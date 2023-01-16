ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Ellsworth American

House and garage burn down in Hancock

HANCOCK — Seven fire departments responded to a structure fire at a property on Horsing Around Way in Hancock on the morning of Jan. 16. The Hancock Volunteer Fire Department received the call at 6:57 a.m. and the Ellsworth Fire Department was the first to arrive on the scene at 7:06 a.m. providing mutual aid to Hancock, which arrived one minute later.
HANCOCK, ME
Ellsworth American

Crazy Sumo on final stretch to grand opening

ELLSWORTH — After almost a year of anticipation, Crazy Sumo is almost ready to open its doors. Crazy Sumo, a Japanese hibachi steakhouse, is set to announce its official opening within the next week. The restaurant took over a building that previously housed the Denny’s on High Street, and has been under construction for almost a year. Now, as Ellsworth area residents are patiently awaiting the official opening, the restaurant is nearing the beginning of its new era.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Sullivan crash leads to arrest and Route 1 closure

SULLIVAN — One motorist was arrested and Route 1 in Sullivan was closed for 30 minutes Tuesday night due to a two-vehicle crash, Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss reported. The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. and both vehicles were disabled in the roadway, which necessitated the shutdown, Moss...
SULLIVAN, ME
Ellsworth American

Artist recycles retired rope

ELLSWORTH — Just outside of downtown Ellsworth on the edge of Graham Lake, there is a small, wooden cabin with a blue, double-doored shed. The house is home to Mischa Ostberg and their husband, Eric, and the shed is home to Mischa’s fiber arts studio, East Mountain Designs.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Unicorn permit sought in Lamoine

LAMOINE — A local girl has become the first person to ever apply for a permit to keep a unicorn in the town of Lamoine. Five-year-old Brielle Hamor wrote a letter to the town on Jan. 9, formally inquiring as to whether she was allowed to keep a unicorn at her home. In her letter she requested permission from town officials and asked them to include an application in their response if one was necessary for her request.
LAMOINE, ME
Ellsworth American

Fog's moodiness attracts photographers' lenses

SEARSPORT — On Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. on Zoom, the Penobscot Marine Museum continues its Fog & Ice Speaker Series with "Fog in the Photo Archives" with photo archivist Kevin Johnson. The talk is free, with a suggested fee of $5. Registration is required.
PENOBSCOT, ME
Ellsworth American

The Giving Report

Every day, individuals, businesses and organizations are doing good in and around Hancock County. The Giving Report compiles some of their financial contributions. The Maine Seacoast Mission was recently awarded a $20,000 grant from the Evelyn S. and K.E. Barrett Foundation that will support initiatives out of the Mission’s Downeast Campus in Cherryfield. The grant will be shared between two Mission programs, the Backpack program, which provides food to children, and the EdGE Summer Literacy program.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Ellsworth American

Bucksport Police Log Week of Jan. 19

BUCKSPORT — A local man called police to report hearing a “hissing sound” coming from a utility pole on Jan. 13. There was no word on an outcome.
BUCKSPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Local officials begin day by solving mystery of man found in the snow

OWLS HEAD — Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and EMS were still early into their shifts Monday morning, Jan. 16, when they were presented with a mystery to solve. Earlier, a local company that does winter plow work found a male lying in a snowbank near the dead-end side of Ash Point Drive, in Owls Head. All they knew was what they saw: a male, cold, wet, in a lot of pain, and who had no idea how he’d gotten there.
OWLS HEAD, ME
92 Moose

Man Repeatedly Stabbed In Winslow, Maine

According to WGME, the suspect is in custody. Original story follows... According to the KJ, schools were locked to the public and the town offices were closed following a Wednesday stabbing in Winslow. The newspaper article explains that, according to Chief Leonard Macdaid, a middle aged man was stabbed at...
WINSLOW, ME
wabi.tv

Former Bangor resident faces potential 20-year sentence for drug trafficking

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor resident is facing up to a 20-year sentence for drug trafficking across Penobscot and Aroostook counties. 27-year-old Shelby Loring pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as possession with intent to distribute.
BANGOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Ellsworth Police Log Week of Jan. 19

ELLSWORTH — Police received a referral from the District Attorney’s Office regarding a possible sexual assault on a male child on Jan. 12. The investigation is ongoing.
ELLSWORTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Icy roadway leads to Owls Head crash

OWLS HEAD, Maine — A plow operator in Owls Head reported a crash around 7:07 a.m. on Monday regarding a "male subject laying on the side of the roadway" on Ash Point Drive, a news release from the Knox County Sheriff's Office stated. The plow driver told the authorities...
OWLS HEAD, ME
Q106.5

Bangor Man Allegedly Pulls a Gun in Argument Over a Parking Space

A Bangor man is facing charges for allegedly threatening people with a gun during an argument over a parking space. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says the incident happened Tuesday, near the intersection of Cedar and Second Streets. Officers came across a group of people who were arguing in the street.
BANGOR, ME

