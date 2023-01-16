Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: South tops West in girls basketball
Taylor Donaldson had 19 points and seven rebounds as South Albany took a 49-33 win at West Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball game. Kaylee Cordle added 10 points and seven rebounds and Katelyn Cox and Karsen Angel five points each for the RedHawks. West Albany’s statistics were not...
Noozhawk
Bishop Diego Girls Lose in TVL First-Place Battle With Foothill Tech
The top-ranked Bishop Diego girls basketball ran into a fired-up Foothill Tech team and suffered a 49-30 loss in a battle Tri-Valley League leaders on Tuesday night at the Brick House Gym. Foothill Tech moved into sole possession of first place at 3-0 (12-5 overall) while Bishop Diego fell to...
6A girls basketball Game of the Week: No. 6 Benson vs. Wells Guardians
Benson Tech is beginning to play like Benson again after a very difficult preseason. Benson (6-7, 4-0 in the PIL) defeated Roosevelt Wednesday night, extending its winning streak to four games going into a game against the Wells Guardians Friday night. “I feel like we’re headed in the right direction,”...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement
Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020, ...
msn.com
Tyler Hansbrough Fires Back at John Wall’s Recruiting Story
In the world of college basketball, recruiting battles for the country’s top high school talent are nearly as hard-fought as those on the hardwood. Sometimes bad blood lingers for years on end, which appears to be the case in the latest bit of drama involving blue blood programs North Carolina and Kentucky.
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
sanmateoathletics.org
Boys Varsity Basketball beats San Jose 59 – 43
The San Mateo Boys Varisty team beat San Jose in a great showing by the Bearcats. The Bearcats had a 5 point lead at half, but came out firing on all cylinders in the third, outscoring San Jose 19-7 to secure the W. Tyler Spitzer-Wu led the way with 19 points, while Manav Ejjalaghatta and Zidane Auzarang each carried their own witgh 14 points each.
HS Basketball: Paramus Defeats Northern Highlands in Final Seconds
PARAMUS, NJ — The Paramus Spartans (6-7) defeated the Northern Highlands Highlanders (6-6) 51-50. It was a back-and-forth contest that came down to the wire with the Spartans coming out on top in the final seconds. Senior Anthony DiGiacomo scored the game-winning basket that put Paramus ahead with eight seconds remaining. With time left on the clock, the Spartans were forced to make a stop to secure the victory. Junior guard Mateen Aminyar was crucial in the comeback with his playmaking and shot making down the stretch. The Spartans outscored the Highlanders 21-12 to complete the fourth quarter comeback with a dramatic finish. Paramus will turn their attention to a surging Fair Lawn team in a road matchup on Thursday, January 19 at 7 p.m.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Slow first half leads to Burroughs girls soccer road loss
The Burroughs girls soccer team was on the road Tuesday, January 17th visiting Apple Valley in a Mojave River League match and after 80 minutes lost 4-0 to the Sun Devils. The Burros trailed 3-0 by halftime and made the necessary defensive adjustments for the second half, where they allowed only one goal. Head Coach Kelly Blake spoke about her team's performance.
Prep basketball roundup: Harvard-Westlake wins double-overtime thriller
Harvard-Westlake made key defensive stops to defeat Notre Dame 85-78 in double-overtime in Mission League game on Wednesday.
whssignals.com
West Water Polo Crushes Torrance in League Game
On January 3, 2023, the West High Girls’ Water Polo Team triumphantly achieved their first wins of the season by defeating their rival school, Torrance High. This game marked an all-time high for the team, filled with standout plays and amazing players. The Varsity team came out of the game with an impressive final score of 8-2 and JV followed with 15-1.
