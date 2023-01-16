Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Pennsylvania Man Accused of Putting Ex's House on Fire One Day After Breakup and Killing Her Sister In WheelchairWestland DailyPhiladelphia, PA
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Related
West Philadelphia restaurant owner also feeding cultural spirit of community
A local restaurant owner in West Philadelphia is known for bringing people together, both with her food, and before that, celebrating culture through fashion.
African American Church and Art Deco Store Added to the Local Register
The ambitious agenda for the January meeting of the Philadelphia Historical Commission was met with many continuances. However, a historic African American church, a Art Deco store, and a small row of Georgian Revival homes were added to the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places. Mount Olivet Tabernacle Baptist Church at...
Olney family is fighting 'hygiene poverty' in Philadelphia community
Tanisha Singleton Thompson first saw the need for a service like this as a teacher. Students would ask her for hygiene products and she saw a difference in them when she could provide for their needs.
billypenn.com
Philly faith leaders hope weeklong seminar awakens a ‘citywide culture of reparations’
Sustained conversations about reparations for slavery in the United States have a tendency to bring forward a wide range of anxieties. Things get even stickier when the discussion includes the complicity of one’s faith tradition in slavery and anti-Blackness. About 100 members of various faith communities in Philly spent...
Novel from Bestselling Author and Malvern Resident About a Chester County Family in Witness Protection
Lisa Scottoline, the bestselling author who lives on a horse farm in Malvern, released her 34th work of fiction last year, a thriller titled What Happened to the Bennetts, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia magazine. With her daughter grown up, the prolific author has been feeling like she is back...
Guests at Gov. Josh Shapiro’s Inaugural Party Enjoy Music, Food from Chester County
Guests at Governor Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party that was held on Tuesday at Rock Lititz in Lititz got to enjoy both music and some delicious food from Chester County, writes Sue Gleiter for PennLive. The party, which capped off the earlier swearing-in ceremony in Harrisburg, featured an array of...
Montgomery County Community College’s ‘Racism in America’ Series Return Targets Race, Class, and Gender Oppression
Montgomery County Community College and its Arts and Culture office announce the return of the Richard K. Bennett Distinguished Lectureship for Social Peace and Justice Series presentation “Racism in America,” for its third season.
After 50 Years of Helping Her Fellow Residents, Executive Director of Doylestown Health Clinic to Retire
The director has devoted decades to helping local residents in their health journeys. A leader in the Bucks County health and wellness community has announced her retirement after decades of helping others. Michele Haddon wrote about the figure for the Bucks County Courier Times. Sally Fabian-Oresic, the executive director of...
glensidelocal.com
Rita’s hiring for 2023 in Glenside, Elkins Park, and Abington
Rita’s is hiring for the 2023 season at all three area locations: Rita’s of Glenside, Rita’s of Elkins Park, and Rita’s of Abington. For more information and to apply, you can text 215-712-1112 or email Ritasstaff22@gmail.com.
buckscountyherald.com
New Hope grants demolition permit for Cintra Mansion
New Hope Borough Council members Tuesday night granted a demolition permit for Cintra Mansion as part of a developer’s plan to replace it with a replica. J. Robert Hillier, the architect planning the development of the Cintra Mansion, appeared at Tuesday night’s meeting to discuss demolition of the 200 year-old building.
vineyardgazette.com
Dr. Ala Stanford Talks Covid Vaccination Equity at NAACP Event
For its annual Martin Luther King Day event, the NAACP of Martha’s Vineyard welcomed as keynote speaker a Philadelphia pediatrician whose Covid-19 crusade to test, vaccinate and treat people in the city’s poorest neighborhoods led to her appointment as a federal health official last year. Frustrated by the...
Data Show That When Montgomery Countians Move, Here’s Where They Go
A Stacker analysis of migration patterns revealed the locales to which Montgomery County residents relocate most. A Stacker analysis of 2015–2019 migration patterns from U.S. Census Bureau data reveals the U.S. destinations to which Montgomery County residents are most likely to move. Montgomery County’s population has been rising steadily...
McDonald’s Location at 40th And Walnut Streets Philadelphia Closed
A sign on the door of the McDonald's restaurant states that it is "CLOSED FOR REBUILD" and suggests that customers visit a nearby location at 133 S. 69th St. in Upper Darby, PA.
In a male-dominated construction industry, this Philly woman seeks to empower others
The construction industry remains very male-dominated. Longtime Philadelphia resident Monica Miraglilo wants to change that — one woman at a time. “We’re unstoppable and we can conquer anything,” said Miraglilo. Enter Girlbuild Lab. Launched in October, the online educational platform outlines the basics of home renovation, including...
Surviving Family Looking for Closure in Joseph Zarelli Case
A headstone at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia is finally in place for Joseph Augustus Zarelli, once known only as the “The Boy in the Box” following a dedication ceremony Friday. Surviving family members were there, writes Joseph Holden for CBS Philadelphia. CBS Philadelphia is reporting that the...
Where Does the Name ‘Lahaska’ Originate From? One Bucks County Historian Has the Answer
Like many places in Bucks County, Lahaska’s name and origins are steeped in the rich history of the Native Americans that once inhabited the area. In his book “Place Names in Bucks County”, published by the Bucks County Historical Society in 1942, local historian and author George MacReynolds discussed the origins of the town’s name. Like many areas in Bucks County, the name is an Anglicized version of a Native American name, specifically the Lenni Lenape tribe that once habituated the area.
Philly Cheesesteak Excellence Outside Philly: Five Montco Sandwich Shops That Are a Must
Although it may be easy to assume that the best Philly cheesesteaks require a trek to Philly itself, that’s not necessarily so. A staff item in Philly Bite Magazine found five standout cheesesteak whizzes right here in Montgomery County.
Opinion: Florida-based real estate firm is the latest to unfairly extract wealth from Black homeowners in Philadelphia
Philadelphia boasts the highest rate of Black homeownership in the Commonwealth (47.9% vs 43.5%). Despite that reality, white rates of homeownership have always been much greater (57.3%), and the number of Black homeowners has steadily declined over the past 30 years. While this gap exists largely due to generations of historical redlining and systemic disinvestment, Black residents still face many barriers to homeownership and continued threats to keeping the homes they do own.
buckscountyherald.com
Estée Lauder Companies donation marks largest single corporate investment in BCCC history
The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) is donating $200,000 to Bucks County Community College, which has a campus located nearby ELC’s long-held manufacturing and distribution operations in Bristol. This donation, which marks the largest single corporate investment the college has received in its 60-year history, will help advance supply...
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
Comments / 0