Local officials, organizations, unhoused residents voice opposition to Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge encampment eviction

Harrisburg To Help Move Homeless Camp from Mulberry Street Bridge. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The City of Harrisburg is helping homeless people move out of a rat-infested encampment. The Mayor's Office is using some of its trucks to help residents move to a new location. The deadline to clear the Mulberry Street Bridge encampment is Thursday. It was recently declared a public safety hazard due to a rat problem and growing crime.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO