WAFF
Gov. Ivey participates in groundbreaking ceremony at Snead State Community College
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey was in Marshall County on Thursday afternoon to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for Snead State Community College’s Workforce Skills Training Center. According to the governor’s office, the 45,000-square-foot complex will be dedicated to training for high-demand, high-wage jobs in Northeast Alabama....
Decatur City Council members to vote on examining Highway 31 bridge
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Decatur is taking the first steps in possibly replacing a landmark. This could have a huge impact on the daily commute for those crossing the Tennessee River every day. The council will vote on a “bridge feasibility study,” where a contractor will look...
Gov. Ivey signs 4 executive orders on education reform push
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has started off her second full term by signing four executive orders on education. The executive orders are a part of Ivey’s promised education reform push. The signing of these executive orders marks the first of many steps that Ivey is said to be taking to achieve her goal of having Alabama ranked in the top thirty states for numeracy and literacy by the end of her term.
Lee High School student found with firearm on campus
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A student at Lee High School will face disciplinary action after they took a firearm on campus on Wednesday. According to a press release from Huntsville City Schools, the weapon was discovered without incident and the student was removed from campus. The student will face disciplinary action in accordance with the district’s Behavioral Learning Guide.
