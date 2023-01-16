Local officials, organizations, unhoused residents voice opposition to Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge encampment eviction

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to YelpMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and movedRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
iheart.com
Harrisburg To Help Move Homeless Camp from Mulberry Street Bridge
Harrisburg To Help Move Homeless Camp from Mulberry Street Bridge. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The City of Harrisburg is helping homeless people move out of a rat-infested encampment. The Mayor's Office is using some of its trucks to help residents move to a new location. The deadline to clear the Mulberry Street Bridge encampment is Thursday. It was recently declared a public safety hazard due to a rat problem and growing crime.
Harrisburg extends deadline for homeless people to clear encampment
Harrisburg officials said the city will not enforce a Thursday deadline for residents living under the Mulberry Street bridge to vacate, giving assistance groups extra time to help relocate the displaced homeless population. A coalition of advocacy groups for homeless residents assembled Wednesday morning with trucks and bins to help...
abc27.com
Harrisburg nonprofits prepare to relocate people from Mulberry Street Bridge encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The deadline for people to move out of a homeless encampment in Harrisburg is rapidly approaching — just two days away. Some of those who have been living under the Mulberry Street Bridge have been on the streets for years. Social service groups in...
lebtown.com
North Lebanon Twp. hosts public hearing on Escambia zoning amendment request
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. Residents filled the seats at Monday’s North Lebanon Township Board of Supervisors meeting to speak their mind on a considered zoning amendment for parts of 1675 and 1677 Grace Ave. The equitable owners of...
harrisburgpa.gov
City of Harrisburg 2023 Holiday Sanitation Schedule
January 2 – New Year’s Day (federal observance)
Candidates sue Dauphin County over political rules in Fort Hunter Park
Two third-party candidates are taking Dauphin County to court, arguing the county violated their First Amendment rights by preventing them from participating in political speech at Fort Hunter Park. Kevin Gaughen and David Kocur, both members of the newly formed Keystone Party, say the county prevented them from gathering signatures...
abc27.com
Mifflin County Regional Police add mental health responder
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, the Mifflin County Regional Police Department (MCRPD) announced the addition of a civilian mental health co-responder. Starting this week, the specially trained co-responder will assist MCRPD officers on calls that involve people having mental health...
Vandals strike at Lititz Springs Park in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. — Police are investigating a vandalism case at Lititz Springs Park in Lancaster County. It occurred sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to Lititz Borough Police. A suspect or group of suspects spray-painted graffiti on portions of the band shell and other property inside the...
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police looking for church burglary suspect
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police are looking for a man who allegedly burglarized a Harrisburg church, resulting in over $7,000 in losses and damages. According to police, on April 28, 2022, Harrisburg Police responded to an alleged burglary at Bethany AME Church, located in the 900 block of South 21st Street in Harrisburg.
abc27.com
Central Pennsylvania homecare service provider relocating in Hummelstown
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A homecare service provider named DRUK Homecare Services LLC has officially purchased a new office building in Hummelstown. DRUK Homecare Services specializes in providing quality, at-home care by offering an array of non-medical services for their patients, such as:. Personal Care. Companionship. Housekeeping Assisstance.
MLK Day volunteer event plants seeds to fight food deserts in Harrisburg
While Martin Luther King Jr. Day was a day off work for some, it was a day of service, education and reflection for many across central Pennsylvania. From dinners and awards to cleanups and speeches, MLK Day was marked in various ways across the region. About 50 people showed up...
Harrisburg man sentenced to prison for conspiring to traffic cocaine from Puerto Rico to Harrisburg area
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Harrisburg man was sentenced to prison for his involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Heriberto Ortiz-Torres, 34, helped to bring kilogram-size quantities of cocaine from Puerto Rico into the Harrisburg area.
Food court vendor at Harrisburg Mall closes
A burger chain at the Harrisburg Mall has closed. Checkers shut down its location at the Swatara Township mall’s food court, an employee confirmed on Wednesday. Signs posted at the stand announced the closure.
‘First to Freeze’ plunge for police officers, firefighters is a warmup for the ‘Big one’ on Saturday
Law enforcement and first responders braved cold temperatures Wednesday in support of Special Olympics Pennsylvania. One-by-one police officers and firefighters jumped into a makeshift pool set erected in a parking lot at the Senator John J. Shumaker Public Safety Center at Harrisburg Area Community College.
WGAL
Inaugural celebration took place at Rock Lititz
LITITZ, Pa. — After the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the party started. The inaugural celebration kicked off at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. No video cameras were allowed inside, but News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was able to take some photos before guests arrived....
WGAL
9 residents displaced by fire in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Nine people were forced out of their homes after a fire burned through multiple apartments in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. Firefighters said an old house on North Frederick Street burned for nearly four hours late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. The way the home was divided...
In his first executive order, Shapiro removes degree requirement for thousands of state jobs
Shapiro said the order applies to 92% of commonwealth jobs, estimating that roughly 65,000 positions in the state will be open to Pennsylvanians regardless of whether they hold a college degree. The post In his first executive order, Shapiro removes degree requirement for thousands of state jobs appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
pahomepage.com
York County fire confirmed fatal, coroner called
Shooter at large as cinema shooting investigation …. Shooter at large as cinema shooting investigation intensifies. Josh Shapiro sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor. Josh Shapiro sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor. Josh Shapiro inauguration speech. Josh Shapiro inauguration speech. Chopping childhood hunger in NEPA | Eyewitness News...
York County police ask residents to register cameras to help investigations
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Garden Township Police are asking residents and businesses to register their security cameras to potentially help law enforcement catch suspects. “When a crime takes place in a public area, we often spend a lot of time going door to door to see if residents/business owners have security cameras […]
abc27.com
Lancaster business showed off at Governors Inaugural Celebration
LANCASTER, Ps. (WHTM) — The Midstate is known for its food, and our people take a lot of pride in their hometown cooking. The event offered a spread of food from 60 Pennsylvania-based companies and restaurants, which included one in Lancaster County. Chellas Arepas has been around for five...
Comments / 1