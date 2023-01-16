Like many places in Bucks County, Lahaska’s name and origins are steeped in the rich history of the Native Americans that once inhabited the area. In his book “Place Names in Bucks County”, published by the Bucks County Historical Society in 1942, local historian and author George MacReynolds discussed the origins of the town’s name. Like many areas in Bucks County, the name is an Anglicized version of a Native American name, specifically the Lenni Lenape tribe that once habituated the area.

