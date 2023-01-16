Read full article on original website
WHSV
Volunteers invited to remove Mill Mountain invasive species
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mill Mountain Greenway Invasive Species Removal Volunteer Work Day is set for January 25. The goal will be the removal of invasive plants, with the focus on honeysuckle, privet, kudzu and more from the Mill Mountain Greenway near the Discovery Center. Renee Powers, Trails and...
Augusta Free Press
Sweet expansion possible at Hershey Chocolate of Virginia with $450,000 rail grant
Hershey Chocolate of Stuarts Draft is the recipient of a $450,000 grant through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT)’s Rail Industrial Access Program. The grant will support construction of a new 4,750-foot rail spur, which will grow capacity for 145 new annual carloads and create 111...
wfxrtv.com
Smith Mountain Lake Trophy Bass Report
SML is ranked #2 in Virginia for trophy largemouth bass numbers by the VDWR. SML is ranked #2 in Virginia for trophy largemouth bass numbers by the VDWR. Star City Library celebrates Braille Literacy Month …. January is National Braille Literacy Month. It was created to raise awareness of the...
cbs19news
Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
cbs19news
Red Lobster has closed
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The lights are off and the signs are down at what used to be Red Lobster off Rio Road East. An automatic voice message thanks customers for their loyalty over the years. "Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would...
timesvirginian.com
Abdussalaam of Appomattox wins girls long jump at Walter Bass Invitational
On Saturday, the Appomattox Raiders indoor track and field team competed as one of 75 registered schools from Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Rhode Island and Washington, D.C. at the Walter Bass High School Invitational at Liberty University. Nadiyah Abdussalaam of Appomattox finished in the top spot in the girls long...
cbs19news
Fire crews respond to situation at Fontaine Research Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A University of Virginia Emergency Management tweet said there were fire crews investigating a situation at the Fontaine Research Park on Wednesday. The tweet was sent out around 5 p.m. No fire or smoke was visible, but the message urged people to avoid the area...
WBTM
Update: Ford Motor Company Says They Hadn’t Made a Decision on Plant in Pittsylvania County
Update: According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, a spokesperson for the Ford Motor Company had not made a site selection for a battery plant. The statement came after a story from the paper on Thursday morning that said the company had already chosen the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill before Governor Youngkin nixed the plant over concerns of Chinese influence.
WSET
Two rounds of rain expected in Central VA as temperatures warm
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two rounds of rain will come in this week. One of them brings a chance for storms with it. The first round of rain comes in early Tuesday morning, beginning around 1 a.m. and clearing by noon on Tuesday. This will not be heavy rain...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming High School senior Miles Wilson has started his own business, Game Time Clothing, to achieve his dream of becoming a millionaire one day. He started a job when he was 15 at Dunkin Donuts, and realized then the value of a dollar, and wanted to make sure he can one day set his own hours and be his own boss.
WDBJ7.com
Get an inside look at new “The View at Blue Ridge Commons” apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The View at Blue Ridge Commons is a $50.5 million apartment complex with 339 units in Roanoke. People are already scheduling appointments to see the apartments available to rent. Renters need to make three times the rent to qualify. “1350 and up for one bedroom. 1590...
pmg-va.com
In the line of fire
The supervisors held their organizational meeting last week electing District 2 Supervisor Edgar Tuck as Chairman and District 7 Supervisor Tammy Parker as vice chairman. During the meeting, Grant Winman spoke, during the citizen comment period, about a situation he has at home — an occasional bullet from a neighbor’s informal firing range flying over him.
cardinalnews.org
Ford plant halted by Youngkin would have created 2,500 jobs in Pittsylvania County; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Ford plant halted by Gov. Youngkin would have created 2,500 jobs in Pittsylvania County. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Blacksburg council OKs higher height for hotel. — The Roanoke Times. Secretary of Finance outlines next...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever home
Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our weekly Furry Friends segment. Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever …. Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which...
Popular sandwich shop opens new location in Virginia
A popular and fast-growing sandwich shop recently opened another new location in Virginia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop held the grand opening event for its newest Virginia restaurant location in Roanoke, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
City of Roanoke to Collaborate With Developer To Transform Former American Viscose Property
The City of Roanoke, the Roanoke Economic Development Authority, and local developer, Ed Walker, are collaborating and co-investing on a transformation of the former American Viscose Plant in Southeast Roanoke. Over the next several years, the collaboration will preserve elements of its industrial heritage while gradually transforming parts of the former industrial site into Riverdale, […]
wfxrtv.com
Power line down in Roanoke, intersection closed
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There is a power line down in Roanoke this morning on Cove Road near the Peters Creek intersection. According to Appalachian Power, there are about 3,200 customers without power, after a transformer exploded around 7:50 this morning. WFXR crews on site say Appalachian Power, as...
WDBJ7.com
Missing teen found safe
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A Mt. Pleasant teen with autism has been found after being reported missing, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. 17-year-old Elijah Campbell was reported missing at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18. He was found safe Wednesday evening in Bristol, TN. No further details...
cardinalnews.org
Redevelopment plan aims to turn American Viscose property into Roanoke’s newest neighborhood
Want more news about Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Roanoke’s sprawling century-old American Viscose Co. property, a storied but faded reminder of a long-ago industrial heyday, is the target of an ambitious new redevelopment plan that city officials believe could transform the former factory site into Roanoke’s newest destination neighborhood.
WDBJ7.com
J & J Fashions closing after 55 years in business
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After half a century in business, a beloved store in our hometown is closing its doors. WDBJ7 got an exclusive interview with the owner, who explains why she decided to close. J & J Fashions first opened 55 years ago; it has been a family business...
