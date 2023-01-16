Read full article on original website
Related
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Oil prices climb on hopes for Fed slowing interest rate hikes
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday on optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve will ends its tightening cycle, buoying the economy and boosting fuel demand. Brent futures for March delivery gained 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $86.64 a barrel by 0113 GMT, while U.S. crude advanced 54 cents to $80.87 per barrel, a 0.7% gain.
More than 1 million march against raising retirement age in France
French unions have announced more nationwide strikes and protests Jan. 31 against President Emmanuel Macron's plan to raise the retirement age.
Xi’s authority dented by sudden Covid U-turn but iron grip on power is undimmed
Just a few months ago, the thought of questioning the strength of Xi Jinping’s leadership was inconceivable. He had just secured his third term, conducted a brutal purge of factional rivals and ensured he and his beliefs were inextricably and existentially tied with the Chinese Communist party. The zero-Covid policy – despite some societal grumblings – had been enshrined as the best and only way out of the pandemic.
South Korea's Q4 GDP likely shrank, hints at possible recession - Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Jan 20 (Reuters) - South Korea's export-dependent economy is forecast to have contracted in the fourth quarter, putting in its worst performance in 2-1/2 years as falling foreign demand and rising interest rates hurt private consumption, a Reuters poll found.
Comments / 0