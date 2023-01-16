ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Ivey signs 4 executive orders on education reform push

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has started off her second full term by signing four executive orders on education. The executive orders are a part of Ivey’s promised education reform push. The signing of these executive orders marks the first of many steps that Ivey is said to be taking to achieve her goal of having Alabama ranked in the top thirty states for numeracy and literacy by the end of her term.
Lee High School student found with firearm on campus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A student at Lee High School will face disciplinary action after they took a firearm on campus on Wednesday. According to a press release from Huntsville City Schools, the weapon was discovered without incident and the student was removed from campus. The student will face disciplinary action in accordance with the district’s Behavioral Learning Guide.
