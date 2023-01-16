Read full article on original website
Gunman tries to rob homeowner in York County
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for the person who tried to rob a homeowner and shot at him in York County. Police said the incident happened Saturday in Spring Garden Township. "That's not normal for this part of the area," neighbor Beth Spahr said. According to...
Three teens wanted for shooting, considered armed and dangerous : Police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Charges have been filed against three teens in connection to an aggravated assault and a shooting according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police. Police say officers responded to a reported shooting Jan. 7 on the 100 block of Dauphin Street. One victim was found...
16-year-old boy linked to armed bank robbery found dead, state police say
Editor’s note: Suicidal thoughts and behaviors can be reduced. If you are in crisis, call the National 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8 or visiting 988lifeline.org. A teen boy suspected of an armed Berks County bank robbery died by suicide Wednesday as troopers arrived at his home...
Columbia Police investigating burglary at River Front cottages
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a press release from the Columbia Borough Police, a burglary took place at the River Front Cottages on Jan. 13. 2023. Police say around 10:09 p.m. the owner of the property saw multiple people trying to get into the buildings. The owner reported seeing people and a car on the property.
Lancaster teens charged with attempted homicide after shooting
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Three Lancaster teens have been charged with criminal attempted homicide after a shooting on January 7. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, the three are wanted in connection to a shooting on the 100 block of Dauphin Street where one gunshot victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police investigating York County shooting incident
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Garden Township Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 14. Police said a resident of the 900 block of S. Edgar Street reported that an alarm system alerted him to a possible break-in to his detached garage. When he went outside […]
Police looking for Cumberland County package thief
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Allen Township are asking for help identifying a package thief. They say they were called to Meridian Way on Wednesday for a non-active theft, and after viewing surveillance footage, found the same suspect had been seen stealing packages in the area on Jan. 12. Anyone with […]
Assault Suspect Captured in Lancaster County
State Police in Lancaster County say a man wanted for allegedly attacking two people with a baseball bat has been caught. Police say Kerr Graham was arrested last night in Conestoga. They say Graham was spotted around 8:45 p.m. on the 3000 block of Main Street. When troopers got there,...
Two charged in connection with October shooting in Harrisburg, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say two people have been charged in connection with a shooting that happened on October 16 in the area of Linden and Shrub Streets. According to authorities, video footage of the incident helped them identify Dallas Williams and Daiquan McMullen as...
Burglar at large after shooting at central Pa. homeowner who found him in garage: police
Police are looking for a man who broke into a York County property overnight last week and shot at the homeowner. A Spring Garden Township resident got an alert around 2:45 a.m. Jan. 14 that someone had broken into his detached garage on the 900 block of South Edgar Street. Police said he went outside and discovered a man, possibly in his late teens, near the garage’s doorway and brandishing a gun.
Police investigating alleged strong-arm robbery in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are investigating after an alleged strong-arm robbery. According to the Lititz Borough Police Department, a person reported that as they were walking on the 200 block of Landis Valley Road on January 16, around 10:00 PM, a man they did not know approached them.
Argument in park leads to man shot in Lebanon
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa, (WHP) — A man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg following an argument according to the Lebanon City Police Department (LCPD). Police say crews were sent to the 700 block of Lehman St. where officers spoke to the 39-year-old victim. The victim reportedly got involved...
11-year-old found after search in Manor Township, Lancaster County, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Police say 11-year-old Patrick Daley has been located near his home on River Road in Manor Township. Emergency crews spent much of the evening searching for Daley who went missing from his home on Wednesday evening. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Emergency crews are...
Necklace Used To Choke Lititz Robbery Victim, Police Say
A man was choked with a necklace he was wearing while someone robbed him on Monday, January 16, authorities say. The man told police in Lititz that he was walking along the 200 block of Landis Valley Road when he was approached by another man he didn't know who asked him for a lighter around 10 p.m. That man then "grabbed and removed a pendant necklace by force from around the victim's neck," and robbed him, as stated in the release. The robber then fled towards Owl Hill Road, police explain. The victim was not hurt.
Missing Lancaster Man Sought By State Police In York
A Lancaster County 38-year-old man has been missing for four days, authorities say.Daniel Hesketh left his home on the 100 block of 1st Avenue in Red Lion Borough on January 13 around 10 p.m. and has last seen in Colerain Township, Lancaster County around noon the following day.He was a white 2008 …
Lower Paxton police looking for man who allegedly assaulted Turkey Hill customer
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly tackled a customer to the ground at a Turkey Hill in Harrisburg. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free...
UPDATE: Missing juvenile found safe after search detail in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: A missing juvenile was found safe following a search detail in Lancaster County. Police in Lancaster County began a search detail on Wednesday night. The incident began at the intersection of River and Breneman Road in Manor Township at 7:52 p.m. According to Lancaster...
Pennsylvania State Police say four burglars ransacked auto parts store in Berks County
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said four thieves, one armed with a handgun, stole thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise from an auto parts store in Berks County. PSP Troop L said the burglary happened around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at A-Z U-Pull-It Used...
Criminal Charges Filed Against Student Following 'Incident' At Lancaster County HS, Police Say
A student has been charged following an "incident" at a Lancaster County high school, police say. Officers were called "for an incident that occurred in the cafeteria" at Cocalico High School, 810 South 4th Street, Denver/Reinholds on December 22, 2022, at 11 a.m., area police stated in …
York man sentenced on child assault charges
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from York has been sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 18. after he was found guilty on multiple charges back in Sept. 2022. According to the York County District Attorney’s Office, back in September 2022, 26-year-old Devin Gottwalt was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and three counts of indecent assault after a week-long trial.
