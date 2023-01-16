Read full article on original website
Ellsworth American
House and garage burn down in Hancock
HANCOCK — Seven fire departments responded to a structure fire at a property on Horsing Around Way in Hancock on the morning of Jan. 16. The Hancock Volunteer Fire Department received the call at 6:57 a.m. and the Ellsworth Fire Department was the first to arrive on the scene at 7:06 a.m. providing mutual aid to Hancock, which arrived one minute later.
Ellsworth American
Crazy Sumo on final stretch to grand opening
ELLSWORTH — After almost a year of anticipation, Crazy Sumo is almost ready to open its doors. Crazy Sumo, a Japanese hibachi steakhouse, is set to announce its official opening within the next week. The restaurant took over a building that previously housed the Denny’s on High Street, and has been under construction for almost a year. Now, as Ellsworth area residents are patiently awaiting the official opening, the restaurant is nearing the beginning of its new era.
Ellsworth American
Sullivan crash leads to arrest and Route 1 closure
SULLIVAN — One motorist was arrested and Route 1 in Sullivan was closed for 30 minutes Tuesday night due to a two-vehicle crash, Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss reported. The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. and both vehicles were disabled in the roadway, which necessitated the shutdown, Moss...
Ellsworth American
Artist recycles retired rope
ELLSWORTH — Just outside of downtown Ellsworth on the edge of Graham Lake, there is a small, wooden cabin with a blue, double-doored shed. The house is home to Mischa Ostberg and their husband, Eric, and the shed is home to Mischa’s fiber arts studio, East Mountain Designs.
Ellsworth American
Icy mix leads to harsh road conditions; Canadian family saved from Route 9
ELLSWORTH — A storm involving icy mix topped with snow accompanied by strong winds saturated Maine Sunday through Monday night, leaving residents with a heavy load of precipitation to scrape off windshields and shovel out of driveways. One Canadian family traveling through the area during the storm on Monday...
Ellsworth American
Unicorn permit sought in Lamoine
LAMOINE — A local girl has become the first person to ever apply for a permit to keep a unicorn in the town of Lamoine. Five-year-old Brielle Hamor wrote a letter to the town on Jan. 9, formally inquiring as to whether she was allowed to keep a unicorn at her home. In her letter she requested permission from town officials and asked them to include an application in their response if one was necessary for her request.
Ellsworth American
Fog's moodiness attracts photographers' lenses
SEARSPORT — On Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. on Zoom, the Penobscot Marine Museum continues its Fog & Ice Speaker Series with "Fog in the Photo Archives" with photo archivist Kevin Johnson. The talk is free, with a suggested fee of $5. Registration is required.
Ellsworth American
Lamoine homicide still under investigation
LAMOINE — The Maine State Police are continuing to investigate the homicide of a local man found at his Shore Road home over three months ago, on Oct. 3, 2022.
Ellsworth American
The Giving Report
Every day, individuals, businesses and organizations are doing good in and around Hancock County. The Giving Report compiles some of their financial contributions. The Maine Seacoast Mission was recently awarded a $20,000 grant from the Evelyn S. and K.E. Barrett Foundation that will support initiatives out of the Mission’s Downeast Campus in Cherryfield. The grant will be shared between two Mission programs, the Backpack program, which provides food to children, and the EdGE Summer Literacy program.
Ellsworth American
Bucksport Police Log Week of Jan. 19
BUCKSPORT — A local man called police to report hearing a “hissing sound” coming from a utility pole on Jan. 13. There was no word on an outcome.
Maine Woman Faces 20 Years for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook & Penobscot Counties
A 27-year-old woman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking in Penobscot County and Aroostook County, Maine. 27-Year-Old Faces Up to 20 Years for Drug Trafficking. Shelby Loring, formerly from Bangor, and others trafficked meth and fentanyl in Penobscot County and Aroostook County between...
penbaypilot.com
Local officials begin day by solving mystery of man found in the snow
OWLS HEAD — Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and EMS were still early into their shifts Monday morning, Jan. 16, when they were presented with a mystery to solve. Earlier, a local company that does winter plow work found a male lying in a snowbank near the dead-end side of Ash Point Drive, in Owls Head. All they knew was what they saw: a male, cold, wet, in a lot of pain, and who had no idea how he’d gotten there.
Man Repeatedly Stabbed In Winslow, Maine
According to WGME, the suspect is in custody. Original story follows... According to the KJ, schools were locked to the public and the town offices were closed following a Wednesday stabbing in Winslow. The newspaper article explains that, according to Chief Leonard Macdaid, a middle aged man was stabbed at...
wabi.tv
Former Bangor resident faces potential 20-year sentence for drug trafficking
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor resident is facing up to a 20-year sentence for drug trafficking across Penobscot and Aroostook counties. 27-year-old Shelby Loring pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as possession with intent to distribute.
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police Log Week of Jan. 19
ELLSWORTH — Police received a referral from the District Attorney’s Office regarding a possible sexual assault on a male child on Jan. 12. The investigation is ongoing.
Icy roadway leads to Owls Head crash
OWLS HEAD, Maine — A plow operator in Owls Head reported a crash around 7:07 a.m. on Monday regarding a "male subject laying on the side of the roadway" on Ash Point Drive, a news release from the Knox County Sheriff's Office stated. The plow driver told the authorities...
Bangor Man Allegedly Pulls a Gun in Argument Over a Parking Space
A Bangor man is facing charges for allegedly threatening people with a gun during an argument over a parking space. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says the incident happened Tuesday, near the intersection of Cedar and Second Streets. Officers came across a group of people who were arguing in the street.
WMTW
Maine mother worries daughter poses safety risk, desperate for mental health assistance
LISBON, Maine — Since early childhood, Jessica Deshiro says her oldest daughter has shown signs of aggression. In recent years, she says, her behavior has become much worse. She worries that her daughter poses a safety risk to others, including her other three children. "That is my worst fear....
