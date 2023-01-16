Read full article on original website
Mom and Boyfriend Charged with Murder in 8-Month-Old Boy’s DeathWestland DailyNew Straitsville, OH
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
Update: The Disappearance of Akia Shawnta EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio bison ranchers to star in new documentary film.Yanasa TVThornville, OH
Ohio murder suspect showed no remorse: Prosecutor
The man charged in connection to the shooting that killed four people and left a child in critical condition is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.
butlerradio.com
Ohio Man Injured In I-79 Crash
One person was taken to the hospital following a crash Tuesday morning on I-79. The two vehicle accident happened around 7:45 a.m. in the southbound lane at the Slippery Rock exit. State police say 44-year-old Christopher Rickles of Ohio was coming from the on-ramp and did not yield to oncoming...
WANE-TV
Airborne tires hit semi cab in Ohio, driver killed
MILLBURY, Ohio (WANE) A truck driver from Michigan died Tuesday after another rig lost a set of dual tires on I-280 in northwest Ohio. The incident took place just before 2 p.m. near State Route 795 according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An investigation determined that a semi was...
morrowcountysentinel.com
MT. GILEAD POLICE CALLS
A.O.L.E.A.- Deputy was called for assistance while on a traffic stop just out of village limits. An individual refused to follow commands during a traffic stop. The person was arrested without incident. Animal complaint- It was reported there were two loose dogs in the area of Lee Street at Chartwell...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Twelve Found Guilty in Mount Vernon Municipal Court
MOUNT VERNON –Judge John Thatcher found twelve guilty after arraignments and hearings were held in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court. •Ashley Ashbrook, 29 of Alexandria, was found guilty of Disorderly Conduct. The Court sentenced her to pay a $200 fine. •Brian Bethea, 20 of Mount Vernon, was found guilty...
NBC4 Columbus
Suspect scoped out Ohio store before it lost $6,000, police say
Columbus police are looking for at least one suspect after a store at Easton Town Center lost $6,000 in two thefts in two weeks. Suspect scoped out Ohio store before it lost $6,000, …. Columbus police are looking for at least one suspect after a store at Easton Town Center...
Multiple fire depts. from different states called for house fire
Multiple departments from different states are being called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County.
unioncountydailydigital.com
‘Truck Platooning’ To Be Deployed On U.S. 33 Smart Mobility Corridor
COLUMBUS – Drivers may soon see automated vehicles on rural roadways in central and southeast Ohio as DriveOhio’s Rural Automated Driving Systems (ADS) project begins two deployments to gather data that will help define future technology needs. Automated vehicle technology is revolutionizing the transportation industry, including the way...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Punishment: Ohio lawmakers should consider OVI changes
An Ohio woman is once again facing charges of operating a vehicle while under the influence, after allegedly striking a police cruiser in Brunswick Hills Township over the weekend. The officer was not injured when Cathy Pfeiler, 59, was reportedly driving a 2015 Mercedes-Benz and rear-ended a stopped Brunswick Hills Township police cruiser, according to a report by WDTN. The officer found her to be impaired and arrested her.
AG Office sues ‘phony’ home warranty company
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
What the new texting and driving law means for Ohio motorists
A new law stiffens texting and driving laws. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill making it law on earlier this month. The law will take effect on April 3, 2023.
Ohio Residents Could Get Monthly Cash If Your Income Is $40,000 And Under
New year. And a new payment program is soon to open for low-income Ohio residents. How exciting!. The program will issue monthly payments to claimants who get accepted. Are you a cornered citizen? This initiative will not use your state dollars. The funding comes from a private donor.
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power lines
An Ohio witness at Independence reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering near power lines at 11:27 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Fake $100 bills used for movies circulating in Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– Several reports of fake $100 bills used in movies have been reported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office recently. According to deputies, the bills have “for motion picture purposes” and “This is not a legal tender” on the front of the bill. On the back, it says “In prop we trust.” […]
Why the Bradford pear tree is now banned in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On Jan. 7, Ohio joined the ranks of several other states in completely banning the sale and planting of the Callery pear tree. This tree is most easily recognizable in early spring, when it erupts in white flowers along highways, yards, and fields. For many, they are a beloved sign of warmer days ahead.
Knox Pages
MV municipal planning approves plan for Newark Road development
MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Municipal Planning Commission approved a plan that developers say is a strategic solution to meeting housing needs in the county. Scott Mallory and Gary Smith of Highland Real Estate (HRE) presented a revised comprehensive development plan to the commission on Thursday. They also addressed concerns that the site, known as Liberty Crossing, might contain archeological resources that should be preserved.
How did Ohio declare natural gas ‘green energy’ in 36 hours? Records show dark money involvement: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We wondered about the push to call natural gas “green energy” in Ohio. During the state legislature’s lame-duck session, the Senate added the gas amendments into an unrelated House bill, originally referred to as “the chicken bill” because it changed “the number of poultry chicks that may be sold in lots.” Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill weeks later.
WLWT 5
River otters spotted frolicking in water at Ohio nature preserve
RAVENNA, Ohio — Ohio Department of Natural Resources staff members captured a magical scene at one of the nature preserves. ODNR said several river otters were spotted frolicking through the water at Triangle Lake Bog State Nature Preserve last week. According to ODNR, river otters are native to Ohio...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Ohio?
The State of Ohio borders Lake Erie, one of America’s Great Lakes. But that’s just one of several massive water bodies in the state. Ohio has natural and artificial lakes where people can go fishing, boating, or camping. While Lake Erie is the largest natural lake in Ohio, the largest man-made reservoir in the state is Lake Pymatuning. Located in one of the state’s most visited parks, the sparkling Pymatuning Reservoir is one of the most popular outdoor relaxation areas that people visit for a wide range of activities. This post details all you need to know about the massive Pymatuning Reservoir, including its size, location, wildlife, and other exciting details.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Homemade moonshine could become legal in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One Ohio lawmaker wants to make homemade moonshine legal in the Buckeye State. On January 11, Republican State Senator Frank Hoagland introduced Senate Bill 13 which would legalize the home distilling of alcoholic beverages in the state of Ohio. According to the proposed legislation, residents would...
