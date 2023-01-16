ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

WGAL

﻿Gunman tries to rob homeowner in York County

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for the person who tried to rob a homeowner and shot at him in York County. Police said the incident happened Saturday in Spring Garden Township. "That's not normal for this part of the area," neighbor Beth Spahr said. According to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Columbia Police investigating burglary at River Front cottages

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a press release from the Columbia Borough Police, a burglary took place at the River Front Cottages on Jan. 13. 2023. Police say around 10:09 p.m. the owner of the property saw multiple people trying to get into the buildings. The owner reported seeing people and a car on the property.
COLUMBIA, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster teens charged with attempted homicide after shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Three Lancaster teens have been charged with criminal attempted homicide after a shooting on January 7. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, the three are wanted in connection to a shooting on the 100 block of Dauphin Street where one gunshot victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Police investigating York County shooting incident

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Garden Township Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 14. Police said a resident of the 900 block of S. Edgar Street reported that an alarm system alerted him to a possible break-in to his detached garage. When he went outside […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Police looking for Cumberland County package thief

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Allen Township are asking for help identifying a package thief. They say they were called to Meridian Way on Wednesday for a non-active theft, and after viewing surveillance footage, found the same suspect had been seen stealing packages in the area on Jan. 12. Anyone with […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Assault Suspect Captured in Lancaster County

State Police in Lancaster County say a man wanted for allegedly attacking two people with a baseball bat has been caught. Police say Kerr Graham was arrested last night in Conestoga. They say Graham was spotted around 8:45 p.m. on the 3000 block of Main Street. When troopers got there,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Burglar at large after shooting at central Pa. homeowner who found him in garage: police

Police are looking for a man who broke into a York County property overnight last week and shot at the homeowner. A Spring Garden Township resident got an alert around 2:45 a.m. Jan. 14 that someone had broken into his detached garage on the 900 block of South Edgar Street. Police said he went outside and discovered a man, possibly in his late teens, near the garage’s doorway and brandishing a gun.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police investigating alleged strong-arm robbery in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are investigating after an alleged strong-arm robbery. According to the Lititz Borough Police Department, a person reported that as they were walking on the 200 block of Landis Valley Road on January 16, around 10:00 PM, a man they did not know approached them.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Argument in park leads to man shot in Lebanon

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa, (WHP) — A man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg following an argument according to the Lebanon City Police Department (LCPD). Police say crews were sent to the 700 block of Lehman St. where officers spoke to the 39-year-old victim. The victim reportedly got involved...
LEBANON, PA
Daily Voice

Necklace Used To Choke Lititz Robbery Victim, Police Say

A man was choked with a necklace he was wearing while someone robbed him on Monday, January 16, authorities say. The man told police in Lititz that he was walking along the 200 block of Landis Valley Road when he was approached by another man he didn't know who asked him for a lighter around 10 p.m. That man then "grabbed and removed a pendant necklace by force from around the victim's neck," and robbed him, as stated in the release. The robber then fled towards Owl Hill Road, police explain. The victim was not hurt.
LITITZ, PA
abc27.com

York man sentenced on child assault charges

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from York has been sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 18. after he was found guilty on multiple charges back in Sept. 2022. According to the York County District Attorney’s Office, back in September 2022, 26-year-old Devin Gottwalt was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and three counts of indecent assault after a week-long trial.
YORK, PA

