Pennsylvania State

abc27.com

FirstEnergy Pennsylvania encourages customers to seek bill assistance

(WTAJ) — First Energy Pennsylvania is encouraging customers to take advantage of bill assistance programs. Customers that use Penelec, Penn Power, Met-Ed and West Penn Power that are having difficulty making ends meet can contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or to receive referrals for bill assistance programs.
iheart.com

PA's Jobless Tax to Increase for Many Employers this Year

>PA's Jobless Tax to Increase for Many Employers this Year. (Harrisburg, PA) - State officials say the unemployment compensation tax in Pennsylvania may take a big jump this year for many employers. The surcharge -- which is tacked onto a company's base tax rate -- jumped to 9.2%t, up from5.4% last year. The hike is potentially creating a bigger tax burden for some employers and some small business organizations are already protesting the idea. Critics say the increase could have been avoided if state lawmakers and the Wolf administration had used more federal Covid-19 relief money to shore up unemployment funds.
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Corn Growers Should Expect to See Tar Spot

LANCASTER, Pa. — If you’re growing corn in Pennsylvania and haven’t noticed tar spot yet, chances are that will change. “If you don’t have tar spot already, don’t worry, you’ll get it,” said Alyssa Collins, director of Penn State’s Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center.
iheart.com

State Encourages On-Line Applications for Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program

State Encourages On-Line Applications for Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The state department of revenue is encouraging people to apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2022 through their on-line portal. The assistance is available through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. It benefits Pennsylvanians who are age 65 and older, widows and widowers aged 50 and older and people with disabilities who are at least 18. The website to use is mypath dot pa dot gov.
NorthcentralPA.com

Shapiro signs executive order to change degree requirements for state jobs

Governor Josh Shapiro issued his first Executive Order on his first day of office on Jan. 18. Effective immediately, 92 percent of state government jobs – about 65,000 positions – do not require a four-year college degree, according to the new order. Executive Order 2023-03 instructs the Office of Administration to emphasize skills and experience in Commonwealth job postings and orders a review of the remaining 8 percent of state government jobs that currently require a four-year degree, many of which are statutorily required. ...
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa.’s lost over 250K residents in past decade. It isn’t due to lack of talent, resources. | Opinion

Pennsylvania brims with natural resources and human talent – but for the past eight years, the state’s heavy regulatory hand has often restrained opportunities for innovation. With a new gubernatorial administration and state legislature, including a newly elected Speaker of the House who has pledged to lead as an Independent, Pennsylvania has a choice to make: embrace its potential as a leader of the Northeast, or allow more bureaucracy to crush it.
The Center Square

Pennsylvania launches Frontier Communications probe after deluge of complaints

(The Center Square) – Rural Pennsylvania has long struggled with phone and internet service, and now one provider is facing regulatory scrutiny for its shortcomings. In a number of northern counties, poor phone and internet connections provided by Frontier Communications have loosened a flood of complaints to the offices of Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Wellsboro, Rep. Tina Pickett, R-Towanda, and Rep. Martin Causer, R-Bradford. Customers of Frontier have noted interrupted phone...
