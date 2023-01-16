Read full article on original website
‘It will kill our town.’
Residents upstream from Grand Lake worry more flooding could be headed their way. In spring 2019, Miami, Okla., business owner Jim Nott watched as the nearby Neosho River once again left its banks and began creeping toward his South Main Street grocery store. Nott, who has owned Nott’s Grocery in the northeastern Oklahoma town since 1975, has seen flood waters threaten the business several times over the years. A 2007 flood caused water damage that took him months to repair…
KOKI FOX 23
Eastbound lanes of US-412 closed in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A wreck has eastbound lanes of a highway closed in Rogers County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said all eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 412 at the Verdigris River Bridge are closed due to a multiple-vehicle crash that has those lanes blocked. The site is...
kggfradio.com
Fredonia PD to get K-9 Unit
The Fredonia Police Department is adding a four-legged member to their force. The City Commission is giving approval to move forward with a K-9 program for the police department. Sergeant Jeremiah Hazelwood says the program will benefit the county and neighboring cities as there are no K-9 units in the immediate area.
City of Bartlesville asks residents to limit water use as lake levels fall
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville has asked residents, once again, to conserve water as lake levels continue to fall. “We’re beginning to be concerned. We’re not at a critical phase, but we are asking people to conserve water,” said Mayor Dale Copeland. Because of...
kggfradio.com
Wichita Woman Dies in Wilson County Crash
A Wichita woman is dead after a crash in Wilson county. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Eighteen year-old Taylor Chrisman was traveling east on U.S. 400 one mile south of Fredonia when she crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Shelli Nayambane of Parsons. Christman's car struck the front of Nayambane's SUV, and both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound ditch. Chrisman was pronounced dead at the scene and Nayambane was taken to a hospital in Wichita with a suspected serious injury. The cause of Christman's vehicle crossing the center line has not been determined.
kggfradio.com
Wilson County Commissioner Officially Sworn In
A Wilson County Commissioner was officially sworn in during today's county commissioner meeting. Jerry Scott, the District 1 representative in Wilson County, made his committment to the county and the state of Kansas with the assistance of County Clerk Kayla Busch. In other news, Local Environmental Protection Program Manager Amy...
koamnewsnow.com
Wichita woman dies in crash near Fredonia, Parsons woman injured
WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Wichita woman is killed and a Parsons resident is seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 400. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Taylor Chrisman of Wichita. The driver of the other vehicle, 44-year-old Shelli Nyambane of Parsons, was taken to the hospital.
KOKI FOX 23
Independence, Kan. leaders develop new model after hospital closes
INDEPENDENCE, KS. — A new report from the American Health Association shows 136 rural hospitals closed from 2010 to 2021. A record 19 of those closures were in 2020 alone. Mercy Hospital in Independence, Kan. falls into those stats. It was a big part of the town for decades before closing in 2015 leaving some families to travel an hour or more for health care.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle, Dies in Osage County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) works a fatality collision in Osage County near Sand Springs. According to the OHP, the accident occurred on Monday night along State Highway 97 close to Pond Drive. A 39-year-old man from Sand Springs struck a pedestrian, who died due to the injuries sustained in the collision. The man that passed has not been identified. The driver was uninjured.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Police Search for Missing Person
Bartlesville Police Department is searching for a woman that has been missing since Tuesday. Angel Shaffer was last known to be in the Tulsa area. She is said to be traveling in a 2015 Chevy Cruze that is tan in color and is bearing Oklahoma tag AVP404. If you have...
kggfradio.com
Nowata County Commission Looks at Truck Bids
The Nowata County Commissioners is taking a look at bids for a new truck. In their meeting pushed back to today because of the Martin Luther King holiday, commissioners read bids for a 2021 or older Ram 2500 Crew Cab 4x4 truck. No bids were awarded, as they will be decided next week. There was public comment from Steve Kloehr who mentioned that the Nowata County Commissioners should video and possibly live stream the regular Monday meetings or to keep open records of the meetings. Chairman Troy Friddle says he's not opposed to the idea.
kggfradio.com
Montgomery County Receives 2022 Website Statistics
The Montgomery County Commissioners received the final 2022 statistics and information for the county website today. County GIS Director Anne Miller is in charge of tracking information such as website traffic, common searched words and departments, and which staff members are the most searched. Miller shared which search engines are being used to find the county website. Miller says the search engine statistic is important for the county because it can portray how users are interacting and locating information.
fourstateshomepage.com
Family of Miami hit-and-run victim seeks to settle civil case
MIAMI, Okla. – The wife of a Chinese national killed in an accident in Ottawa County last year, is petitioning the court to approve a settlement against a Fairland couple. Xiulan Weng, the wife of Guang Xin Ye , filed a joint petition for court approval of the wrongful death settlement on Friday in Ottawa County District Court. She is suing Phillip and Mindy McBrien.
New eating space coming to downtown Tulsa park
TULSA, Okla. — There will soon be a new place to grab food at a downtown Tulsa park. Guthrie Green said construction will begin this week on a new eating space inside the park. It will be located on the east side of Guthrie Green’s dock at East Cameron...
KTUL
Murder warrant issued in connection to missing Bartlesville man, OSBI says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An arrest warrant for First Degree Murder was secured for a man believed to be connected to the disappearance of 23-year-old Devin Wade Viles, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations. OSBI said the man, Brock Thompson, is already in the Oklahoma Department of...
Wichita teen dies in two-vehicle collision in southeast Kansas, trooper says
The accident happened just south of Fredonia.
Tulsa students alert family of fire with pranking tools
Tulsa high school students helped get a family up and out of a flaming home early Sunday morning while on their way to carry out a prank.
KTUL
16-year-old hit, killed in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in Okfuskee County Sunday night. Troopers were called to the scene near North Choctaw Avenue, just north of Weleetka, around 9:45 p.m. OHP said Creek County paramedics rushed the Weleetka teen...
News On 6
Road Construction Project Could Force The Winganon Space Capsule To Be Moved
An iconic piece of Oklahoma history could soon be forced to move. The Winganon Space Capsule could be moved due to a major road construction project. The roadwork will involve repaving and improving Winganon Road from Highway 169 across Oologah Lake. The "Space Capsule" is located just east of Highway...
