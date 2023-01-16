JOPLIN, Mo.- Doughmen Kitchen is Joplin’s newest cooking school. Barb Doughmen noticed the lack of cooking classes in Joplin. During her years of traveling, Doughmen found comfort in attending cooking classes when she was in a new city. However, when she moved to Joplin 11 years ago, there were none. “ I wanted to take cooking classes, and there was nothing to do. I had to go to Tulsa, Kansas City, Arkansas, to take a class,” said Barb Doughmen, owner of Doughmen Kitchen. “I decided I'm going to start a cooking school and provide the service that I enjoy to other people.”

JOPLIN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO