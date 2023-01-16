PARAMUS, NJ — The Paramus Spartans (6-7) defeated the Northern Highlands Highlanders (6-6) 51-50. It was a back-and-forth contest that came down to the wire with the Spartans coming out on top in the final seconds. Senior Anthony DiGiacomo scored the game-winning basket that put Paramus ahead with eight seconds remaining. With time left on the clock, the Spartans were forced to make a stop to secure the victory. Junior guard Mateen Aminyar was crucial in the comeback with his playmaking and shot making down the stretch. The Spartans outscored the Highlanders 21-12 to complete the fourth quarter comeback with a dramatic finish. Paramus will turn their attention to a surging Fair Lawn team in a road matchup on Thursday, January 19 at 7 p.m.

PARAMUS, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO