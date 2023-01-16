ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenkintown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckscountyherald.com

New Hope grants demolition permit for Cintra Mansion

New Hope Borough Council members Tuesday night granted a demolition permit for Cintra Mansion as part of a developer’s plan to replace it with a replica. J. Robert Hillier, the architect planning the development of the Cintra Mansion, appeared at Tuesday night’s meeting to discuss demolition of the 200 year-old building.
NEW HOPE, PA
vineyardgazette.com

Dr. Ala Stanford Talks Covid Vaccination Equity at NAACP Event

For its annual Martin Luther King Day event, the NAACP of Martha’s Vineyard welcomed as keynote speaker a Philadelphia pediatrician whose Covid-19 crusade to test, vaccinate and treat people in the city’s poorest neighborhoods led to her appointment as a federal health official last year. Frustrated by the...
WASHINGTON, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Where Does the Name ‘Lahaska’ Originate From? One Bucks County Historian Has the Answer

Like many places in Bucks County, Lahaska’s name and origins are steeped in the rich history of the Native Americans that once inhabited the area. In his book “Place Names in Bucks County”, published by the Bucks County Historical Society in 1942, local historian and author George MacReynolds discussed the origins of the town’s name. Like many areas in Bucks County, the name is an Anglicized version of a Native American name, specifically the Lenni Lenape tribe that once habituated the area.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Opinion: Florida-based real estate firm is the latest to unfairly extract wealth from Black homeowners in Philadelphia

Philadelphia boasts the highest rate of Black homeownership in the Commonwealth (47.9% vs 43.5%). Despite that reality, white rates of homeownership have always been much greater (57.3%), and the number of Black homeowners has steadily declined over the past 30 years. While this gap exists largely due to generations of historical redlining and systemic disinvestment, Black residents still face many barriers to homeownership and continued threats to keeping the homes they do own.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy