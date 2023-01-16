Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Welcome to the Trans World - All In a Day's WorkWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Related
NYPD cops search correction staff arriving at Rikers looking for drugs
A sign marks the location of the Rikers Correctional Center in the East River. Four detainees died from overdoses last year. [ more › ]
21-year-old shot and killed in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 47th Precinct are investigating the shooting death of Nicholas Lewis, 21. Lewis was shot near his Pratt Avenue home at around 10:45 pm on Wednesday. Police officers arrived to find the 21-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was treated at the scene before being transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made at this time. No suspects have been identified. The post 21-year-old shot and killed in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police on alert in this North Jersey after school bus was stolen
NUTLEY, NJ – Police in Nutley are on alert this morning after a school bus was stolen from a school bus yard in nearby Livingston. “If your child uses a bus for transport, ensure it is the usual driver and has proper markings,” Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco said in a statement today. The FBI is investigating the theft of a bus from one of their lots on Wednesday. That bus has not yet been recovered. Several neighboring towns have gone on alert in case the suspect who stole the school bus attempts to pick up children in it. School The post Police on alert in this North Jersey after school bus was stolen appeared first on Shore News Network.
67-year-old woman stabbed to death at Harrison public housing project by her son
HARRISON, NJ – A 67-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times and killed inside a Harrison housing project. A second victim, also a female, 50 years old, was also stabbed but survived. The suspect was identified as the son of the deceased woman. Police said Victor Temoche stabbed and killed his mother, Rosa Massoni, outside building number six in the Harrison Housing Authority’s Harrison Gardens apartment complex. Police arrived on scene Tuesday morning at around 1:20 pm to find Massoni and another woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. Both victims were transported to University Hospital in Newark, where Massoni was pronounced The post 67-year-old woman stabbed to death at Harrison public housing project by her son appeared first on Shore News Network.
wrnjradio.com
Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun in Morris County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegeldy threatened another person with a handgun in Hanover Township, according to Police. On Jan. 2, an officer responded to the Red Carpet Inn for a report of a man banging on a door threatening another tenant with a handgun, police said.
Disgraced Ex-Paterson Officer Charged With Assault Of Second Defenseless Suspect
A former Paterson police officer already awaiting trial for beating one suspect over the head with a flashlight has been charged with doing it to another.Spencer Finch, 46, of Mahwah, broke a victim’s nose, knocked out two of his teeth and chipped another outside a Quick’s Food Store on Dec. 22, 20…
NYPD officer shot in arm while patrolling area known for gang activity; 1 suspect charged
A police officer was shot in the arm in the East Tremont section of the Bronx early Tuesday morning.
Upskirting suspect at it again, this time taking pictures of children
SHREWSBURY, NJ – A man who was arrested and charged last year for taking ‘upskirting’ photos of women in a Shrewsbury supermarket has been arrested again. Upskirting is the practice of taking photos of women from a low-held camera, up their skirts, according to police. This time, Red Bank resident Christopher W. Cox has been charged for similar activities against eight women, some police said were juveniles. He was charged with nine counts of third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material and nine counts of invasion of privacy. According to police, “Shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, a The post Upskirting suspect at it again, this time taking pictures of children appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two charged in gang attack on 16-year-old at McDonald’s in Harlem
NEW YORK, NY – An 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old male juvenile have been arrested and charged for the assault and robbery of a 16-year-old boy in Harlem. 18-year-old Dijon Sellers and his 14-year-old accomplice were charged with robbery and gang assault on Wednesday. Police said the attack was gang-related. A 16-year-old male victim was beaten and robbed by a group of individuals in Hamilton Heights on Saturday. Police investigating the attack said the boy was standing outside McDonald’s at 3543 Broadway in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of Manhattan. The suspects punched and kicked the teen multiple times until he The post Two charged in gang attack on 16-year-old at McDonald’s in Harlem appeared first on Shore News Network.
40-year-old man shot and killed in Canarsie
NEW YORK, NY – A 40-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Canarsie. Police officers with the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn responded to a shots fired call in the area of 741 East 83rd Street. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 40-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the torso,” the NYPD said. The victim was transported to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made. The post 40-year-old man shot and killed in Canarsie appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect who groped woman, 20, aboard Brooklyn MTA bus sought
Police are searching for a man who allegedly groped a woman aboard an MTA bus in Brooklyn on Tuesday, authorities said.
