Read full article on original website
Related
In Pa., heat pumps could be a climate change solution. But contractors and customers would need to buy in
Jason Nadzam stood recently in a cavernous workshop at Community College of Allegheny County’s West Hills complex near the Pittsburgh International Airport. A group of 12 students gathered around him for a morning of training in HVAC – heating, ventilation and air conditioning. He stood next to a...
Homes in these Pa. cities are among the fastest selling in the U.S.
The U.S. housing market has cooled but it remains a seller’s market. That’s especially true in some places where housing inventory continues to move fast, and there are several Pennsylvania cities where that’s happening. Stacker recent used data from Redfin to compile a list of metros where...
Pennsylvania state government is hiring. Here are 5 of the highest paying jobs open now
One position starts at a salary of more than $214,000.
Pennsylvania auditor digs up $20,000 pension underpayment after miscalculations
(The Center Square) – The latest batch of audits for municipal pension plans show a few localities received too much in state aid — and one error led to a $20,000 underpayment. In West Caln Township in Chester County, officials reported inaccurate data for their 14-person non-uniformed pension...
abc27.com
FirstEnergy Pennsylvania encourages customers to seek bill assistance
(WTAJ) — First Energy Pennsylvania is encouraging customers to take advantage of bill assistance programs. Customers that use Penelec, Penn Power, Met-Ed and West Penn Power that are having difficulty making ends meet can contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or to receive referrals for bill assistance programs.
UPMC creating modern ‘company towns,’ dominating workers and dictating prices, lawmakers claim
Note: this article was updated to include a response from UPMC. Medical giant UMPC is bent on monopolizing health care, while also ignoring its non-profit responsibility to benefit rather than exploit communities, a pair of western Pennsylvania lawmakers and an anti-corporate advocate said on Thursday. The result is “soaring costs,...
iheart.com
PA's Jobless Tax to Increase for Many Employers this Year
>PA's Jobless Tax to Increase for Many Employers this Year. (Harrisburg, PA) - State officials say the unemployment compensation tax in Pennsylvania may take a big jump this year for many employers. The surcharge -- which is tacked onto a company's base tax rate -- jumped to 9.2%t, up from5.4% last year. The hike is potentially creating a bigger tax burden for some employers and some small business organizations are already protesting the idea. Critics say the increase could have been avoided if state lawmakers and the Wolf administration had used more federal Covid-19 relief money to shore up unemployment funds.
Parx Casino to open in central Pa. with numerous electronic table games, dealers, TVs galore
Pennsylvania’s 17th casino, Parx Casino Shippensburg, 250 South Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township, is different than most of the state’s gaming facilities. The centerpiece is an electronic gaming area combined with live dealers. It features elegant decor and televisions galore. And its main restaurant isn’t in the casino.
Pa. ‘tripledemic’ watch: Hospitals holding up, but COVID-19 deaths rising
Pennsylvania is at a significant juncture in terms of winter illnesses that often strain hospitals.
Pennsylvania launches new website for state jobs
While announcing and signing an executive order removing the requirement of having a four-year college degree for thousands of state jobs in Pennsylvania, Govoner Josh Shapiro announced the launch of a new Pennsylvania employment website.
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Corn Growers Should Expect to See Tar Spot
LANCASTER, Pa. — If you’re growing corn in Pennsylvania and haven’t noticed tar spot yet, chances are that will change. “If you don’t have tar spot already, don’t worry, you’ll get it,” said Alyssa Collins, director of Penn State’s Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center.
New UPMC policy causing concern for patients, pharmacies
PITTSBURGH — A new UPMC policy is causing concern for a lot of patients and pharmacies. UPMC, along with its pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts, sent a letter to patients in UPMC’s essential pharmacy network notifying them that they had to change pharmacies at the beginning of 2023.
iheart.com
State Encourages On-Line Applications for Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program
State Encourages On-Line Applications for Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The state department of revenue is encouraging people to apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2022 through their on-line portal. The assistance is available through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. It benefits Pennsylvanians who are age 65 and older, widows and widowers aged 50 and older and people with disabilities who are at least 18. The website to use is mypath dot pa dot gov.
wpsu.org
Rural Pennsylvanians say high living costs are their biggest issue
The high cost of living is the biggest problem for rural voters, according to a new national survey commissioned by Save the Children Action Network. Rural voters said the biggest problems were gas prices, general inflation and food prices. Three-quarters said they were changing how or what food they buy.
Penn
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Shapiro signs executive order to change degree requirements for state jobs
Governor Josh Shapiro issued his first Executive Order on his first day of office on Jan. 18. Effective immediately, 92 percent of state government jobs – about 65,000 positions – do not require a four-year college degree, according to the new order. Executive Order 2023-03 instructs the Office of Administration to emphasize skills and experience in Commonwealth job postings and orders a review of the remaining 8 percent of state government jobs that currently require a four-year degree, many of which are statutorily required. ...
Pa.’s lost over 250K residents in past decade. It isn’t due to lack of talent, resources. | Opinion
Pennsylvania brims with natural resources and human talent – but for the past eight years, the state’s heavy regulatory hand has often restrained opportunities for innovation. With a new gubernatorial administration and state legislature, including a newly elected Speaker of the House who has pledged to lead as an Independent, Pennsylvania has a choice to make: embrace its potential as a leader of the Northeast, or allow more bureaucracy to crush it.
Pennsylvania Game Commission: Montco’s Northeast Neighbors Remain Cautious about Unwanted Visitor
A year after its first sighting in the area, a nighttime predator may have returned. As Bucks County residents approach the one-year anniversary of a rare animal sighting, authorities are warning them to remain vigilant. Gregory Vellner reported the caution for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent out a...
Pennsylvania launches Frontier Communications probe after deluge of complaints
(The Center Square) – Rural Pennsylvania has long struggled with phone and internet service, and now one provider is facing regulatory scrutiny for its shortcomings. In a number of northern counties, poor phone and internet connections provided by Frontier Communications have loosened a flood of complaints to the offices of Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Wellsboro, Rep. Tina Pickett, R-Towanda, and Rep. Martin Causer, R-Bradford. Customers of Frontier have noted interrupted phone...
WFMZ-TV Online
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Pennsylvania using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 2