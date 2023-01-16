ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell Township, OH

butlerradio.com

Ohio Man Injured In I-79 Crash

One person was taken to the hospital following a crash Tuesday morning on I-79. The two vehicle accident happened around 7:45 a.m. in the southbound lane at the Slippery Rock exit. State police say 44-year-old Christopher Rickles of Ohio was coming from the on-ramp and did not yield to oncoming...
OHIO STATE
WANE-TV

Airborne tires hit semi cab in Ohio, driver killed

MILLBURY, Ohio (WANE) A truck driver from Michigan died Tuesday after another rig lost a set of dual tires on I-280 in northwest Ohio. The incident took place just before 2 p.m. near State Route 795 according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An investigation determined that a semi was...
OHIO STATE
morrowcountysentinel.com

MT. GILEAD POLICE CALLS

A.O.L.E.A.- Deputy was called for assistance while on a traffic stop just out of village limits. An individual refused to follow commands during a traffic stop. The person was arrested without incident. Animal complaint- It was reported there were two loose dogs in the area of Lee Street at Chartwell...
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Twelve Found Guilty in Mount Vernon Municipal Court

MOUNT VERNON –Judge John Thatcher found twelve guilty after arraignments and hearings were held in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court. •Ashley Ashbrook, 29 of Alexandria, was found guilty of Disorderly Conduct. The Court sentenced her to pay a $200 fine. •Brian Bethea, 20 of Mount Vernon, was found guilty...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect scoped out Ohio store before it lost $6,000, police say

Columbus police are looking for at least one suspect after a store at Easton Town Center lost $6,000 in two thefts in two weeks. Suspect scoped out Ohio store before it lost $6,000, …. Columbus police are looking for at least one suspect after a store at Easton Town Center...
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

‘Truck Platooning’ To Be Deployed On U.S. 33 Smart Mobility Corridor

COLUMBUS – Drivers may soon see automated vehicles on rural roadways in central and southeast Ohio as DriveOhio’s Rural Automated Driving Systems (ADS) project begins two deployments to gather data that will help define future technology needs. Automated vehicle technology is revolutionizing the transportation industry, including the way...
OHIO STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Punishment: Ohio lawmakers should consider OVI changes

An Ohio woman is once again facing charges of operating a vehicle while under the influence, after allegedly striking a police cruiser in Brunswick Hills Township over the weekend. The officer was not injured when Cathy Pfeiler, 59, was reportedly driving a 2015 Mercedes-Benz and rear-ended a stopped Brunswick Hills Township police cruiser, according to a report by WDTN. The officer found her to be impaired and arrested her.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

AG Office sues ‘phony’ home warranty company

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Fake $100 bills used for movies circulating in Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– Several reports of fake $100 bills used in movies have been reported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office recently. According to deputies, the bills have “for motion picture purposes” and “This is not a legal tender” on the front of the bill. On the back, it says “In prop we trust.” […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Why the Bradford pear tree is now banned in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On Jan. 7, Ohio joined the ranks of several other states in completely banning the sale and planting of the Callery pear tree. This tree is most easily recognizable in early spring, when it erupts in white flowers along highways, yards, and fields. For many, they are a beloved sign of warmer days ahead.
OHIO STATE
Knox Pages

MV municipal planning approves plan for Newark Road development

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Municipal Planning Commission approved a plan that developers say is a strategic solution to meeting housing needs in the county. Scott Mallory and Gary Smith of Highland Real Estate (HRE) presented a revised comprehensive development plan to the commission on Thursday. They also addressed concerns that the site, known as Liberty Crossing, might contain archeological resources that should be preserved.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Cleveland.com

How did Ohio declare natural gas ‘green energy’ in 36 hours? Records show dark money involvement: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We wondered about the push to call natural gas “green energy” in Ohio. During the state legislature’s lame-duck session, the Senate added the gas amendments into an unrelated House bill, originally referred to as “the chicken bill” because it changed “the number of poultry chicks that may be sold in lots.” Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill weeks later.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

River otters spotted frolicking in water at Ohio nature preserve

RAVENNA, Ohio — Ohio Department of Natural Resources staff members captured a magical scene at one of the nature preserves. ODNR said several river otters were spotted frolicking through the water at Triangle Lake Bog State Nature Preserve last week. According to ODNR, river otters are native to Ohio...
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Ohio?

The State of Ohio borders Lake Erie, one of America’s Great Lakes. But that’s just one of several massive water bodies in the state. Ohio has natural and artificial lakes where people can go fishing, boating, or camping. While Lake Erie is the largest natural lake in Ohio, the largest man-made reservoir in the state is Lake Pymatuning. Located in one of the state’s most visited parks, the sparkling Pymatuning Reservoir is one of the most popular outdoor relaxation areas that people visit for a wide range of activities. This post details all you need to know about the massive Pymatuning Reservoir, including its size, location, wildlife, and other exciting details.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Homemade moonshine could become legal in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One Ohio lawmaker wants to make homemade moonshine legal in the Buckeye State. On January 11, Republican State Senator Frank Hoagland introduced Senate Bill 13 which would legalize the home distilling of alcoholic beverages in the state of Ohio. According to the proposed legislation, residents would...
OHIO STATE

