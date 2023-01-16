A Wichita woman is dead after a crash in Wilson county. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Eighteen year-old Taylor Chrisman was traveling east on U.S. 400 one mile south of Fredonia when she crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Shelli Nayambane of Parsons. Christman's car struck the front of Nayambane's SUV, and both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound ditch. Chrisman was pronounced dead at the scene and Nayambane was taken to a hospital in Wichita with a suspected serious injury. The cause of Christman's vehicle crossing the center line has not been determined.

WILSON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO