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pdjnews.com

‘It will kill our town.’

Residents upstream from Grand Lake worry more flooding could be headed their way. In spring 2019, Miami, Okla., business owner Jim Nott watched as the nearby Neosho River once again left its banks and began creeping toward his South Main Street grocery store. Nott, who has owned Nott’s Grocery in the northeastern Oklahoma town since 1975, has seen flood waters threaten the business several times over the years. A 2007 flood caused water damage that took him months to repair…
MIAMI, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Eastbound lanes of US-412 closed in Rogers County

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A wreck has eastbound lanes of a highway closed in Rogers County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said all eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 412 at the Verdigris River Bridge are closed due to a multiple-vehicle crash that has those lanes blocked. The site is...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
kggfradio.com

Fredonia PD to get K-9 Unit

The Fredonia Police Department is adding a four-legged member to their force. The City Commission is giving approval to move forward with a K-9 program for the police department. Sergeant Jeremiah Hazelwood says the program will benefit the county and neighboring cities as there are no K-9 units in the immediate area.
FREDONIA, KS
kggfradio.com

Wichita Woman Dies in Wilson County Crash

A Wichita woman is dead after a crash in Wilson county. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Eighteen year-old Taylor Chrisman was traveling east on U.S. 400 one mile south of Fredonia when she crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Shelli Nayambane of Parsons. Christman's car struck the front of Nayambane's SUV, and both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound ditch. Chrisman was pronounced dead at the scene and Nayambane was taken to a hospital in Wichita with a suspected serious injury. The cause of Christman's vehicle crossing the center line has not been determined.
WILSON COUNTY, KS
kggfradio.com

Wilson County Commissioner Officially Sworn In

A Wilson County Commissioner was officially sworn in during today's county commissioner meeting. Jerry Scott, the District 1 representative in Wilson County, made his committment to the county and the state of Kansas with the assistance of County Clerk Kayla Busch. In other news, Local Environmental Protection Program Manager Amy...
WILSON COUNTY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Wichita woman dies in crash near Fredonia, Parsons woman injured

WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Wichita woman is killed and a Parsons resident is seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 400. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Taylor Chrisman of Wichita. The driver of the other vehicle, 44-year-old Shelli Nyambane of Parsons, was taken to the hospital.
WICHITA, KS
KOKI FOX 23

Independence, Kan. leaders develop new model after hospital closes

INDEPENDENCE, KS. — A new report from the American Health Association shows 136 rural hospitals closed from 2010 to 2021. A record 19 of those closures were in 2020 alone. Mercy Hospital in Independence, Kan. falls into those stats. It was a big part of the town for decades before closing in 2015 leaving some families to travel an hour or more for health care.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle, Dies in Osage County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) works a fatality collision in Osage County near Sand Springs. According to the OHP, the accident occurred on Monday night along State Highway 97 close to Pond Drive. A 39-year-old man from Sand Springs struck a pedestrian, who died due to the injuries sustained in the collision. The man that passed has not been identified. The driver was uninjured.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Police Search for Missing Person

Bartlesville Police Department is searching for a woman that has been missing since Tuesday. Angel Shaffer was last known to be in the Tulsa area. She is said to be traveling in a 2015 Chevy Cruze that is tan in color and is bearing Oklahoma tag AVP404. If you have...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kggfradio.com

Nowata County Commission Looks at Truck Bids

The Nowata County Commissioners is taking a look at bids for a new truck. In their meeting pushed back to today because of the Martin Luther King holiday, commissioners read bids for a 2021 or older Ram 2500 Crew Cab 4x4 truck. No bids were awarded, as they will be decided next week. There was public comment from Steve Kloehr who mentioned that the Nowata County Commissioners should video and possibly live stream the regular Monday meetings or to keep open records of the meetings. Chairman Troy Friddle says he's not opposed to the idea.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
kggfradio.com

Montgomery County Receives 2022 Website Statistics

The Montgomery County Commissioners received the final 2022 statistics and information for the county website today. County GIS Director Anne Miller is in charge of tracking information such as website traffic, common searched words and departments, and which staff members are the most searched. Miller shared which search engines are being used to find the county website. Miller says the search engine statistic is important for the county because it can portray how users are interacting and locating information.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Family of Miami hit-and-run victim seeks to settle civil case

MIAMI, Okla. – The wife of a Chinese national killed in an accident in Ottawa County last year, is petitioning the court to approve a settlement against a Fairland couple. Xiulan Weng, the wife of Guang Xin Ye , filed a joint petition for court approval of the wrongful death settlement on Friday in Ottawa County District Court. She is suing Phillip and Mindy McBrien.
MIAMI, OK
KRMG

New eating space coming to downtown Tulsa park

TULSA, Okla. — There will soon be a new place to grab food at a downtown Tulsa park. Guthrie Green said construction will begin this week on a new eating space inside the park. It will be located on the east side of Guthrie Green’s dock at East Cameron...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

16-year-old hit, killed in Okfuskee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in Okfuskee County Sunday night. Troopers were called to the scene near North Choctaw Avenue, just north of Weleetka, around 9:45 p.m. OHP said Creek County paramedics rushed the Weleetka teen...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy