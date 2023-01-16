Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Exploring Baltimore's Inner HarborEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
Related
15-Year-Old Shot In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – In Southwest Baltimore, a 15-year-old male was shot in the elbow yesterday evening. This incident happened on the 3200 Block of Kingsley Street. The Baltimore Police Department was called to the location to investigate the report of a possible shooting. When police arrived, they found the juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound to his elbow. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Southwest District Shooting Detectives at 410-396-2488 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. This investigation remains ongoing. The post 15-Year-Old Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
15-year-old boy shot in Southwest Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — According to Baltimore City Police, a 15-year-old boy was shot in southwest Baltimore on Wednesday. Police say they were called to the 3200 block of Kingsley Street at about 6:40 p.m. on January 18 to investigate reports of a shooting. Police say the boy was shot...
30-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred late yesterday afternoon and left one man dead. Police arrived at the 1700 Block of West Lexington Street shortly before 6 pm to investigate the shooting report. When officers arrived, they discovered a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and died shortly after. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post 30-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Subway Security: Man dies near in cutting near a Baltimore metro stop
BALTIMORE -- A man has died after someone attacked him with a sharp object near the Upton metro stop in West Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area received multiple reports of a cutting in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 1:35 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a man with cuts to the chest, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to Shock Trauma where medical personnel pronounced him dead. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Dashawn Anderson."It's really very hard," a relative of the Anderson told WJZ. "Gotta stop the violence. Life is...
Police Make Drug Bust In Southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – On Friday the 13th, the Baltimore Police Department made a drug bust in Southwest Baltimore. Shortly before 10 pm, officers from the Southwest District Action team witnessed a Honda Accord with a license plate registered to a Ford Truck. According to police, “Officers approached the vehicle to make contact with the driver and observed a handgun and suspected narcotics. The suspect attempted to drive away and collided with a police vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle left the roadway prior to jumping the curb, finally coming to rest on the sidewalk against a tree.” Police found and confiscated nine The post Police Make Drug Bust In Southwest Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two teenagers shot, injured in Northeast Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- Two 16-year-old boys were shot in Northeast Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area were alerted to a shooting in the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue around 5:55 p.m., police said.Once there, they found the two teenagers with gunshot wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to authorities.Pictures of the crime scene show various layers of crime scene tape surrounding Jimmy D's, a popular to-go restaurant.Both teenagers were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.Sam Lee, a Baltimore resident of nearly four decades, watched investigators work from the edge of the crime scene tape and said the violence that involves the city's youth is a gut punch."Somebody's child . . . I mean, it's sad. It's just said," Lee said. "Baltimore, you hope it gets better but then you see this here."Police records show that 10 teenagers have been shot within the first few weeks of January. Two of them have died from their injuries.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Northeast District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify man killed along Edmondson Avenue on Sunday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the man shot and killed in west Baltimore over the weekend. 23-year-old Kwantez Henson was found shot in the head and neck in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue. Officers were initially called to the area for a Shot Spotter alert.
Man Murdered in Eastern Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place last night in Eastern Baltimore. Shortly after 9 am, police arrived at the 1800 Block of North Wolfe Street to investigate the report of an unresponsive male. At the location, police found an adult male suffering from trauma to the body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Man Murdered in Eastern Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
8 injured in crash following gunfire in DC
UPDATE 11:51 p.m. — Police updated the number of injuries in the crash, saying that eight people were transported. Four of those who were injured were minors. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a crash that happened after gunfire in D.C. on Wednesday evening. Police said that nobody was hit in the shooting, […]
D.C. Shooting Leaves Man Hospitalized
WASHINGTON, D.C – One man was injured in a shooting that took place Monday evening in Northwest, D.C. The shooting happened at the 3300 Block of Georgia Avenue. Detectives are asking for help identifying the suspect’s vehicle. Shortly after 6 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department Fourth District arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Police discovered an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby cameras caught the suspect’s vehicle. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police The post D.C. Shooting Leaves Man Hospitalized appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two Teens Shot In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two 16-year-old males were shot yesterday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 5900 Block of Radecke Avenue shortly before 6 pm to investigate the report of a shooting. There, police found two 16-year-old males, both suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Northeast Shooting Detectives at 410-396-2444, or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post Two Teens Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police seek help identifying people in connection with West Baltimore homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for help identifying two people walking away from the scene of a homicide in West Baltimore yesterday. The homicide took place at 1:35 on Wednesday afternoon. Police say Dashawn Anderson was stabbed in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. He died...
Police investigating drive-by shooting in Severn
SEVERN, MD – Residents in a Montreal Road neighborhood in Severn were startled Tuesday morning by the sound of gunfire. At around 11:30 am, 911 calls reported hearing multiple gunshots in the neighborhood. When police arrived, they found several bullet holes in the home of one resident. Police found evidence that bullets struck their house, another their garage doors. One bullet ended up lodged in the family’s living room television. Police used local home video surveillance footage and determined the shooting took place between 10:30 and 11 pm. An unknown black sedan was seen slowing down and firing multiple rounds The post Police investigating drive-by shooting in Severn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman dead in DC triple shooting, injured teen to be charged for gun possession
UPDATE 10:42 p.m. 1/17 — Police confirmed that the woman who was hit in the shooting died. They said that they believe she was an unintended target. The teen and the man, who police said they believe were the intended targets, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said that they will be […]
59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man died as a result of multiple puncture wounds in Southeast D.C. late Monday night. This incident happened at the 1500 Block of 19th Street. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating the stabbing. Just before midnight Monday night police were called to the location to investigate the report of an unconscious male. Police found 59-year-old Raymond Johnson of D.C. suffering from multiple stab wounds. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post 59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an incident with a metal cylinder that left one man injured on Monday. At 10 pm, the victims and suspect became engaged in an argument at the 1500 Block of Park Road in Northwest D.C. During the exchange, police said the suspect “struck one of the victims with a metal cylinder. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.” The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 52-year-old Dewon Deon Barnes of D.C on Monday was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect arrested in Monday shooting in Dundalk
DUNDALK, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department have arrested a suspect who shot another man multiple times near a park in downtown Dundalk. The suspect’s identity was not released at this time. At around 5:30 pm on Monday, police officers arrived at the scene on Shipping Place to find a man in his thirties shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The post Suspect arrested in Monday shooting in Dundalk appeared first on Shore News Network.
baltimorebrew.com
UPDATE: Officer involved in rear-end collision, which injured pregnant woman, fined $1,000
Meanwhile, city taxpayers will pay $190,000 in a settlement approved by the Board of Estimates today. For negligence while piloting his police cruiser, which resulted in a rear-end collision that sent a pregnant 24-year-old to the emergency room, a Baltimore Police officer was fined $1,000 and given a letter of reprimand, the Board of Estimates was told today.
14-year-old reported missing in Bethesda
Originally published by the Montgomery Co. Police Dept. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Bethesda. Dewa Salar was last seen on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at her residence in Bethesda. Dewa is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen carrying a pink backpack and a gray rolling suitcase and wearing a long dark coat with a fuzzy hood and black pants. Police and family are concerned for her The post 14-year-old reported missing in Bethesda appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Missing 70-year-old woman from Baltimore City located safe and unharmed
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Update: Police canceled the lookout for Green Thursday morning confirming she's been located safe and unharmed. Please help Baltimore Police locate Ms. Edith Green. Green was last seen on January 19, 2023, at approximately 12:08 a.m. in the 3200 block of Vickers Road. She was last...
Shore News Network
124K+
Followers
61K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 2