Brooklyn CBD vape store robbed at gunpoint
NEW YORK, NY – High Cloud Exotics, a vape and CBD shop located at 390 Broadway in Brooklyn, was robbed at gunpoint on Monday. Police are now searching for the suspect wanted in that robbery. At around 11:45 pm, the suspect entered the store with an accomplice and displayed a silver handgun to employees while demanding cash. The two men stole $2,000 from the cash register and led with an additional $700 worth of products. On their way out of the store, the men grabbed a victim’s cell phone and wallet. They fled westbound on Division Avenue in black vehicle. The post Brooklyn CBD vape store robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two teens stabbed by multiple suspects in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a brutal stabbing incident that ended with two teens being rushed to local hospitals for treatment on Tuesday. The suspects wanted in connection with this attack are estimated to be between 14 and 17 years of age. According to the New York City Police Department, officers arrived at the scene located on the corner of 34th Avenue and Parsons Boulevard at around 9:10 am. When they arrived, police found two 17-year-old male victims. One victim had multiple stab wounds across the body. The second victim, also a 17-year-old The post Two teens stabbed by multiple suspects in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating $2 million Brooklyn jewelry store smash and grab
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn jewelry store was robbed of $2 million in gems and jewelry last week, and a 57-year-old worker was threatened. Today, police released video surveillance footage of the January 8th smash and grab robbery at Facets Jewelry Store in Park Slope. According to police, the suspects entered the store located at 99 7th Avenue and began smashing display cases full of jewelry. Two of the suspects robbed the store, while a third held the door open and acted as a lookout. After being in the store for under one minute, the suspects made off with The post Police investigating $2 million Brooklyn jewelry store smash and grab appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man slashed in face during dispute in Brooklyn apartment building, 3 suspects sought
Police are searching for three men after a man was slashed in the face during an argument inside a Brooklyn apartment building Tuesday night.
Bronx man found in stolen vehicle in North Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ – A Brooklyn man was arrested during a routine traffic stop after officers realized he was driving a car reported stolen out of Staten Island. On Friday, police arrested Makan Traore while driving a stolen vehicle. “Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office conducted a traffic stop of a suspected stolen vehicle traveling through Bergen County,” the BCPO said in a statement. “Detectives were able to confirm that the vehicle was reported stolen from Staten Island on December 26, 2022, and the driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as Makan Traore.” The post Bronx man found in stolen vehicle in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman injured, boy critical in apparent domestic stabbing in NJ
An 11-year-old boy was critically injured and a woman was hurt in an apparent domestic stabbing Sunday in Jersey City, city officials said.
12-year-old reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A 12-year-old girl has gone missing in the Bronx, and police are asking the public for assistance. Detectives with the 44th Precinct are searching for 12-year-old Jadore Henry. Family members reported that Jadore was last seen on Tuesday at around 7 am. After leaving her Nelson Avenue home, she has not returned. She is described as being approximately 5’4″ tall, weighing 125 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. She was last observed wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, grey sweatpants, and white sneakers. 1 The post 12-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn man charged with murder for fatal stabbing
NEW YORK, NY – Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing of Nessim Sahalon, 30, that stemmed from an argument inside a Marine Park barbershop. Police said Sahalon and Ansel Payano got into an argument inside the barbershop near Avenue O in Marine Park. The fight was taken outside and at one point, Payano, 34, pulled a knife and stabbed Sahalon outside a neighboring bar. Police responded to the January 10th incident at around 8 pm. Sahalon was unresponsive and unconscious with a stab wound to his chest. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings The post Brooklyn man charged with murder for fatal stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bronx man charged with murder in MTA stabbing incident
NEW YORK, NY – 56-year-old Bronx resident Anthony Johnson has been arrested and charged with murder for an October stabbing incident aboard an MTA bus on East 149th Street. According to police, at around 10:30 pm on October 9, Johnson stabbed a man aboard the MTA BX19 near the intersection of East 149th Street and Gerard Avenue. Detectives with the city’s 44th Precinct tied Johnson to the incident where a dispute between himself and two others escalated. He then stabbed the 55-year–old man multiple times. A female victim was uninjured in the attack. The victim was taken to NYC Health The post Bronx man charged with murder in MTA stabbing incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
124K+
Followers
61K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 2