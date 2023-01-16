ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

High school roundup: South tops West in girls basketball

Taylor Donaldson had 19 points and seven rebounds as South Albany took a 49-33 win at West Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball game. Kaylee Cordle added 10 points and seven rebounds and Katelyn Cox and Karsen Angel five points each for the RedHawks. West Albany’s statistics were not...
ALBANY, OR
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement

Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020,  ...
msn.com

Tyler Hansbrough Fires Back at John Wall’s Recruiting Story

In the world of college basketball, recruiting battles for the country’s top high school talent are nearly as hard-fought as those on the hardwood. Sometimes bad blood lingers for years on end, which appears to be the case in the latest bit of drama involving blue blood programs North Carolina and Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
sanmateoathletics.org

Boys Varsity Basketball beats San Jose 59 – 43

The San Mateo Boys Varisty team beat San Jose in a great showing by the Bearcats. The Bearcats had a 5 point lead at half, but came out firing on all cylinders in the third, outscoring San Jose 19-7 to secure the W. Tyler Spitzer-Wu led the way with 19 points, while Manav Ejjalaghatta and Zidane Auzarang each carried their own witgh 14 points each.
SAN MATEO, CA
TAPinto.net

HS Basketball: Paramus Defeats Northern Highlands in Final Seconds

PARAMUS, NJ — The Paramus Spartans (6-7) defeated the Northern Highlands Highlanders (6-6) 51-50.  It was a back-and-forth contest that came down to the wire with the Spartans coming out on top in the final seconds.  Senior Anthony DiGiacomo scored the game-winning basket that put Paramus ahead with eight seconds remaining.  With time left on the clock, the Spartans were forced to make a stop to secure the victory.  Junior guard Mateen Aminyar was crucial in the comeback with his playmaking and shot making  down the stretch.  The Spartans outscored the Highlanders 21-12 to complete the fourth quarter comeback with a dramatic finish.  Paramus will turn their attention to a surging Fair Lawn team in a road matchup on Thursday, January 19 at 7 p.m.
PARAMUS, NJ
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Slow first half leads to Burroughs girls soccer road loss

The Burroughs girls soccer team was on the road Tuesday, January 17th visiting Apple Valley in a Mojave River League match and after 80 minutes lost 4-0 to the Sun Devils. The Burros trailed 3-0 by halftime and made the necessary defensive adjustments for the second half, where they allowed only one goal. Head Coach Kelly Blake spoke about her team's performance.
BURBANK, CA
whssignals.com

West Water Polo Crushes Torrance in League Game

On January 3, 2023, the West High Girls’ Water Polo Team triumphantly achieved their first wins of the season by defeating their rival school, Torrance High. This game marked an all-time high for the team, filled with standout plays and amazing players. The Varsity team came out of the game with an impressive final score of 8-2 and JV followed with 15-1.
TORRANCE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy