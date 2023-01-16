Read full article on original website
Photos: Freshman Boys Basketball vs Carl Junction
Freshman Boys Basketball vs Carl Junction (January 10, 2023)
Defense Drives Lady Tigers Past State-Ranked West Plains
Republic capitalized on two standout stretches of defense, outscoring West Plains 13-0 over several minutes in the first half, then 16-0 over several minutes in the second half. The result was a blowout win, 54-30, over the Lady Zizzers, ranked #2 in Missouri Class 5. Republic allowed just 12 points in the second half to open the Nixa Invitational Tournament with a win.
Republic Honors Seniors Ahead of Sweep
Republic swept three opponents in dominating fashion after honoring five seniors who’ve contributed to the program during second-year coach Eric Nolan’s transition to Republic. The Tigers scored 60+ points in all three duals during their quad meet Tuesday, beating Hillcrest, Parkview, and Hollister. Before wrestling began, Republic honored...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
PSU mourns loss of student who died in crash
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Pittsburg State University mourns the loss of a student who died Monday in a car accident. "We are mourning this week the loss of student Taylor Chrisman, who died Monday in a car accident. Taylor was studying at PSU with the goal of becoming a nurse. She...
Semi rolls over, crashes into power poles
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. -- A semi overturned near the intersection of Jack Pine and Highway 96 in Carthage, Missouri. When it overturned, it took out a power poles and sparking fires along a fence. The crash caused power outages for some electric customers in Webb City, Oronogo, Alba and Purcell,...
Black Hawk helicopters refuel at Joplin Regional Airport
JOPLIN REGIONAL AIRPORT (JOPLIN, Mo.) — About 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, tipsters let us know about multiple military helicopters at the Joplin Regional Airport. “6-10 black helicopters just flew over Stone’s Corner heading southwest. Possible just left the airport.” — A.L. “What's up with...
Joplin's Newest Cooking School
JOPLIN, Mo.- Doughmen Kitchen is Joplin’s newest cooking school. Barb Doughmen noticed the lack of cooking classes in Joplin. During her years of traveling, Doughmen found comfort in attending cooking classes when she was in a new city. However, when she moved to Joplin 11 years ago, there were none. “ I wanted to take cooking classes, and there was nothing to do. I had to go to Tulsa, Kansas City, Arkansas, to take a class,” said Barb Doughmen, owner of Doughmen Kitchen. “I decided I'm going to start a cooking school and provide the service that I enjoy to other people.”
‘It will kill our town.’
Residents upstream from Grand Lake worry more flooding could be headed their way. In spring 2019, Miami, Okla., business owner Jim Nott watched as the nearby Neosho River once again left its banks and began creeping toward his South Main Street grocery store. Nott, who has owned Nott’s Grocery in the northeastern Oklahoma town since 1975, has seen flood waters threaten the business several times over the years. A 2007 flood caused water damage that took him months to repair…
Tractor trailer overturns into power lines catching fire; Widespread power outage
Jasper County, Mo. — About 9:30 p.m. a power outage was reported across portions of Webb City and Oronogo. At the same time Carthage Fire were alerted to reports of a tractor trailer crash near CR165 and Jackpine. Carthage Fire Dept arrived on scene to report a semi on...
Jennifer Henson, 38, Joplin, Mo.
Jennifer LeAnn “Fer Fer” Henson, 38 of Joplin, Mo., died Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo. Born March 12, 1984, in Joplin, Mo. Jennifer was the daughter of Geneva (Rickey) Arnold and Ricky Henson. From a young age Jennifer had a love for the...
Many gather to honor fallen JPD at memorial dedication
JOPLIN, Mo. — A number of area law enforcement officials converged on a spot in Joplin, Tuesday morning, to further honor two of their lost brothers. That spot is off Geneva Avenue, where Joplin Police Corporal Ben Cooper, and Officer Jake Reed were shot last year, and ultimately lost their lives.
Webb City officials highlight developments in State of the City event
WEBB CITY, Mo. — From construction and economic development to new options to enjoy the great outdoors–Webb City is in the spotlight today with the annual State of the City event. $28,000,000–that’s how much construction Webb City saw last year. “That would be every permit, remodel,...
Joplin house fire fills neighborhood with smoke
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin firefighters are on the scene of a second house fire in as many days. Emergency responders were called to the same neighborhood at 18th and Pearl yesterday and today to put out house fires. Firefighters got the call just after 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon to...
Tractor trailer overturns near Avilla
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 7:45 p.m. Tuesday evening, January 17, 2023, reports of a tractor trailer overturned near jurisdictional lines of CR80 and Nutmeg Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper Fire & Rescue, Avilla Fire Dept and Carthage Fire Dept were all notified. We arrived on scene as...
Netflix show interviews Missouri killer
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Netflix program highlighting convicted killers who are sentenced to death features a 1998 Joplin murder in Season 4, titled “The Bogeyman.” Last month, the Netflix show “I Am A Killer” focused on episode 5 of its latest season on Gary Black. Black was convicted of killing Jason Johnson, 28, of Joplin. […]
SE Kan. man seriously injured after failure to yield to traffic
CHEROKEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Southeast Kansas was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after he allegedly failed to yield to traffic. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, emergency crews were called to the intersection of NE Weir and 90th St. - about 2 miles east of U.S. Highway 69 - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.
Falls City man killed after shootout with deputies
GALENA, Kan. – Kansas officials are reporting the death of a Falls City man following a police chase. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has opened an investigation into an officer-involved shooting on Monday in Cherokee County, about 300 miles from Falls City. The incident started when a...
3 fire departments respond to restaurant fire near Monett
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, reports of a fire at Cubs Café, 2023 State Hwy 37, alerted Barry County E-911. Monett Rural Fire District responded with Engine 1211 Engine 1231 with 7 personnel. Monett City Fire Dept with a Engine and 4 personnel and Purdy Engine with 4 personnel responded as automatic mutual aid.
Two Nevada men arrested in Vernon County for property damage and killing a horse
UPDATE (1/18/23): Joshua Leer changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation. Chase Leer has a jury trial scheduled in Barton County on Jan. 24, 2023. VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for several charges, including property damage. According to Sheriff Jason Mosher, […]
